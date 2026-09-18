Psst, The Best Home Fragrance Advent Calendars Have Quietly Launched Already — Here's Where to Shop Before They Sell Out

And is it just me, or are this year's collections better than before?

Amiya Baratan&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
A GIF of Christmas home fragrance advent calendars from Diptyque, Jo Malone London, M&amp;S x Kelly Hoppen, Voluspa, and The White Company
No skipping the advent FOMO this year!
(Image credit: Diptyque, Jo Malone London, M&S x Kelly Hoppen, Voluspa, The White Company)

Would you believe that Christmas preparation has already begun this year? Halloween hasn't passed yet, but advent calendars are already on the shelves. And if it's anything like last year, then they'll be sold out long before winter begins.

So, I am going to keep track of the launches worth your time this season so you can treat your home to a beautifully curated home fragrance advent calendar while they're still up for grabs. And although they're meant to make your home smell like Christmas, I appreciate the more evergreen fragrances looped into these bundles that will set your home up for the rest of the new year.

Without further ado, here are the sets everyone's talking about, and which one suits your vibe best. Plus, if you're not keen on an entire calendar, we've included some honorable mentions for a little treat nonetheless.

Bookmark this page so you don't miss advent calendars that still haven't hit shelves yet this year. And sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the best launches in the lead-up to this festive season.

Amiya Baratan
Amiya Baratan
Home Wellness Writer

Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.