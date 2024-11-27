Quiet Luxury Still Has Us in a Chokehold, and We're Shopping Walmart to Get the Look
Trends come and go, but understated elegance and landing a good deal never get old. We're ticking both boxes in this edit of Walmart's November deals section
Few things have moved faster this year than the design trends popping on and then off of Livingetc editors' radars. Blink, and you might have missed the return of burlwood and moody murals or the not-so-soft launch of the fashion-inspired "hyper green." But for every micro-moment that has barged in larger and louder than the one before it, two pillars of timeless style have held steady in our books: quiet luxury and Walmart.
An unlikely duo, you say? Understandable. It takes an expert eye to nail the look my colleague Ellen Finch describes as "all about the layering — of colors, textures, shapes, and sensory experiences — to create that poetic 'symphony of details'." It takes even more attention to detail (read: patience) to curate the look of quiet luxury from among Walmart's seemingly infinite assortment of home goods. Alas, that is why we're here. And this edit not only brings those organic, minimalist, and elevated touches to the fore but also some steep discounts courtesy of Walmart's Black Friday sales.
Price: $45.99 Was: $199
Quiet luxury's barely-there quality gets a dose of dimension with the addition of mirrors. The arched silhouette of this freestanding version is casually on-trend and comes framed in black or silver, too.
Price: $5 Was: $9.78
There's really only one way to describe cashmere: luxurious: The scent of cashmere, on the other hand? Well, that's a bit more complex. This cashmere-inspired candle promises notes of bergamot, amber (the second namesake ingredient), citrus, sandalwood, patchouli, peppercorn, cassis, and moss.
Price: $59.99 Was: $79.99
The hand-thrown look of this plate and bowl set is casual enough for a weeknight dinner and elevated enough for a holiday brunch—a true multitasker if we've ever seen one.
Price:$33.78
The devil is in the details when decorating the quiet luxury way. On the surface, that may look like a wash of neutrals—think creams, whites, and maybe a hint of grey—but just beneath it, textured detailing like the eclipse weave stitching on this quilt set whispers a much more interesting story.
Price: $49.99 Was: $89.99
Well-appointed rooms have one thing in common: rich, layered lighting. This ceramic-and-linen duo accentuates quiet corners and brings a tactile touch to the job.
Price: $17.99 Was: $62.99
The praise is loud for these high-thread-count, microfiber sheets—with 14,000 people amassing a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars—but their luxuriousness is far quieter behind an under-$20 price tag.
Price: $108.99 Was:$199.99
Well-crafted furniture pieces that transcend trends is the secret to expensive-looking rooms. Walmart touts this one as "a good life companion," indicating that its solid wood frame and line-upholstered cushions are designed to stay around for the long haul.
Price: $19.99 Was: $69.99
Sourcing one-off finds is standard practice in the quiet luxury life. But if an afternoon scouring the shelves of your local vintage shop is not in the cards, this set of mini glass vases looks equally collected over time.
Price: $47.99 Was: $59.99
Aside from the bedding, the most distinctive feature of a luxury hotel stay is the fluffy white towels, which, during the best escapes, seem to be replenished without even having to ask. This 24-piece set is the next best thing to bringing the luxury of housekeeping service home (except laundry day is still on you).
Price: $13.13
The soft ribbed detailing on this pair of pillows is a whisper to come close and cozy up—this is what the soft life is all about.
Price: $26.99 Was: $ 139.99
The price cut on this reversible, all-season down-alternative comforter speaks volumes about why it constitutes quiet luxury, but the box stitching and warm white colorway also have something to say. We're listening...and adding to cart!
Price: $103.99 Was: $179.99
Rugs' humble placement—underfoot—can make it easy to underestimate their impact on a space. But those silent stars are what quiet luxury is all about. The well-worn look of this flatweave, vintage-style number is bound to get better over time since you can throw it in the washing machine.
Jessica Cumberbatch Anderson is Livingetc's Editor-in-Chief and an award-winning content strategist in lifestyle media. Known for successfully launching new verticals and invigorating web businesses through her work across editorial, partnerships, video, and social media, Jessica knows what truly inspires, drives conversations, and keeps audiences coming back for more.At the heart of her creative process: a perfectionist spirit, a relentless commitment to innovation, and a passion for telling a diverse array of stories. Jessica’s work has been featured both behind and in front of the camera, including video production on celebrity house tours for ELLEDecor.com and an on-air appearance as a lifestyle expert for Good Morning America. Her writing and editorial direction have been published on Better Homes & Gardens, T Magazine, ArchitecturalDigest.com, and Airbnb, among others. While supporting audience and business development for lifestyle publishers at Meta, Jessica also co-wrote The New Design Rules: How to Decorate and Renovate, from Start to Finish, published by Penguin Random House. The book informed a current passion project: renovating and decorating her own home, a 1905 townhouse in Brooklyn, New York.
