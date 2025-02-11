Thom Browne’s Preppy Aesthetic Is a Modern Classic — And You Can Get It for Your Home, too

Newly minted Grammy-winning rap artist Doechii made a monumental statement at the awards, outfitting both herself and over a dozen dancers in full Thom Browne for her performance of “Catfish” and “Denial is a River.” The American designer, best known for redefining modern suiting, is far from an emerging name — he’s the CFDA chairman (succeeding Tom Ford) and largely credited with popularizing the high-fashion “man skirt.”

Still, for those less immersed in the world of fashion designers, the choice may have raised a few questions: Why so solemn? Are they dressed as schoolboys? And what’s the deal with those little stripes? But for anyone already clued in, one message was clear: Doechii knows fashion.

And not just fashion — design. While Thom’s expertly tailored, uniformed aesthetic might be most recognizable in his suits, its influence is felt far beyond the runway. A fashion brand with a home line, his Thom Browne Home collection brings the same precision and polish into interiors, spanning furnishings, barware, and decorative objects that extend his signature vision into every room.

Thom Browne's aesthetic is most recognizable in his suits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Expect pebble-grain leather coasters, Baccarat crystal carafes, and cashmere-striped cushions — each just as classic (and drenched in gray) as the structured, varsity-inspired sensibilities seen on stage. Even scent plays a role, with striped drawer liners that merge fashion and function — adding a bold visual element while infusing clothes with notes of cypress, eucalyptus, leather, oakmoss, and walnut.

Design ideas to takeaway from Doechii’s Grammy ensemble (and the designer's style more generally)? The power of sharp tailoring, the impact of a uniform, and the art of unexpected contrasts — all of which translate seamlessly (no pun intended) into interiors. Because Thom Browne’s world isn’t just about a look — it’s about fully inhabiting a space, be it on stage, in a New York Fashion Week collection, or at home.

Decorate like Doechii and bring a bit of Thom's vision into your own.

Crystal 4-Bar Baccarat Champagne Coupes | Thom Browne View at Thom Browne Price: $720 Baccarat is a natural fit for Thom Browne’s perennial polish. This glass, in particular, proves how much can be achieved without color — its subtle four-bar detailing along the rim echoes Thom’s signature stripes, while its elegantly cinched silhouette mirrors the sculpted shape of Doechii’s Grammys red carpet look. Pebble Grain Leather Coasters View at Farfetch Price: $480/set of 4 No need to remind guests to use a coaster when they look this good. This four-piece leather set is a small but impactful luxury, crafted in black pebbled leather with Browne’s signature stripes hidden underneath for a subtle pop of pattern. Perfect for design lovers, coffee aficionados, and anyone who appreciates the details. Wool Cashmere 4-Bar Frette Cushion View at Thom Browne Price: $380 Thom Browne has been devoted to gray since the very beginning — his first-ever collection in 2001 featured nothing but five gray suits. If you’re drawn to his signature shade, you’ll be pleased to know his home collection carries the same sophisticated palette. Take this pillow, for example — it mirrors his suiting down to the varsity stripes and the ultra-soft cashmere covering. Vetyver & Smoke Baccarat Candle View at Ssense Price: $250 If you’re bringing just one piece from Thom’s home collection into your space, make it this candle. From the crystal vessel accented with a tricolor grosgrain trim (the same detail seen on Doechii) to its refined blend of berries, balsam, and leather, it encapsulates the designer’s holistic style approach to a tee. Light it for a quick dose of quiet luxury. Limoges Porcelain 4-Bar Haviland Tea Time Set View at Thom Browne Price: $1,125 Tea time, but make it Thom Browne — are you ready for company? This porcelain set puts the "prep" in prepared, featuring a teapot, sugar box, creamer, two teacups, and matching saucers — all inspired by the designer's affinity for antiques and finished with his signature bar detailing. It’s the kind of piece that deserves a spot on display, even when not in use. Scented Drawer Liners, 5 Pieces View at Ssense Price: $150 An ingeniously simple detail: scented drawer liners. More than just a finishing touch, they elevate our homes' most overlooked spaces, adding elegance to dull drawer interiors while infusing clothes with Browne’s signature Vetyver Absolute scent. At $150, it’s a perfect entry point into the Thom Browne Home experience.

