12 buys to give your bedroom a refresh for summer - including my favorite table lamp that feels just like a vacation

Have you considered swapping out your bedroom decor, soft furnishings or even furniture every season? If not, why not? It might just help you give your bedroom a new lease of life. Summer is the perfect time to make the switch, ditching those cozy high pile textures and darker, cocooning colors for decorative pieces that feel light and breezy.

It's about using light and airy summer bedding, summery pieces of decor that whisk us away to warm, seaside destinations, and bringing in that California aesthetic with the use of rattan, jute and other textures of this ilk.

To help you swap out your bedroom decor with summer bits and pieces, I’ve had a look on some of the best home decor stores. Here are 12 of the best summer pieces I’ve found that are perfect for any bedroom.

12 perfect bedroom buys for a summer refresh

