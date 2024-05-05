An Adirondack Chair Was Your "Most Shopped" Product in April, and We Think We Found Its Even-Chicer Sister
It might not have a cupholder or an ottoman, but the modern design of this sleek Adirondack captivated us instantly. One of the best Way Day buys, without a doubt!
Ladies and gentlemen, it's 75-degrees Fahrenheit in New York and you know what that means — summer is finally here. I know I might be getting ahead of myself ever-so-slightly, but I can't help it; the minute it's warm enough to comfortable walk outside without a jacket, my mind shifts into beach mode.
Of course, as a style editor for an interior design website, that also means I'm spending a lot of time thinking about the best outdoor furniture and the best outdoor furniture sales. There are some excellent finds out there right now, you just have to know where to look. Case in point? The viral Amazon Adirondack chair I tracked down a few weeks ago. That baby was one of your favorites, dear reader, seeing as it garnered plenty of clicks from you and your design-obsessed counterparts.
And now, I'm back with yet another Adirondack-related find, only it's much more chic and, most importantly, included in the Way Day Wayfair sale. Oh, and did I mention there is free shipping?
Was: $210.99 Now: $144
Contemporary, simple, and best in black, with a 15-minute assembly. Could this be the design of the summer?
Adirondack chairs are so timeless. Their relaxed and instantly recognizable design has been a staple of summer bonfires and backyard lounging for decades — so why mess with a good thing?
Well, Wayfair private brand AllModern may have actually managed to update this classic design in a way that complements the original while still reinventing the proverbial wheel.
The Ratcliff Resin Adirondack Chair, linked above, defies expectations as a piece of affordable and accessible patio furniture. And by that I mean It's chic, it's design-forward, and it's customer-loved. To be clear, I've never seen it in person, but I'm inclined to trust the overwhelmingly positive word of 1,253 consumer reviews.
From a design perspective, I'm drawn to the angled rectangular back panel, a departure from that quintessential arched look, as well as the low-profile, close-to-the-ground structure. This specific chair is also moisture-, weather-, insect-, and fade-resistant with built-in UV protection, so you know it's ready for a few months out in the heat.
9 Other Adirondacks to Buy From Wayfair
Price: $199
Was: $280
This simple chair is the embodiment of the typical Adirondack design. Customers seem to love it, it's currently marked down, and it's available in a plethora of different colors.
Price: $285.99
Was: $305.99
This foldable Adirondack is probably the most similar to the viral Amazon chain in that it comes with a retractable ottoman and two cupholders. Ideal for a summer afternoon!
Price: $330
Was: $441.96
Speaking of a well-reviewed product, this four-piece Adirondack set is kryptonite for Wayfair shoppers — we're talking a 4.6/5-star rating across 2860 ratings. As a professional shopper, I very rarely see that kind of enthusiasm, particularly at a site with as much inventory as Wayfair. But I get the passion. Each chair comes with a detached arched ottoman for ultimate relaxation vibes (and customization!).
Price: $169.99
Was: $354.47
Once again, I'm drawn to this luxurious black chair with a pullout ottoman and a cup holder — clearly, I love to have a drink with me while I tan!
Price: $269
Was: $380
Get the best of both worlds with this rocking Adirondack, perfect for those of us who just can't sit still. Although, I'd recommend using these on a concrete or wood patio rather than grass for a better rockin' experience.
Price: $290
Was: $309.99
What I love most about these lovely chairs is their wide seat, which looks ideal for curling up with a good book. Although it comes in a bunch of colors, this dark gray is my favorite.
Price: $265
Was: $329.99
A bit of a step up, this Adirondack is made from eucalyptus hardwood and is therefore naturally resistant to weather. Plus, it looks a bit more luxurious for around the same price as these others.
Price: $207.99
Was: $248.99
For a pop of sunshine, a colored chair can't be beat. Group a few of these yellow beauties together for your own makeshift glow, or by multiple in different colors for a rainbow-like feel.
How long is the Wayfair Sale?
This year's Way Day sale runs from May 4 to 6, but the discounts will come back around again in the fall for Way Day Part 2. Those dates aren't announced yet, but we will totally circle back once we have them.
In the meantime, though, this is definitely the best time to splurge on big-ticket home items until Black Friday or the other fall sale, when the holidays are just around the corner.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a Style Editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
How to Use Paint Samples Properly When Redecorating — These Tips Will Stop You Making Color Mistakes
The go-to method for most people testing paint samples is usually painting a rough patch on our existing walls, but there's more to it than just that. Learn to test new colors properly to understand and benefit from the full effect to ensure the best result.
By Portia Carroll Published
-
'It’s Smart And Classic' — Designers Agree This is the Perfect Color to Paint Your Staircase
You can’t go wrong painting your staircase in this elegant hue if you want it to look sophisticated, calming, and timeless
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
This Wayfair outdoor furniture is the secret to a resort-style backyard - and it's on sale for Cyber Monday
Your next getaway is in your own backyard with these style editor-approved picks.
By Julia Demer Published
-
The best mirrors to shop on Wayfair right now, according to a style editor - 'these feel like designer pieces'
Trick your friends into thinking you hired an interior designer with Wayfair's chicest mirrors — did we mention they're all on sale?
By Julia Demer Published
-
These are Wayfair's very best dining tables - designs that feel so modern and so luxurious
If you're on the hunt for a new dining table, keep an eye out on Wayfair. Our style editor has trawled the site for the very best buys
By Julia Demer Published
-
'These are such great deals!' Our style editor handpicks 12 of the best decor pieces at Wayfair right now
Style editor Brigid Kennedy has trawled page after page of products to find the best of Wayfair's home decor buys, some of which have been marked down by more than 50%
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I know good bedding when I see it, and these sets - currently on sale - tick all my boxes
These sets from Wayfair's Way Day sale are affordable, high quality, well-reviewed, and, of course, oh-so cute. But hurry - the major discounts only last through October 26!
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I’m a style editor and I wasn’t expecting it to be this easy to make my apartment look expensive with what I’ve found in the Wayfair sale
After a bit of time perusing the discounts for Way Day, I found the perfect area rug, a gorgeous bar cart, and more, all at an insanely good markdown
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I found the best entryway upgrades on Wayfair - and it's already been marked down
I'm combing through all of the amazing Way Day sales and haven't been able to stop thinking about this one trendy piece in particular ...
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I wasn't expecting to find my new reading chair on Wayfair - but these on-trend and on-sale designs are SO elevated
Wayfair's Way Day sale is a trove of trend-focussed chairs if you know where to look. Our editor Pip Rich has found the best pieces for your home
By Pip Rich Last updated