12 buys to give your bedroom a refresh for summer - including my favorite table lamp that feels just like a vacation

A curated selection of buys to give your bedroom a refresh
(Image credit: Future)
Oonagh Turner
By Oonagh Turner
published

Have you considered swapping out your bedroom decor, soft furnishings or even furniture every season? If not, why not? It might just help you give your bedroom a new lease of life. Summer is the perfect time to make the switch, ditching those cozy high pile textures and darker, cocooning colors for decorative pieces that feel light and breezy. 

It's about using light and airy summer bedding, summery pieces of decor that whisk us away to warm, seaside destinations, and bringing in that California aesthetic with the use of rattan, jute and other textures of this ilk. 

To help you swap out your bedroom decor with summer bits and pieces, I’ve had a look on some of the best home decor stores. Here are 12 of the best summer pieces I’ve found that are perfect for any bedroom.

12 perfect bedroom buys for a summer refresh

A coffee table book on the Greek islands
Greek islands by Assouline

Dimensions: 13"H x 9.8" W x 1.6"D
Price: $105

Whisk yourself off to the Greek islands with this gorgeous coffee table book that's sure to give you a case of wanderlust. The embossed linen cover will look beautiful as bedroom coffee table decor, and the 312 pages include 200 illustrations that capture the islands' natural beauty.

A mushroom rattan lamp
Rattan mushroom table lamp

Material: Rattan
Price: $395

Rattan is the perfect addition for your summer bedroom look. Warm, natural and with a distinctively beachy feel, a bit of rattan goes a long way. This cute mushroom lamp would look perfect on your bedside table in the summer months, rich with texture and that seaside feel.

A glass vase with amber colorway
Glass amber vase

Material: Glass
Price: $69

A vase is a great addition for your summer bedroom, and a single hydrangea or bunch of sweetpeas straight from your summer backyard will bring that freshness to your bedroom, not to mention that sweet perfumed scent. I love the honeyed hue of this amber colorway that has a summery feel. 

Scalloped edged European pillowcases
Scalloped European pillowcase

Material: Linen
Price: $120

Transport yourself to sunnier shores with these European pillowcases. Made from 100 percent flax linen, with a pleasing scalloped frill, there is something Mediterranean about this style in this clay and tumeric colorway.

A golden candle with citrus scent
Capri blue volcano candle

Scent: Fresh Fruity
Price: From $16

This Anthropologie candle has a 24-hour burn time and a distinct summery scent, with tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, and limes, designed to transport you to exotic mountainside.

A patterned throw
Hand-Loomed throw

Material: 100 percent cotton
Dimensions: 42"W x 72"H
Price: $241.50

Handmade by weavers in Nagaland, India, the Nagaland collection showcases loin-loom techniques for an artisan look. The colors have a summery feel to it with a heritage-rich pattern in soft, warming colors. 

A pink percale duvet cover
DWR duvet cover

Material: Percale
Price: $118

When it comes to the best bed linen for summer, sheets made from cotton with a percale weave are known for being lightweight and airy, a perfect choice for warm sleepers. This duvet is available in full/queen and king/California king size.

A blue striped glass vase
Mini striped Murano glass vase

Color: Blue
Price: $350

Bring a touch of La Dolce Vita to your bedroom with this azure-colored glass with candy stripes. I love the yellow lip too, bringing a dose of sunshine to your room.

A cadiz shell wall light
Madelyn Capiz faceted sconce

Material: Capiz shell, brass and iron
Price: $198

The cadiz shell look is a great way to bring a beachy feel to your bedroom. Evocative of summer, the way the light shines through the shell material has a mermaid-core feel. This wall light is available in white and pink.

A glass decanter with blue rim
CABANA + AERIN painted glass carafe

Material: Glass
Price: $330

This tone of blue has a touch of the Greek isles to it. Use this Murano decanter alongside a single glass on your bedside table for a beautiful decanter to hand to use throughout the night.

A round jute rug with pattern
Casella machine woven jute rug

Material: Jute
Price: $151.99

The best round rugs help tie a room together, and this jute piece has extra detail with a cute circular pattern. Place in the corner of your room to create a dedicated corner.

A sheer bedroom curtain
Window panel curtain

Material: Sheer cotton
Price: $59

Sheer is a great finish for bedroom curtains in the summer, bringing an ambient light in your room while still giving you privacy. I like this subtle floral print too, giving your bedroom a summer garden feel. 

What should I swap in the bedroom for summer?

Give your bedroom a California cool aesthetic with summer bedding, which brings a light and airy look while helping to keep you cool. 'Summer is about swapping out your heavy, winter bedding with something light, breathable and crisp,' says Artem Kropovinsky, founder and principal designer at New York based design firm, Arsight. 'They'll not only improve your comfort during warm summer nights, but will also bring a visually cooling effect to your room.'

It’s more than materials though, and bringing a seasonal freshness to a modern bedroom can also be achieved by invigorating the scenes. ‘A simple way to bring summer to your bedroom is by introducing a summer-scented candle like citrus, sea salt, or coconut. It can immediately uplift the mood and provide a sensory reminder of the season,' says Artem.

Finally, think about the summer decor made from natural materials. ‘Include a touch of rattan or quicker in your summer bedroom design,’ says Artem. ‘A small side table, lampshade or a storage basket made from these materials adds texture and a breezy, beach-house feel.'

