Inspired by the Runways, Copper Is Having an Interiors Reinvention That's More Sophisticated This Time Around

The shimmering copper tones on last winter season’s runway are also making waves in the interiors world — here's what we'd buy the get the look

christian siriano aw runway surrounded by copper decor accents
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Marina Rabin
By
published
Contributions from
in Features

Interiors always draw inspiration from the runway, so in our Off the Catwalk series, we take the latest looks and see how designers and brands are interpreting them for the home.

All that glitters is not gold – as proven by the copper infatuation heading up the latest wave of the metallic trend. No stranger to the catwalk throughout the decades, metallics have been practically a permanent fixture in autumn winter collections since their first introduction to the fashion world on the gilded red carpets of 1930s Hollywood.

Today, metallics take a more understated form, as shown by the lean towards copper in numerous collections on this season’s runway. Copper is a mellow alternative to its ostentatious gold cousin, but still coats any surface it touches in a low-key elegant luxury. And, as is often the case, it has trickled over from the catwalk to an interior design trend.

One of the more down-to-earth metallics, Copper’s mineral quality balances the typically glitzy nature of metallics’ sparkly finish. This minerality also lends itself to the non-uniformity of copper products: copper has the metamorphic trait of taking on different qualities depending on the space it is placed in. In darker spaces, this can create an unexpected sultriness, or sense of mystery, but in light, copper can be almost majestic.

A model wearing a copper dress in the Mithridate AW24 collection

A copper dress in Mithridate's AW24 Collection.

(Image credit: Getty Images. Design: Mithridate)

As with the warm metallics used in Mithridate’s AW24 show, the copper trend has the potential to create a regal, sophisticated soft sheen, in contrast to the showy high shine of other metallic materials. When used in a similar way in decorative objects, it can evoke the molten opulence of bronze sculpture — a timeless, endlessly tasteful kind of luxury.

At the same time, taking inspiration from Christian Siriano’s Dune-inspired collection and its desert hues, copper is also an inventive way to introduce warm, earthy tones into your home, while making a great base for a palette — after all, lots of colors go with copper. While some pale neutral tones have the potential to leave your space feeling cool, when using copper as a neutral, its dusty edge can soften any minimalist space, making it more warm and inviting.

Whichever way you choose to use it, introducing copper into your home can add an array of different dimensions to the space – this is a true chameleon of a color.

Stripe Out Lambswool Blanket - Dawn
Stripe Out Lambswool Blanket

Price: £384

Using copper tones in soft furnishings is a quick way to warm up any cooler neutral tones in your home. The combination of peach and maroon stripes in this soft lambswool blanket creates a copper hue, while the contrasting blue border will tie in with any cooler tones around.

Senso Table Lamp Copper
Senso Table Lamp Copper

Price: £1,225

The combination of the speckled copper material and jagged edges of this lamp base create a statement ornament, lightened up by the contrasting white linen lampshade.

Hydria Copper Vase
Hydria Copper Vase

Price: £105

The rainbow of tones in this copper vase showcase the incredible variety of potential colours which copper encompasses when treated in different ways. Inspired by Ancient Greek amphoras, these vases are handcrafted in Italy using the traditional Japanese Raku technique.

Reverie Rustic Console Table
Reverie Rustic Console Table

Price: £1,461

Though made from glass-reinforced polyester, this six-legged ornamental table is coated in a distressed copper varnish, giving it an imperfect, rustic finish.

Kalido Flatweave Rug | a Rum Fellow
Kalido Flatweave Rug | a Rum Fellow

Price: From £2,145

Copper makes for a useful transitional tone, as shown by this intricately patterned rug which seamlessly weaves hazel-toned copper in with contrasting tones.

Timothy Ceiling Pendant in Copper Patina
Timothy Ceiling Pendant in Copper Patina

Price: £130

The copper patina on this ceiling pendant has a beautiful iridescence, bringing a softness to the industrial style of this design.

Gainsbourg Lounge Chair
Gainsbourg Lounge Chair

Price: £1,250

The cognac-toned sheen of this chair's plush seat leans more towards the orange end of the copper spectrum. The velvet material allows the colour to take on different qualities throughout the day, and even at different points in the chair.

Dark Copper Mottled Metal Side Table
Dark Copper Mottled Metal Side Table

Price: £295

This is an original alternative to any well-trodden side table style, adding extra texture into your home. The mottled surface of the copper produces different colours within even a small piece.

Mangal Jug
Mangal Jug

Price: £90.95

Long before this copper trend took to the runways, copper was traditionally used by Egyptians and in Ayuverdic teaching for its germicidal qualities. This jug uses those health benefits to not only keep your water fresh, but add an attractive feature to your tablescape.

Marina Rabin
Marina Rabin

Marina is a London-based freelance writer with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London. With a background in Social Anthropology and an Art Foundation course, she is fascinated by the deep cultural history behind design, textiles and lifestyle trends. A lover of dopamine decor, Indian prints and decorating to pretend she’s on a Greek island, Marina can usually be found eating her way through London’s restaurants.

With contributions from
Latest