This Viral Outdoor Chair Has a Very Clever Trick — I Was So Impressed I've Ordered a Set

The perfect outdoor chair doesn't exis —

I'm not going to finish that sentence. Because, dear reader, the perfect outdoor chair does exist and I have stumbled upon it. Thanks, once again, to Instagram.

As if often goes, Amazon is the purveyor of this miraculous buy, which I have discovered just in time for the 3-month stretch of the year characterized by sunset chats, poolside parties, and lots of wine — or, as it is more colloquially known, summer. If you're not buying new decor and outdoor furniture from some of the best home decor brands, what are you doing?

Now, as much as I'd like to take all the credit for this revelatory product, I must give credit where credit is due: It is thanks to content creator Teresa Laura Caruso that it stumbled across my feed in the first place. And though the exact product she featured in her viral video is now out of stock, I found the perfect substitution that looks just as good if not better than the original.

Much like the chair featured in Teresa's video, this stunning Adirondack chair boasts a retractable ottoman; a convenient folding design that helps with storage and transport; and two hidden cupholders on both the left and right armrests.

What's more, assembly is a breeze; the seven parts come together in just six steps that take no more than 30 minutes — and that process gets even faster with two people.

And of course, you know I wouldn't recommend something to you if it weren't well-reviewed. This lovely find has a 4.5/5-star rating across 667 reviews — for Amazon, that's particularly impressive.

Adirondack chairs are incredibly timeless and practical; they're comfortable, great for groups, and evoke that cozy-but-chatty vibe you want for a back patio or fire pit. Why not make them even more luxurious than they already are?

Mdeam Folding Adirondack Chair View at Amazon Price: From $179.99 The Mdeam Adirondack starts at just $180 and is available in five different colors and two different styles (adjustable backrest or non-adjustable backrest).

If you're still not convinced (I don't get it, but you do you), I've gathered a few extra Adirondack options from across the web; see if any of these tickle your fancy? Trust me, you'll be grateful I showed you once everyone asks to hang out at your place this summer.

