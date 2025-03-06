This Big 12-Seater Dining Table Turns Into Console When You Don't Need It — And It's on Sale Right Now
'The Practical' table from Transformer Table might just be the best piece of modular furniture I've ever seen
We all know the panic: an unexpected guest (or five) has shown up and now everyone is going to have to squash around the table. What if I told you that small console you have in your entryway could magically extend to become a 12-person dining table? You probably wouldn't believe me. And honestly, I wouldn't believe you, either. But it's possible — and it's called The Practical dining set from Transformer Table.
Yes, in just minutes, the small compact credenza unfolds into a nearly 10ft long dining table. And no, it's not magic — it's just really good design. As masters of modular furniture, the Transformer Table brand is known for their range of extendable tables that not only boast exceptional functionality, but are stylish too.
Made from solid oak with clean, modern lines, this table is as much a work of art as it is a place to eat. Available in six different wood finishes, you can choose what version looks best in your living space. Because of its versatility, this style makes for the perfect small dining room table. Extend it to create a large dinner party table, or collapse it to regain some space. Either way, The Practical will never not look good.
As if this table couldn't get any better, it's currently on sale.
Price: $2,800, Was: $4,000
Extended Length: 118"
Let's get down to basics. Each panel of The Practical dining table is 20" in length. With five individual panels included in your purchase, you can extend or collapse the table to your liking. Add one panel to create a table for four, two panels to make a table for six, and so on. When not in use, place the panels in the transformer coffee table and condense the dining table into a stylish console. Aside from its mind-blowing transformative qualities, The Practical has all the necessary features of a perfect dining table — it's heat, stain, scratch, and liquid resistant. This is a table you'll have for years.
But wait — there's more. Along with your purchase of The Practical dining table, you'll receive the Transformer Bench and an add on of your choice — either Transformer Chairs or the Transformer Coffee Table — at a discounted rate of 25% off.
Still not convinced? Hear it straight from the people who've wined, dined, and felt inclined to share their thoughts after purchasing the table. (Over 700 people have left five-star reviews for this style.)
"I couldn't believe how great the quality of the wood was, how well everything fit, how easy it was to assemble and take apart," wrote one customer. "It's honestly the best purchase I've made in a long time."
But yes, even on sale, these dining tables are quite expensive, so if you're in the market for a similar style for significantly less, I've found a few options for you, below.
Price: $1,249
Extended Length: 66"
You can't go wrong with a sleek black table. At its smallest, this table can seat four people in a circular formation. However, with the additional panel, this table will expand to seat six — turning into an oval. I love the simplicity and minimal style of this table. Although unassuming at first glance, this table can transform into a table fit for a dinner party.
Price: $369.99, Was: $439.99
Extended Length: 86.6''
This table features two panels that can be added to create an elongated table. With both added, this table can seat up to 10 people comfortably. And when not in use, these panels hide in a compartment on the underside of the table. Aside from functioning as a dining table, this table could easily serve as a home office desk that can extend for meetings.
Price: $298
Extended Length: 65.5”
In its smallest form, this table can comfortably fit four people. Upon pulling apart either side, the table reveals a central opening for an 18" panel to turn the circular style into an oval table. Once extended, this table can seat up to six guests. Aside from the practical extendibility, this table is effortlessly stylish with its dark walnut finish and eye-catching fluted legs.
So, the only question that really remains here is: when your dining table isn't in use, how should you decorate it as an entryway table? Luckily, we've covered that topic extensively.
