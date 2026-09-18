Psst, The Best Home Fragrance Advent Calendars Have Quietly Launched Already — Here's Where to Shop Before They Sell Out
And is it just me, or are this year's collections better than before?
Would you believe that Christmas preparation has already begun this year? Halloween hasn't passed yet, but advent calendars are already on the shelves. And if it's anything like last year, then they'll be sold out long before winter begins.
So, I am going to keep track of the launches worth your time this season so you can treat your home to a beautifully curated home fragrance advent calendar while they're still up for grabs. And although they're meant to make your home smell like Christmas, I appreciate the more evergreen fragrances looped into these bundles that will set your home up for the rest of the new year.
Without further ado, here are the sets everyone's talking about, and which one suits your vibe best. Plus, if you're not keen on an entire calendar, we've included some honorable mentions for a little treat nonetheless.
If you're a haute home fragrance fan, then this is the iconic advent calendar you're probably keeping an eye out for. It includes a limited-edition Sapin (Pine Tree) Candle and some deliciously beloved scents like Baies, Café, Rhubarbe, and Sésame Noir, among the total collection of 25 'scented treasures'. It also comes with one of my favorite Diptyque launches — the La Droguerie Candle and an odor-removing Room Spray. Plus, if you're into the brand's luxurious body care, then you're in for a treat.
After smelling each of the fragrances in Voluspa's 12 Day Scented Candle Calendar, I can say for certain that this set is perfect for festive scentscaping. This is a thoughtful gift for anyone who enjoys classic Christmas scents like candy cane, gingerbread, and noble fir. Not to mention, it also comes with a pretty wick trimmer and is the most affordable calendar on our watch list.
Worth £595, this Christmas Kist Advent Calendar saves you about £220 in total. Although it leans slightly more into personal scenting than interior perfuming, it does come with three wintry candles that will make your living room smell amazing. Inside some of the many stockings, flannel boxes, and drawers is an array of colognes, perfumes, and body care. This is perfect if you're into home fragrance, but you're in the mood to treat the rest of your wellness routine.
Bamford's annual advent calendar is for the interior minimalists. In this elegant white box, you'll find twelve scented candles in frosted white and glossy green vessels. It's the most Worth over £430, you're saving around £135. This is an ideal gift for anyone who steers clear of traditionally gourmand Christmas fragrances and prefers elevated, timeless scented candles.
As someone who has been singing the praises of the No.1 Candle from Kelly Hoppen x M&S, this might be the new contender I'm most excited about. With three scented votives, two reed diffusers, a room spray, a candle snuffer, a wick trimmer, and some body care thrown in, it boasts brilliant value. Plus, the silk eye mask will be a treat to romanticize your bedtime routine.
Speaking of brilliant value, The White Company's advent calendar is worth £336 and saves you £141. This is the ultimate gift for anyone who adores more nostalgic Christmas fragrances and prefers laid-back design. The home fragrance component includes four candles, four home sprays, and three diffusers. This year, there's also the Winter Icons Set for fewer scents but bigger sizes, and the 12 Days of Fragrance Votives for a mini festive countdown.
Bookmark this page so you don't miss advent calendars that still haven't hit shelves yet this year. And sign up for the Livingetc newsletter to keep up with the best launches in the lead-up to this festive season.
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Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.