5 things people who have great guest bathrooms always have in them - these ideas will make them feel so welcoming

When it comes to designing and accessorizing the perfect guest bathroom, it's essential that these spaces are well-stocked, uncluttered, and give off a relaxing vibe. It's important that your guests always feel at home, and home decor and tasteful accessories create a feeling of luxury, taking inspiration from hotel rooms to show that you're a considerate host who pays attention to the most minute details.

In terms of the non-negotiables, I like a guest bathroom with a considered and layered scentscape. From diffusers to candles, it's a small detail that goes a long way, and scent can make a powerful and potent impact. Fluffy towels are essential, as is investing in well-stocked essentials hampers and baskets that are an easy way to go the extra mile - a home for bathroom bits and pieces so your guest has everything they need at their fingertips. A bath side table or bath tray is a nice touch that helps your guest feel relaxed, and last but not least, containers and decanter bottles used throughout the bathroom bring a uniform aesthetic and create that sense of spa-like luxury.

To help you out, I've done some online shopping to find the most stylish modern bathroom buys available on the market.

Best scents for the guest bathroom

Silk blossom reed diffuser View at Net-a-Porter Scent: Silk blossom

Price: $105 Jo Malone is a signature name when it comes to home scents, and this reed diffuser is an easy answer to how to make a house smell good. With the calming smell of silk tree blossom, famed for being irresistible to hummingbirds and butterflies, it's packaged in a sleek glass bottle that adds that touch of luxury. Jasmine and ylang-ylang candle View at Target Scent: Jasmine and ylang ylang

Price: $20 On the cheaper end of the spectrum, this from Target is a 26oz candle and costs just $20. This scented candle infuses your home with a blend of ylang-ylang and jasmine with a burn time of up to 70 hours. Trudon Gloria candle View at Trudon Scent: Patchouli and cedarwood

Price: $148 Go festive with your candle choice and burn something that chimes with the holiday season. Trudon's recently released Gloria warms the room with the scent of firewood, with notes of Indonesian Patchouli, cedarwood, and a spicy hint of cinnamon.

Best fluffy towels for the guest bathroom

Two-pack cotton towel View at H&M Material: Cotton

Price: $34.99 Go for the matching look with a neat set of towels. This set of two matching bath towels in cotton brings a softness, and the taupe coloring adds an earthiness to your bathroom. This series includes towels in several different sizes. Super-plush bath towels View at Brooklinen Material: Cotton

Price: $95 This plush set of towels gives your guest's daily routine a luxurious start to the day, made from the finest quality 100 percent long-staple Turkish cotton for durability and softness. Waffle bath towel View at Target Material: Cotton

Price: $15 I like this waffle-style bath towel that can bring texture and interest to the room, available at Target for a bargain price. These neutral and soothing colors will bring a relaxing feel to your bathroom.

Best essentials hampers for the guest bathroom

Tapered woven basket with liner View at Target Material: Paper rope

Price: $16 Organize everyday items in your guest's bathroom with this woven basket that has been lined with a washable cloth. Not only creating a beautiful, curated display, it's a practical solution to storing those everyday items. Metal basket View at Target Material: Metal

Price: $16.99 Instantly organize any guest's bathroom with this metal, open-wired basket. You can store it away in a closet, or use your bathroom necessities to turn it into a mini display, complete with a bathroom plant and candle. Seagrass organizing bathroom basket View at H&M Material: Seagrass

Price: $20.99 This storage bin from H&M is a great space to store all those bathroom essentials. It's made from seagrass which brings a natural bathroom feel and fits perfectly on a bathroom countertop or next to the sink to give your guests a stash of bathroom treats that they're bound to enjoy.

Best bath trays for the guest bathroom

Bamboo Caddy Tray View at Walmart Material: Bamboo

Price: $29.96 If your guest enjoys a long relaxing soak in the tub, this bath tray is a great way to prop up a book while they enjoy a soak, there is also a handy spot for a drink too. Bath caddy View at Anthropologie Material: Brass

Price: $168 For something that has a bit of a luxurious, glamorous bathroom feel, this bathroom tray has a brass finish. It easily hooks either side of your bath and can be used to stash all those bits and pieces needed for bathtime. Wooden bath tray View at Crate & Barrel Material: Wood

Price: $79.95 For a more minimalist bathroom look, this bath tray has the grain on display and gives your bathroom an organic feel. Made from teak wood, which is known to be water-resistant, the tray spans the tub and is a great spot to place oils, candles and essentials while your guest enjoys a relaxing bath.

Best dispensers for the guest bathroom

Le Marais Lotion Dispenser View at Shopbop Material: Glazed ceramic

Price: $20 This Kassatex dispenser is crafted from fine porcelain that features the label's signature wavy, scallop design, bringing an organic, curvy feel to your bathroom decor. GMISUN dispensers View at Amazon Material: Glass

Price: $15.99 Go uniform with your decanters with this trio of bottles, and give your bathroom a harmonious and tranquil feel without too many mix-matched bottles and packaging. I like these from Amazon and they're at steal at just $15.99 Mannara marble soap dispenser Mannara tall marble soap dispenser View at Burke Decor Material: Marble and metal

Price: $47.50 A convenient container for lotions, soaps, and other necessities, this ribbed bathroom soap dispenser is a surefire way to make your bathroom look more expensive. The marble's weight stops it from toppling over as you press and dispense too.

How do you design a good guest bathroom?

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Just because your guest bathroom is small, doesn't mean it can't be stylish and make an impact. Just get clever with your design. 'For stylish small bathrooms, keep the color palette simple,' says Bethany Adams of Bethany Adams Interiors.

'One neutral and one color are plenty, especially when the color is used sparingly. I like to dress a bathroom up with non-bathroom accouterments, like actual drapery instead of shower curtains, a chic side chair to hold towels or wine while you bathe, and a bright green plant.'

Think with comfort and relaxation at the forefront. Guest bathrooms are tricky because you don't want your personal style and taste to be overwhelming when they aren't for you - they're for guests. Keep things simple and elegant and don't pick anything too overwhelming. For a calming aesthetic, don't be afraid of using wood (just make sure it's been properly treated, and use calming and layered bathroom lighting.

Finally, bathroom storage is important. These rooms are typically small by design, so you want to make the most of the room you do have. Pick items that double up, like a mirror that also opens up to reveal shelving, or incorporate shower niches where you can store shampoos and conditioners.