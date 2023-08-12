12 buys to give your bedroom a refresh for summer - including my favorite table lamp that feels just like a vacation
It's time to give your bedroom a summer refresh with these 12 items our shopping editor has got her eye on
For style leaders and design lovers.
Thank you for signing up to LivingEtc. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Have you considered swapping out your bedroom decor, soft furnishings or even furniture every season? If not, why not? It might just help you give your bedroom a new lease of life. Summer is the perfect time to make the switch, ditching those cozy high pile textures and darker, cocooning colors for decorative pieces that feel light and breezy.
It's about using light and airy summer bedding, summery pieces of decor that whisk us away to warm, seaside destinations, and bringing in that California aesthetic with the use of rattan, jute and other textures of this ilk.
To help you swap out your bedroom decor with summer bits and pieces, I’ve had a look on some of the best home decor stores. Here are 12 of the best summer pieces I’ve found that are perfect for any bedroom.
12 perfect bedroom buys for a summer refresh
Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.
Dimensions: 13"H x 9.8" W x 1.6"D
Price: $105
Whisk yourself off to the Greek islands with this gorgeous coffee table book that's sure to give you a case of wanderlust. The embossed linen cover will look beautiful as bedroom coffee table decor, and the 312 pages include 200 illustrations that capture the islands' natural beauty.
Material: Rattan
Price: $395
Rattan is the perfect addition for your summer bedroom look. Warm, natural and with a distinctively beachy feel, a bit of rattan goes a long way. This cute mushroom lamp would look perfect on your bedside table in the summer months, rich with texture and that seaside feel.
Material: Glass
Price: $69
A vase is a great addition for your summer bedroom, and a single hydrangea or bunch of sweetpeas straight from your summer backyard will bring that freshness to your bedroom, not to mention that sweet perfumed scent. I love the honeyed hue of this amber colorway that has a summery feel.
Material: Linen
Price: $120
Transport yourself to sunnier shores with these European pillowcases. Made from 100 percent flax linen, with a pleasing scalloped frill, there is something Mediterranean about this style in this clay and tumeric colorway.
Scent: Fresh Fruity
Price: From $16
This Anthropologie candle has a 24-hour burn time and a distinct summery scent, with tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons, and limes, designed to transport you to exotic mountainside.
Material: 100 percent cotton
Dimensions: 42"W x 72"H
Price: $241.50
Handmade by weavers in Nagaland, India, the Nagaland collection showcases loin-loom techniques for an artisan look. The colors have a summery feel to it with a heritage-rich pattern in soft, warming colors.
Material: Percale
Price: $118
When it comes to the best bed linen for summer, sheets made from cotton with a percale weave are known for being lightweight and airy, a perfect choice for warm sleepers. This duvet is available in full/queen and king/California king size.
Color: Blue
Price: $350
Bring a touch of La Dolce Vita to your bedroom with this azure-colored glass with candy stripes. I love the yellow lip too, bringing a dose of sunshine to your room.
Material: Capiz shell, brass and iron
Price: $198
The cadiz shell look is a great way to bring a beachy feel to your bedroom. Evocative of summer, the way the light shines through the shell material has a mermaid-core feel. This wall light is available in white and pink.
Material: Glass
Price: $330
This tone of blue has a touch of the Greek isles to it. Use this Murano decanter alongside a single glass on your bedside table for a beautiful decanter to hand to use throughout the night.
Material: Jute
Price: $151.99
The best round rugs help tie a room together, and this jute piece has extra detail with a cute circular pattern. Place in the corner of your room to create a dedicated corner.
Material: Sheer cotton
Price: $59
Sheer is a great finish for bedroom curtains in the summer, bringing an ambient light in your room while still giving you privacy. I like this subtle floral print too, giving your bedroom a summer garden feel.
What should I swap in the bedroom for summer?
Give your bedroom a California cool aesthetic with summer bedding, which brings a light and airy look while helping to keep you cool. 'Summer is about swapping out your heavy, winter bedding with something light, breathable and crisp,' says Artem Kropovinsky, founder and principal designer at New York based design firm, Arsight. 'They'll not only improve your comfort during warm summer nights, but will also bring a visually cooling effect to your room.'
It’s more than materials though, and bringing a seasonal freshness to a modern bedroom can also be achieved by invigorating the scenes. ‘A simple way to bring summer to your bedroom is by introducing a summer-scented candle like citrus, sea salt, or coconut. It can immediately uplift the mood and provide a sensory reminder of the season,' says Artem.
Finally, think about the summer decor made from natural materials. ‘Include a touch of rattan or quicker in your summer bedroom design,’ says Artem. ‘A small side table, lampshade or a storage basket made from these materials adds texture and a breezy, beach-house feel.'
The Livingetc Newsletter
For style leaders and design lovers.
Oonagh is a content editor at Livingetc.com. Previously, she worked on a London property title, producing long-read interiors features, style pages and conducting interviews with a range of famous faces from the UK interiors scene, from Kit Kemp to Robert Kime. In doing so, she has developed a keen interest in London's historical architecture and the city's distinct tastemakers paving the way in the world of interiors.
-
-
5 kitchen colors going out of style for 2024 – plus the 5 shades designers are replacing them with
Want to design a kitchen that has longevity? These are the outdated colors to avoid and what to go for instead
By Hebe Hatton Published
-
The smell of freshly baked bread won't help you sell your house, says experts – but this scent will
Baking bread has long been thought to be the scent to entice buyers, but here’s what you should really do to make your home smell great for viewings, and what to avoid
By Raluca Racasan Published