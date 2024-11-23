I'm a Design Editor With Expensive Taste, but I've Completely Fallen for These 18 Under-$100 Finds

I'm a big believer that your home should be filled with things that make you happy — and that they don't have to cost the earth. Great design doesn't have to come with a huge price tag, and an emotional response certainly doesn't.

It can be that a piece brightens up your day, becomes part of a ritual, or ignites a sense of nostalgia. And as the executive editor of Livingetc, it's something that I know people want for their homes. In the houses we feature, and from the interior designers I talk to, it's often those small design moments that are the most memorable — a playful vase at hand when a guest brings over fresh flowers or a pretty cup of coffee that starts your morning off right.

However they work their magic to brighten up your space and all that it holds, these 18 home decor items all bring a sense of style, character, and pizzazz to the home. Oh, and best of all, they're so affordable (especially thanks to the current home deals happening).

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors