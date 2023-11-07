This viral kitchen buy only costs $23 at Target - and will make all your holiday hosting infinitely easier

If you've been anywhere near TikTok in the last few months, you know that no one wants to hand-chop their vegetables anymore. Indeed, in video after video, amateur chefs (the more serious culinary pros seem to tend to stick to knives) can be seen placing a cucumber or something of the like inside a plastic white box, then slamming the lid of said box down on top of whatever unsuspecting vegetable they are craving that day. The vegetable then emerges, perfectly cubed, at the bottom of the box, ready in seconds.

If this sounds like it might save you a ton of time in the kitchen, particularly as you prepare for holiday parties and Thanksgiving dinners (and even Black Friday home sales, which we'll be closely monitoring here) you are probably correct. And luckily, you can shop this internet-beloved hack at Target for just $23.

The viral kitchen hack

I like shopping OXO for the quality. This well-known brand is known for its dependable, affordable kitchen utensils, which makes me feel a lot better about recommending it. With a vegetable chopper like this, you wouldn't want it to break easily or feel chintzy; that would certainly defeat the purpose of the hack.

This specific OXO manual food chopper, available from Target, has four stars across 157 reviews on Target.com and even features an "easy pour opening" in the front so you can dump your maximum 2.5 cups of newly-chopped veggies into whatever dish you're making without disassembling the utensil itself. Now that's what I call working smarter, not harder.

Other vegetable choppers

Oxo good grips chopper View at Target Price: $22.99 This OXO chopper is a bit more ... ergonomic, if you will; it's sort of like a manual food processor. This one only has a 1-cup catcher cup, though, as opposed to the 2.5-cup chamber above. Fullstar vegetable chopper View at Amazon Price: $29.9 (25% off) Legend has it that this is the viral TikTok chopper that started it all. It's currently on sale on Amazon at $23.95, so you might be able to get it for a nice 25% discount if you act fast enough. Bonus: a 1.2L collection tray. Progressive professional 3-cup vegetable chopper View at Bed Bath & Beyond Price: $49.95 This one is a bit more expensive, but it does look a bit sleeker in the kitchen (and holds 3 cups in its chamber).