How to decorate an entryway table - 4 quick ways designers make a perfect first impression

As the very first space in your home that guests will see, your entryway should really make an impression. But with limited furnishings (and often limited space) designing an inviting entryway that instantly makes visitors feel welcome can be difficult. That's why extra effort should go into decorating your entryway table.

Decorating a table might sound simple enough to you, but there are some common problems we all encounter when it comes to tables in an entryway. As much as they serve an aesthetic purpose, there's also functionality to keep in mind. Whether it's the place you deposit keys or stack your mail, this surface should be practical as well as beautiful.

Some of us have a natural eye for home decor while some of us need a little guidance and inspiration. For those of you that fall in the latter camp, we've compiled some expert tips on how to decorate an entryway table that serves style and function.

Why decorate an entryway table?

If functionality is so important, you might be wondering why it's worth curating a stylishly decorated entryway table in the first place. As the space your guests first lay their eyes upon when they walk through the door your entryway can really set the tone for the rest of your home, and a decorated table is the best way to show off your personal interior design style from the offset.

'Entryways capture guests' first impression of your home, so you want to make sure it's warm, welcoming and aesthetically pleasing to the eye, whilst also being functional and practical for your everyday use,' says Yvonne Keal, senior product manager and design expert at Hillarys (opens in new tab).

Besides your visitors, your entryway table is also a space in your home that you pass frequently each day yourself. 'We tell our clients that having a decorated and tidy entryway table sets the tone for the rest of your day,' adds Ben Kuhl, Home Remodeler & CEO of Shelf Expression (opens in new tab). 'It’s the last thing you’ll see as you’re leaving your home, and the first thing you see when you come home. Having a table that is decorated in your style and looks put together will leave a positive impact on wherever you’re heading next.'

How to decorate an entryway table

1. Use a console table to maximize space

While we all dream of a large entryway, unfortunately it's not a reality for most of us. Typically, this is one of the smallest spaces in the home and often very narrow. For that reason, a console table or sofa top table the best choice if you're hoping to maximize space.

'For narrow or small entryways, we recommend long and skinny console tables that have slender legs,' says Ben. This way, there's more floor space for items like shoes or umbrella holders as these can tuck in below the table. Sometimes the tables even another lower shelf to stack magazines or mail. 'For really limited space, we’ve recommended stacked floating shelves to give you the effect of an entry table without the lost floor space,' Ben adds.

If you're lucky enough to have the large entryway and sweeping staircase we all dream of, you have the freedom to opt for circular tables or larger sideboard. 'If you have a more formal space, a larger table with bold legs will set the tone for the rest of the home,' Ben suggests.

A table with drawers can also be handy for storing items out of sight. 'Use it to house items, like shoes and bags, that everyone dumps as soon as they step foot through the front door,' says Yvonne. 'A traditional style table with light oak wood will match any color scheme and interior style whilst also providing that cozy and warm finish.'

2. Use decor that compliments the rest of your home

When it comes to the home decor ideas you use to style your table, be sure to choose items that compliment the rest of your interior to create a sense of flow and cohesion.

Although technically not a tabletop item, a painting or a mirror is a good place to start when it comes to decorating your entryway table. Chose one that's roughly the width of your table to create a focal point on your wall that will help lead eyes downward to your table.

Don't underestimate the power of sweetly smelling fresh cut flowers in a vase to greet you every time you walk through the door. 'Other items I recommend using for an entryway table can be a lamp, a candle, a decorative bowl or basket and perhaps a plant,' says Kasia McDaniel and I am the owner of Blue Diamond Staging & Design (opens in new tab). 'You don’t want to overdo it because then it can feel cluttered and small.'

With all of these items, make sure they compliment one another and contribute to your overall style, be it modern rustic or mid-century modern.

3. Arrange items thoughtfully

When styling such a small area, make sure your arrangement of the items is intentional. There's no point in just throwing decorative ornaments down willy-nilly; only purposed and considered styling will have the right visual impact.

Consider the height of the decor and make sure there's a wide enough range of sizes and shapes. The rule of three is a good lesson to keep in mind with any type of side table decor. 'Arrange three items in one corner of the table according to height, arranged in a triangle,' says Kasia. 'Try placing a tall slim vase in the back, a candle in front and a small air plant to the side.' For an even better illusion, turn everything inwards slightly towards the center of the table.

4. Maintain functionality

Knowing how to organize an entryway will help you to keep your home decluttered. There's nothing worse than being met with an untidy space as soon as you walk through your door, and this is where maintaining the practical benefits of an entryway table come in handy.

'Avoid letting your entryway table become a catchall for your life,' says Ben. 'If it does, think of ways to collect your keys, wallet, and mail by utilizing already placed decor pieces. This means that instead of having keys sit on the table, use a bowl or basket to collect them. This way, it keeps the table looking tidy and doesn’t look out of place when it’s not being used.'

To keep the space looking organized, Kasia suggests limiting your table-top to three decorative items. 'Any more than that and it can collect a lot of clutter,' she says.