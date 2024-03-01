These New $5 Plates from Shea McGee's Target Collection Hit Some of the Biggest Style Trends of This Year

If you know me, you know I love to shop at Target. In a world of skyrocketing prices and ever-changing trends, it is the perfect accessible retailer, full of high-quality pieces that won't break the bank.

I always keep my eye on their new slate of decor, and chances are I can find something that works well, looks great, and is decently priced. The style editor trifecta! It truly is one of the best home decor brands.

So you'll understand that I've been quite excited to scroll through the retailer's new arrivals, some of which had hit shelves a few weeks ago and some of which had just cropped up. As I looked, the pages were chock full of the expected — storage bins, Easter decor, you know the drill. But as I continued shopping, I eventually found something that stopped me in my tracks: a stunning and springy pink stoneware dinner plate, priced at $5.

I then clicked on the listing, and things only got better from there: The plate, which is from Shea McGee's Studio McGee Threshold collection for Target, is also available in an equally as exciting blue colorway and boasts two (it is quite new, after all) 5-star reviews. It's my job to hunt down stylish products at great prices but I couldn't believe another Target winner had fallen right into my lap.

But wait — there's more. That's right. The fun does not stop here. For $4, you can buy a pasta bowl with the same shaded, ombre design to keep your plate company. Colorful dinnerware is a big trend this year, so the time to ditch the white plates for something more exciting is now.

The best spring dinnerware

10.88" Stoneware Dinner Plate - Pink View at Target Price: $5 This gorgeous stoneware piece is miles away from a boring white dinner plate set — the pink is unique and bright, while the scalloped rip adds an extra element of dimension. 22oz Stoneware Pasta Bowl View at Target Price: $4 Perfect for pasta, soup, and more, this bowl has the attitude of designer tableware at a budget price. It doesn't get much better than that. 10.88" Stoneware Dinner Plate - Blue View at Target Price: $5 Like its pink counterpart, the blue plate is dishwasher and microwave safe, BPA free, and a 'standout' addition to your dinner table, as Target would say.

Of course, the pitch-perfect finds didn't stop there. For more excellently priced and brand new decor and furniture from Target, just scroll down — I've got it covered. You're so welcome.

12 on-trend picks from Target's new spring decor