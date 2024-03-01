These New $5 Plates from Shea McGee's Target Collection Hit Some of the Biggest Style Trends of This Year
We found this design-forward tableware hidden among Target's new drops for spring and haven't stopped thinking about it since
If you know me, you know I love to shop at Target. In a world of skyrocketing prices and ever-changing trends, it is the perfect accessible retailer, full of high-quality pieces that won't break the bank.
I always keep my eye on their new slate of decor, and chances are I can find something that works well, looks great, and is decently priced. The style editor trifecta! It truly is one of the best home decor brands.
So you'll understand that I've been quite excited to scroll through the retailer's new arrivals, some of which had hit shelves a few weeks ago and some of which had just cropped up. As I looked, the pages were chock full of the expected — storage bins, Easter decor, you know the drill. But as I continued shopping, I eventually found something that stopped me in my tracks: a stunning and springy pink stoneware dinner plate, priced at $5.
I then clicked on the listing, and things only got better from there: The plate, which is from Shea McGee's Studio McGee Threshold collection for Target, is also available in an equally as exciting blue colorway and boasts two (it is quite new, after all) 5-star reviews. It's my job to hunt down stylish products at great prices but I couldn't believe another Target winner had fallen right into my lap.
But wait — there's more. That's right. The fun does not stop here. For $4, you can buy a pasta bowl with the same shaded, ombre design to keep your plate company. Colorful dinnerware is a big trend this year, so the time to ditch the white plates for something more exciting is now.
The best spring dinnerware
Price: $5
This gorgeous stoneware piece is miles away from a boring white dinner plate set — the pink is unique and bright, while the scalloped rip adds an extra element of dimension.
Price: $4
Perfect for pasta, soup, and more, this bowl has the attitude of designer tableware at a budget price. It doesn't get much better than that.
Of course, the pitch-perfect finds didn't stop there. For more excellently priced and brand new decor and furniture from Target, just scroll down — I've got it covered. You're so welcome.
12 on-trend picks from Target's new spring decor
Price: $360
I'd love to relax in my sunroom in this dark wood accent chair, lazily reading my book while the light warms my face. This piece is evocative of that lived-in but elegant trend we're seeing right now (think bookshelf wealth).
Price: $12
In both price and design, this faux wood mini table lamp is easily one of the best minimalist table lamps on the market right now. It's well-reviewed, too.
Price: $15
Oil diffusers can cost quite a pretty penny — but not this customer-loved mini option, which boasts an under $20 price tag. I also like the simple terrazzo pattern as a differentiating touch. All in all, perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, and desks.
Price: $10
You can't go wrong with a simple throw pillow, particularly if it comes with the woven texture of this mint-colored option. Ideal for spring.
Price: $6
We're expecting to see lots of hunter and sage green paint in kitchens this year, and this trivet picks up on that nascent look quite nicely.
Price: $10
I know Easter decor can be quite tacky, but I couldn't help but fall for this whimsical candy bowl that's both on-theme and chic enough to proudly display.
Price: $15
Target claims that 'serene blue' is the trending tone of the spring — think soft and subtle shades. This table runner, which would look great in an Easter tablescape, hits that tone perfectly.
Price: $7
Speaking of serene blue ... perhaps you're in need of a new coupe? Cheers to warmer temperatures and longer days.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
These "Edimental" Plants are the Best Way to Grow Your Own, and Still Have a Beautiful Yard
Edimentals strike the balance between beauty and edible crops — they're a genius way to get the best of both worlds in a vegetable garden
By Aditi Sharma Maheshwari Published
-
5 Ways to Beautify Your Backyard for a Superb Outdoor Living Space in Time for Spring
These ways to beautify a backyard will help homeowners improve any size or type of space. From plant considerations to zoning to livable spaces, these expert-backed tips will help.
By Melissa Epifano Varley Published