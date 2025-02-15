On My Wayfair Wishlist — This Mid-Century Style Coffee Table (and It's Almost 50% Off for President's Day)

I was into mid-century design before everyone was into mid-century design. Take a glance at my Pinterest boards and you'll be overwhelmed with warm-toned, wood-drenched rooms, organically-shaped furniture, and simple, clean-lined designs.

But the thing about mid-century modern furniture — and I mean original, not 'inspired' — is that it's expensive. And while I'd love to invest in key pieces one day, for the time being, my reality is finding pieces that nod to the aesthetic, but not its usual price tag. Case in point: this mid-century style coffee table with tempered glass and storage from Wayfair. The fact it's currently 47% off for President's Day? Well that's just a cherry on top.

Immediately, I was taken aback by its effortless silhouette, with a tempered glass top and warm wood finish. Yes, it's a functional coffee table that'll hold drinkware and decorative objects, but it's also a statement piece in itself.

47% off Wade Logan Desi Coffee Table With Tempered Glass and Storage View at Wayfair Price: $309.99, Was: $579.99 Sleek, stylish, and modern — that's what comes to mind when I look at this coffee table. And just like the best coffee tables, it will become a statement piece in your space. The unique angular legs cross to create a slanted shelf to store magazines (ahem, Livingetc), while the glass top makes the table feel light and elegant. And at 45" long, this coffee table won't overwhelm your space — rather, it'll look like it was always meant to be there.

And while I'm clearly obsessing over this piece, I'm certainly not the only one. Heaps of customers have left their own rave reviews, including one person who wrote: "This coffee table exceeded my expectations in quality and style. This is a solid wood piece, extremely easy to put together, well designed in construction as well as style. I rarely leave reviews, but this may genuinely be my favorite online purchase ever (and my favorite furniture piece I own)."

"Stop thinking and buy it!" said another. Alright, alright, twist my arm.

And you've bought your new piece, the next step is working out the best coffee table decor ideas for your new buy, and lucky for you, we have the answer to that, too!