An Adirondack Chair Was Your "Most Shopped" Product in April, and We Think We Found Its Even-Chicer Sister

Ladies and gentlemen, it's 75-degrees Fahrenheit in New York and you know what that means — summer is finally here. I know I might be getting ahead of myself ever-so-slightly, but I can't help it; the minute it's warm enough to comfortable walk outside without a jacket, my mind shifts into beach mode.

Of course, as a style editor for an interior design website, that also means I'm spending a lot of time thinking about the best outdoor furniture and the best outdoor furniture sales. There are some excellent finds out there right now, you just have to know where to look. Case in point? The viral Amazon Adirondack chair I tracked down a few weeks ago. That baby was one of your favorites, dear reader, seeing as it garnered plenty of clicks from you and your design-obsessed counterparts.

And now, I'm back with yet another Adirondack-related find, only it's much more chic and, most importantly, included in the Way Day Wayfair sale. Oh, and did I mention there is free shipping?

Ratcliff Plastic/Resin Adirondack Chair View at Wayfair Was: $210.99 Now: $144 Contemporary, simple, and best in black, with a 15-minute assembly. Could this be the design of the summer?

Adirondack chairs are so timeless. Their relaxed and instantly recognizable design has been a staple of summer bonfires and backyard lounging for decades — so why mess with a good thing?

Well, Wayfair private brand AllModern may have actually managed to update this classic design in a way that complements the original while still reinventing the proverbial wheel.

The Ratcliff Resin Adirondack Chair, linked above, defies expectations as a piece of affordable and accessible patio furniture. And by that I mean It's chic, it's design-forward, and it's customer-loved. To be clear, I've never seen it in person, but I'm inclined to trust the overwhelmingly positive word of 1,253 consumer reviews.

From a design perspective, I'm drawn to the angled rectangular back panel, a departure from that quintessential arched look, as well as the low-profile, close-to-the-ground structure. This specific chair is also moisture-, weather-, insect-, and fade-resistant with built-in UV protection, so you know it's ready for a few months out in the heat.

9 Other Adirondacks to Buy From Wayfair

Classic Adirondack Chair View at Wayfair Price: $199

Was: $280 This simple chair is the embodiment of the typical Adirondack design. Customers seem to love it, it's currently marked down, and it's available in a plethora of different colors. Proctorsville Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair View at Wayfair Price: $285.99

Was: $305.99 This foldable Adirondack is probably the most similar to the viral Amazon chain in that it comes with a retractable ottoman and two cupholders. Ideal for a summer afternoon! Shaunna 4-Piece Adirondack Conversation Chair With Footrest Ottoman Set View at Wayfair Price: $330

Was: $441.96 Speaking of a well-reviewed product, this four-piece Adirondack set is kryptonite for Wayfair shoppers — we're talking a 4.6/5-star rating across 2860 ratings. As a professional shopper, I very rarely see that kind of enthusiasm, particularly at a site with as much inventory as Wayfair. But I get the passion. Each chair comes with a detached arched ottoman for ultimate relaxation vibes (and customization!). Avir Commercial All-Weather Adirondack Chair With Pullout Ottoman & Cupholder View at Wayfair Price: $169.99

Was: $354.47 Once again, I'm drawn to this luxurious black chair with a pullout ottoman and a cup holder — clearly, I love to have a drink with me while I tan! Vineyard Adirondack Rocking Chair View at Wayfair Price: $269

Was: $380 Get the best of both worlds with this rocking Adirondack, perfect for those of us who just can't sit still. Although, I'd recommend using these on a concrete or wood patio rather than grass for a better rockin' experience. Woking Solid Wood Folding Adirondack Chair View at Wayfair Price: $290

Was: $309.99 What I love most about these lovely chairs is their wide seat, which looks ideal for curling up with a good book. Although it comes in a bunch of colors, this dark gray is my favorite. Aredale Solid Wood Adirondack Chair With Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $265

Was: $329.99 A bit of a step up, this Adirondack is made from eucalyptus hardwood and is therefore naturally resistant to weather. Plus, it looks a bit more luxurious for around the same price as these others. Hartington Plastic Folding Adirondack Chair View at Wayfair Price: $207.99

Was: $248.99 For a pop of sunshine, a colored chair can't be beat. Group a few of these yellow beauties together for your own makeshift glow, or by multiple in different colors for a rainbow-like feel. Shaunna Plastic Adirondack Chair With Table and Ottoman View at Wayfair Price: $891

Was: $1292.88 Hear me out — I know the sticker shock of this $900 set is strong. But when you consider how many chairs and accessories you get for the price, AND the discount (31%!), it's honestly a steal.

How long is the Wayfair Sale?

This year's Way Day sale runs from May 4 to 6, but the discounts will come back around again in the fall for Way Day Part 2. Those dates aren't announced yet, but we will totally circle back once we have them.

In the meantime, though, this is definitely the best time to splurge on big-ticket home items until Black Friday or the other fall sale, when the holidays are just around the corner.