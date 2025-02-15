On My Wayfair Wishlist — This Mid-Century Style Coffee Table (and It's Almost 50% Off for President's Day)

With its warm wood tones and clean lines, this may just be the missing piece your living room is waiting for

modern coffee table with a glass top wooden finish
This mid-century modern coffee table is on sale for President's Day at Wayfair.
I was into mid-century design before everyone was into mid-century design. Take a glance at my Pinterest boards and you'll be overwhelmed with warm-toned, wood-drenched rooms, organically-shaped furniture, and simple, clean-lined designs.

But the thing about mid-century modern furniture — and I mean original, not 'inspired' — is that it's expensive. And while I'd love to invest in key pieces one day, for the time being, my reality is finding pieces that nod to the aesthetic, but not its usual price tag. Case in point: this mid-century style coffee table with tempered glass and storage from Wayfair. The fact it's currently 47% off for President's Day? Well that's just a cherry on top.

Immediately, I was taken aback by its effortless silhouette, with a tempered glass top and warm wood finish. Yes, it's a functional coffee table that'll hold drinkware and decorative objects, but it's also a statement piece in itself.

wooden coffee table with a glass top and a slanted storage shelf underneath
47% off
Wade Logan Desi Coffee Table With Tempered Glass and Storage

Price: $309.99, Was: $579.99

Sleek, stylish, and modern — that's what comes to mind when I look at this coffee table. And just like the best coffee tables, it will become a statement piece in your space. The unique angular legs cross to create a slanted shelf to store magazines (ahem, Livingetc), while the glass top makes the table feel light and elegant. And at 45" long, this coffee table won't overwhelm your space — rather, it'll look like it was always meant to be there.

And while I'm clearly obsessing over this piece, I'm certainly not the only one. Heaps of customers have left their own rave reviews, including one person who wrote: "This coffee table exceeded my expectations in quality and style. This is a solid wood piece, extremely easy to put together, well designed in construction as well as style. I rarely leave reviews, but this may genuinely be my favorite online purchase ever (and my favorite furniture piece I own)."

"Stop thinking and buy it!" said another. Alright, alright, twist my arm.

More Coffee Tables On Sale at Wayfair

black round wooden coffee table with large cylindrical base

Giann Pedestal 40" Coffee Table

Price: $270, Was: $493

Although simple, this coffee table can act as the centerpiece of your space, with its stained-black finish and large round shape. It'll elegantly hold drinkware, styling objects, and a vase. This style is bound to add a touch of modern sophistication to your living room design.

rectangular wooden coffee table
Millwood Pines Damika Rectangular Coffee Table With 2-Tier Storage

Price: $121.99, Was: $299.99

This coffee table displays understated elegance. It may be simple in design and shape, but it'll serve as a functional table for your living room, fit for decorative objects and drinkware alike. Plus, reviewers say the style is sturdy and can easily match with the rest of your living room décor.

round dark brown wooden coffee table with three legs
Joss & Main Eleanne 3 Leg Round Coffee Table

Price: $399.00, Was: $528

This organically shaped design features soft curvature and smooth lines — blending unique style with classic elegance. The top design features a slight rim, perfect for keeping any contents from falling onto the floor. This coffee table will serve as a modern centerpiece to your living space.

And you've bought your new piece, the next step is working out the best coffee table decor ideas for your new buy, and lucky for you, we have the answer to that, too!

Devin Toolen
Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

