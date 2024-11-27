Quiet Luxury Still Has Us in a Chokehold, and We're Shopping Walmart to Get the Look

Few things have moved faster this year than the design trends popping on and then off of Livingetc editors' radars. Blink, and you might have missed the return of burlwood and moody murals or the not-so-soft launch of the fashion-inspired "hyper green." But for every micro-moment that has barged in larger and louder than the one before it, two pillars of timeless style have held steady in our books: quiet luxury and Walmart.



An unlikely duo, you say? Understandable. It takes an expert eye to nail the look my colleague Ellen Finch describes as "all about the layering — of colors, textures, shapes, and sensory experiences — to create that poetic 'symphony of details'." It takes even more attention to detail (read: patience) to curate the look of quiet luxury from among Walmart's seemingly infinite assortment of home goods. Alas, that is why we're here. And this edit not only brings those organic, minimalist, and elevated touches to the fore but also some steep discounts courtesy of Walmart's Black Friday sales.

Beautypeak 64"x 21" Full Length Arched Standing Floor Mirror, Gold View at Walmart Price: $45.99 Was: $199 Quiet luxury's barely-there quality gets a dose of dimension with the addition of mirrors. The arched silhouette of this freestanding version is casually on-trend and comes framed in black or silver, too.

Better Homes & Gardens Soft Cashmere and Amber Scented 2-Wick Ombre Jar Candle, 12oz View at Walmart Price: $5 Was: $9.78 There's really only one way to describe cashmere: luxurious: The scent of cashmere, on the other hand? Well, that's a bit more complex. This cashmere-inspired candle promises notes of bergamot, amber (the second namesake ingredient), citrus, sandalwood, patchouli, peppercorn, cassis, and moss.

Famiware Aegean 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, Plates and Bowls Set for 4, Cappuccino White View at Walmart Price: $59.99 Was: $79.99 The hand-thrown look of this plate and bowl set is casual enough for a weeknight dinner and elevated enough for a holiday brunch—a true multitasker if we've ever seen one.

Clara Clark Quilt Set Queen Bedspread, 5-Piece Ellipse Weave Lightweight Coverlet, Beige Cream View at Walmart Price:$33.78 The devil is in the details when decorating the quiet luxury way. On the surface, that may look like a wash of neutrals—think creams, whites, and maybe a hint of grey—but just beneath it, textured detailing like the eclipse weave stitching on this quilt set whispers a much more interesting story.

Oneach Ceramic Table Lamps Set of 2 View at Walmart Price: $49.99 Was: $89.99 Well-appointed rooms have one thing in common: rich, layered lighting. This ceramic-and-linen duo accentuates quiet corners and brings a tactile touch to the job.

Clara Clark Bed Sheets Set, 1800 Series Deep Pocket Soft Microfiber 4 Piece Queen Sheet Sets, Gray View at Walmart Price: $17.99 Was: $62.99 The praise is loud for these high-thread-count, microfiber sheets—with 14,000 people amassing a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars—but their luxuriousness is far quieter behind an under-$20 price tag.

Ubesgoo Modern Arm Chair With Solid Wood Frame, Beige View at Walmart Price: $108.99 Was:$199.99 Well-crafted furniture pieces that transcend trends is the secret to expensive-looking rooms. Walmart touts this one as "a good life companion," indicating that its solid wood frame and line-upholstered cushions are designed to stay around for the long haul.

Tinana Glass Vases, Clear, Set of 10 $36.95 at Amazon $36.95 at Target $49.99 at Newegg Price: $19.99 Was: $69.99 Sourcing one-off finds is standard practice in the quiet luxury life. But if an afternoon scouring the shelves of your local vintage shop is not in the cards, this set of mini glass vases looks equally collected over time.

Casa Platino 24-Piece 100% Cotton Towels View at Walmart Price: $47.99 Was: $59.99 Aside from the bedding, the most distinctive feature of a luxury hotel stay is the fluffy white towels, which, during the best escapes, seem to be replenished without even having to ask. This 24-piece set is the next best thing to bringing the luxury of housekeeping service home (except laundry day is still on you).

Soft Corduroy Striped Velvet Square Decorative Throw Pillow View at Walmart Price: $13.13 The soft ribbed detailing on this pair of pillows is a whisper to come close and cozy up—this is what the soft life is all about.

Comfort Canopy - Reversible White/ivory Lightweight All Season Down-Alternative Comforter for Queen Size Beds View at Walmart Price: $26.99 Was: $ 139.99 The price cut on this reversible, all-season down-alternative comforter speaks volumes about why it constitutes quiet luxury, but the box stitching and warm white colorway also have something to say. We're listening...and adding to cart!

Kueth 8x10 Area Rug, Machine Washable Visit Site Price: $103.99 Was: $179.99 Rugs' humble placement—underfoot—can make it easy to underestimate their impact on a space. But those silent stars are what quiet luxury is all about. The well-worn look of this flatweave, vintage-style number is bound to get better over time since you can throw it in the washing machine.