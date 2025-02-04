Inspired by the Runways, Copper Is Having an Interiors Reinvention That's More Sophisticated This Time Around

Interiors always draw inspiration from the runway, so in our Off the Catwalk series, we take the latest looks and see how designers and brands are interpreting them for the home.

All that glitters is not gold – as proven by the copper infatuation heading up the latest wave of the metallic trend. No stranger to the catwalk throughout the decades, metallics have been practically a permanent fixture in autumn winter collections since their first introduction to the fashion world on the gilded red carpets of 1930s Hollywood.

Today, metallics take a more understated form, as shown by the lean towards copper in numerous collections on this season’s runway. Copper is a mellow alternative to its ostentatious gold cousin, but still coats any surface it touches in a low-key elegant luxury. And, as is often the case, it has trickled over from the catwalk to an interior design trend.

One of the more down-to-earth metallics, Copper’s mineral quality balances the typically glitzy nature of metallics’ sparkly finish. This minerality also lends itself to the non-uniformity of copper products: copper has the metamorphic trait of taking on different qualities depending on the space it is placed in. In darker spaces, this can create an unexpected sultriness, or sense of mystery, but in light, copper can be almost majestic.

A copper dress in Mithridate's AW24 Collection. (Image credit: Getty Images. Design: Mithridate)

As with the warm metallics used in Mithridate’s AW24 show, the copper trend has the potential to create a regal, sophisticated soft sheen, in contrast to the showy high shine of other metallic materials. When used in a similar way in decorative objects, it can evoke the molten opulence of bronze sculpture — a timeless, endlessly tasteful kind of luxury.

At the same time, taking inspiration from Christian Siriano’s Dune-inspired collection and its desert hues, copper is also an inventive way to introduce warm, earthy tones into your home, while making a great base for a palette — after all, lots of colors go with copper. While some pale neutral tones have the potential to leave your space feeling cool, when using copper as a neutral, its dusty edge can soften any minimalist space, making it more warm and inviting.

Whichever way you choose to use it, introducing copper into your home can add an array of different dimensions to the space – this is a true chameleon of a color.