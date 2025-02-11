Thom Browne’s Preppy Aesthetic Is a Modern Classic — And You Can Get It for Your Home, too
Dressing the most fashionable stars, Thom Browne's made a name for himself with all-American take on tailoring — but his home line has just as much preppy charm
Newly minted Grammy-winning rap artist Doechii made a monumental statement at the awards, outfitting both herself and over a dozen dancers in full Thom Browne for her performance of “Catfish” and “Denial is a River.” The American designer, best known for redefining modern suiting, is far from an emerging name — he’s the CFDA chairman (succeeding Tom Ford) and largely credited with popularizing the high-fashion “man skirt.”
Still, for those less immersed in the world of fashion designers, the choice may have raised a few questions: Why so solemn? Are they dressed as schoolboys? And what’s the deal with those little stripes? But for anyone already clued in, one message was clear: Doechii knows fashion.
And not just fashion — design. While Thom’s expertly tailored, uniformed aesthetic might be most recognizable in his suits, its influence is felt far beyond the runway. A fashion brand with a home line, his Thom Browne Home collection brings the same precision and polish into interiors, spanning furnishings, barware, and decorative objects that extend his signature vision into every room.
Expect pebble-grain leather coasters, Baccarat crystal carafes, and cashmere-striped cushions — each just as classic (and drenched in gray) as the structured, varsity-inspired sensibilities seen on stage. Even scent plays a role, with striped drawer liners that merge fashion and function — adding a bold visual element while infusing clothes with notes of cypress, eucalyptus, leather, oakmoss, and walnut.
Design ideas to takeaway from Doechii’s Grammy ensemble (and the designer's style more generally)? The power of sharp tailoring, the impact of a uniform, and the art of unexpected contrasts — all of which translate seamlessly (no pun intended) into interiors. Because Thom Browne’s world isn’t just about a look — it’s about fully inhabiting a space, be it on stage, in a New York Fashion Week collection, or at home.
Decorate like Doechii and bring a bit of Thom's vision into your own.
Price: $720
Baccarat is a natural fit for Thom Browne’s perennial polish. This glass, in particular, proves how much can be achieved without color — its subtle four-bar detailing along the rim echoes Thom’s signature stripes, while its elegantly cinched silhouette mirrors the sculpted shape of Doechii’s Grammys red carpet look.
Price: $480/set of 4
No need to remind guests to use a coaster when they look this good. This four-piece leather set is a small but impactful luxury, crafted in black pebbled leather with Browne’s signature stripes hidden underneath for a subtle pop of pattern. Perfect for design lovers, coffee aficionados, and anyone who appreciates the details.
Price: $380
Thom Browne has been devoted to gray since the very beginning — his first-ever collection in 2001 featured nothing but five gray suits. If you’re drawn to his signature shade, you’ll be pleased to know his home collection carries the same sophisticated palette. Take this pillow, for example — it mirrors his suiting down to the varsity stripes and the ultra-soft cashmere covering.
Price: $250
If you’re bringing just one piece from Thom’s home collection into your space, make it this candle. From the crystal vessel accented with a tricolor grosgrain trim (the same detail seen on Doechii) to its refined blend of berries, balsam, and leather, it encapsulates the designer’s holistic style approach to a tee. Light it for a quick dose of quiet luxury.
Price: $1,125
Tea time, but make it Thom Browne — are you ready for company? This porcelain set puts the "prep" in prepared, featuring a teapot, sugar box, creamer, two teacups, and matching saucers — all inspired by the designer's affinity for antiques and finished with his signature bar detailing. It’s the kind of piece that deserves a spot on display, even when not in use.
Price: $150
An ingeniously simple detail: scented drawer liners. More than just a finishing touch, they elevate our homes' most overlooked spaces, adding elegance to dull drawer interiors while infusing clothes with Browne’s signature Vetyver Absolute scent. At $150, it’s a perfect entry point into the Thom Browne Home experience.
Love fashion-inspired interiors? These metallic coppers come straight from the catwalks.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
6 Outdated Kitchen Trends Designers Say You Need to Avoid in 2025 — And What to Do Instead
It's out with the old and in with the new. Our design experts share all their top tips to stop your kitchen from looking boring and start looking trendy
By Maya Glantz Published
-
Ever Heard Of the 1-3-5 Decluttering Method? Professional Organizers Swear By This Simple Practice
You'll be surprised how effective this method is... just try it for yourself and see
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
Could the Final Fashion Flex be Interiors? Discover 15 Fashion Brands With Their Own Home Lines
With luxury brands expanding into furniture, homeware, and even runway seating, the fashion-ification of interiors is impossible to ignore
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Unpolished Finish Is the New Stealth Wealth Signal — Shop 6 Perfectly Imperfect “Plaster” Lights
The plaster lighting trend suggests that real luxury is unrefined
By Julia Demer Published
-
Dinner Parties Are My Love Language — Here's 12 Pieces I'm Setting My Valentine's Day Table With This Year
The loveliest holiday of the year is here, and I've fallen in love with these chic holiday-themed table decorations
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Interior Designer Brigette Romanek Just Launched the Most Luxe Version of the Our Place Pan — And It's on Sale
From Beyoncé’s kitchen to yours, Brigette Romanek’s Our Place collaboration gives us a taste of her signature “liveable luxe” aesthetic
By Julia Demer Published
-
I'm a Modernist Design Geek — These 9 Desk Accessories Put an Unexpected Spin on Office Organization
Turn every working day into an inspiration session with our designer selection of cool desk accessories, blending artistry and functionality
By Gilda Bruno Published
-
Serving Tenniscore — McGee & Co’s Spring 2025 Collection Aces Racket Club Realness
Vintage sporting stripes, racquet motif art, and green velvet upholstery serve up plenty of reasons to rally this winter
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Danish Design Company Makes Minimalism Easy — Shop 6 Chic, Art-Forward Organizers
Clutter meets its match with Ferm LIVING’s Scandi-style storage solutions
By Julia Demer Published
-
I Found Out Which Comforters Soho House Uses — Here's Where to Buy Your Own
Sleep like an insider, no strings attached
By Julia Demer Published