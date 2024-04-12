This Viral Outdoor Chair Has a Very Clever Trick — I Was So Impressed I've Ordered a Set
It folds, it extends, and there are cupholders. Could this be the perfect summer accessory? Style Editor Brigid Kennedy certainly thinks so.
The perfect outdoor chair doesn't exis —
I'm not going to finish that sentence. Because, dear reader, the perfect outdoor chair does exist and I have stumbled upon it. Thanks, once again, to Instagram.
As if often goes, Amazon is the purveyor of this miraculous buy, which I have discovered just in time for the 3-month stretch of the year characterized by sunset chats, poolside parties, and lots of wine — or, as it is more colloquially known, summer. If you're not buying new decor and outdoor furniture from some of the best home decor brands, what are you doing?
Now, as much as I'd like to take all the credit for this revelatory product, I must give credit where credit is due: It is thanks to content creator Teresa Laura Caruso that it stumbled across my feed in the first place. And though the exact product she featured in her viral video is now out of stock, I found the perfect substitution that looks just as good if not better than the original.
A post shared by Teresa Laura Caruso
A photo posted by teresalaucar on
Much like the chair featured in Teresa's video, this stunning Adirondack chair boasts a retractable ottoman; a convenient folding design that helps with storage and transport; and two hidden cupholders on both the left and right armrests.
What's more, assembly is a breeze; the seven parts come together in just six steps that take no more than 30 minutes — and that process gets even faster with two people.
And of course, you know I wouldn't recommend something to you if it weren't well-reviewed. This lovely find has a 4.5/5-star rating across 667 reviews — for Amazon, that's particularly impressive.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Adirondack chairs are incredibly timeless and practical; they're comfortable, great for groups, and evoke that cozy-but-chatty vibe you want for a back patio or fire pit. Why not make them even more luxurious than they already are?
Price: From $179.99
The Mdeam Adirondack starts at just $180 and is available in five different colors and two different styles (adjustable backrest or non-adjustable backrest).
If you're still not convinced (I don't get it, but you do you), I've gathered a few extra Adirondack options from across the web; see if any of these tickle your fancy? Trust me, you'll be grateful I showed you once everyone asks to hang out at your place this summer.
9 other Adirondacks to try
Price: $74.99
There are no crazy bells and whistles here, but I had to include this natural wood version in case someone is shopping for a cabin or country home.
Price: $119.99
While this brown and white chair doesn't have a retractable ottoman, it is foldable (perfect for off-season storage). I'm loving the two-tone design!
Price: $125.99
If you, a contemporary design aficionado, love the idea of an Adirondack but fear a traditional piece will break up your space, this sleek modern iteration might do just the trick.
Price: $139
Was: $382.92
A bit more minimalist than the other options here, and the dark slate gray colorway is so unexpected. And did I mention it's 64% off?!
Price: $186.99
Was: $224.99
This Adirondack looks more akin to the exact piece in Teresa's video — the side table attached to the armrest is a bit more robust.
Price: $184.99
Was: $239.99
This is an Adirondack that's meant for display; yes, the ottoman is still retractable (or foldable, in this case), but why go without it?!
Price: $399
I'm truly shocked at how elegant this modern Adirondack looks with its deep brown color. Very rich, very stylish. Another great option for those of us that who like to lead with design.
Price: $598
While it's not an Adirondack, this slouchy, patterned outdoor chair looks equally as comfortable as its counterparts, though slightly more chic.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
5 Easy Landscaping Projects to Tackle This Weekend That Wil Make Your Yard Look So Much More Elevated
Transform your yard in just one weekend with these easy landscaping ideas straight from our award-winning design experts
By Matilda Bourne Published
-
4 Viral Tricks for Organizing Your Kitchen Drawers to Try This Weekend
Still not completed the big spring clean? Be inspired to tackle it with these viral kitchen drawer decluttering hacks
By Becca Cullum-Green Published