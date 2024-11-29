I Asked Experts How Many Christmas Lights I Need to Decorate My Tree — And They Revealed the Ultimate Number

You can always tell when fall fades to winter and Christmas time gets nearer. But my personal favorite tell-tale sign will always be the lights. Sure I adore the delicate glass baubles and the flurry of tinsel but the lights are by far and away what I look forward to the most.

Perhaps it's because daylight is fleeting, but Christmas lights bring a joy of their own to any space they inhabit. And they're officially getting their main character moment in the one spot that tends to have multiple accessories at play — the tree.

A lights-only tree may seem underdressed but when done right, this pared-back style can be just as beautiful and elegant as a tree that's decked out from top to skirt. But one of the most crucial measurements to consider when fashioning lights as your sole ornament is the question of quantity.

Since the entire vibe of a lit tree ties into its understated attention grab, you don't want it to feel too try-hard. On the other hand, you don't want it to look underwhelming, either. Mistaken for an unfinished tree, you're still in the midst of decorating it. So if you're looking for the golden measure to go by, the magic number lies below.

Let There Be Lights — How Many Though?

In conversation with interior designer Nina Lichtenstein, she affirms this year, Christmas tree lights are dominating holiday decor trends as the single most essential ornament for a tree. But before you begin transforming your Christmas lighting ideas into reality, it's important to certify the amount of lights you truly need.

"For Christmas tree lights to shine as the sole ornament, use about 100 lights per vertical foot of tree height," advises Nina. "For instance, a 6-foot tree would need at least 600 lights to create an impactful and visually stunning display."

She goes on to explain that this density ensures even coverage and provides the vibrant glow needed to make lights the centerpiece of your tree. "If you prefer a more dramatic look, increase the number to around 150 lights per foot for an extra-bright, bold effect," she adds.

Incandescent Smooth Christmas String Lights View at Target Price: $3

Count: 100 Lights "Add a festive glow to your holiday decor with the 100-count Incandescent Smooth Mini Christmas String Lights from Target’s Wondershop™ collection," says Nina. "The green wire blends into trees showcasing the warm light without distraction. Powered by electricity and backed by a 1-year limited warranty, they’re a reliable and charming choice for the season." 787" LED String Lights with 8 Modes View at Wayfair Price: $35

Color: Cool White Nina tells us that Wayfair’s 787” LED String Lights with 8 Modes are perfect for creating a magical holiday ambiance. "Featuring eight lighting modes, including twinkle, slo-glo, and steady on, these lights also include a memory function to remember your last settings, eliminating the need for constant adjustments," she notes. Cluster Micro LED String Lights View at Balsam Hill Price: $59

Color: Warm White + Green Cord These Cluster Micro LED String Lights from Balsam Hill are feathered in form and beautiful to look at. Drape them around your tree and take Hannah Franklin's Christmas lighting tips by focusing them on the center of the tree for a fuller effect. You'll be left with an illuminated Christmas focal feature that's breathtaking by night and clunky wire eyesore-free by day (thanks to the camouflaged green cord).

Why is 100 the Magic Number for Christmas Tree Lights?

According to Nina, this guideline works because it balances the visual impact of lights with the tree’s natural texture and shape. She finds that using enough lights ensures a cohesive and luminous effect that enhances the tree without overwhelming it.

"Additionally, evenly distributing the lights across the tree creates depth, dimension, and a polished aesthetic that rivals even the most elaborately decorated trees," she explains. "The simplicity and sophistication of a well-lit tree make this approach timeless and versatile, appealing to a wide range of styles and preferences."

With the right amount of lights in one hand and a guide to properly putting Christmas lights on a tree in the other, you have all the makings of a very merry ambiance.

Stargazer Color-Changing Light Strand View at Anthropologie Price: $68

Size: Large Anthropologie is a haven for all things Christmas and their string light collection is no less wondrous. In particular, this Stargazer Color-Changing Light Strand was the stand-out buy that caught my attention. I'm not a fan of heavy wiring that's visible from across the room. While most lights look lush by night, they don't look as seamless under the shine of the day. But these lovely lights with their lightweight wiring are the polar opposite of gawky. WesGen Snowflake String Lights View at Amazon Price: $8

Color: Warm White If you're on the path to mastering the best Christmas tree light hacks, we recommend taking it one step further and switching out your classic lights for other festive silhouettes. These WesGen Snowflake String Lights may be your go-to for mantelpieces and doorways but what's to say they won't look just as wonderful winding around your Christmas tree. If you're a maximalist wanting to test out this fairly minimalist trend, this is the route to take. Twinkling Christmas Icicle Lights View at Walmart Price: $151

Count: 200 Lights Another way to elevate this lights-only tree trend is to get your hands on these Twinkling Christmas Icicle Lights from Target. An illuminated take on the teardrop ornaments that we know and love, these icicle lights are a brilliant replacement for those drippy baubles. They're delicately designed to give off that look of fresh icicles crystallizing on your tree and are the perfect finish to your winter wonderland.

The key to most trendy aesthetics is balance. And in the case of this Christmas tree light trend, the deciding factor that can take your tree from lackluster to lovely is the number of lights you have on display.

So if there was ever a time to channel your inner Goldilocks and find the number of lights that works just right, it's now. Lucky for us, Nina's given us the perfect number to work with for a tree that's so wonderfully enchanting that you might forego the baubles for years to come.