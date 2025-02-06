Soho Home's 2025 Collection Has Gone Full 70s — In the Very Best Way Possible

If there is one interior design brand we can always trust to get it right, it's Soho Home. Its retro-chic designs and rich colors never fail to impress, and the latest collection, nodding to the brand's celebration of 30 years in the trade, is promising new designs and a palette of patterns and pigments perfectly fit for spring. But all I can think is how stunningly 70s it is.

From wavy wooden trims and bobbin detailing to soft textures and 70s-inspired patterns, the collection takes the currently popular vintage trend and builds it into something new and exciting, while staying true to the brand we know and love. Each piece feels up-to-date with current interior design trends yet stands firmly as timeless decor.

Tired of spring meaning florals and pasty pastels? The Soho Home spring 2025 Collection is serving up a chic assemblage of furniture donning burnt oranges and olive greens. The 70s revival isn't over yet, below is everything you need to know about the release.

What Can You Expect to Find in the Collection?

The winding bookshelf creates visual tension within the room as the warm and cool colors play off of each other. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Many of the designs from the collection reference the Houses globally and draw inspiration from the original Greek Street House—Soho House Paris, Soho House Berlin, and Soho House Hong Kong being a few of the other locations mentioned.

However, this season's color palette and use of patterns are what stand out in the world of reimagined retro design. The color palette builds on rich hues, drawing elements from the natural world, nostalgic design, and current color trends. Burnt oranges and pinks are seen across the range of furniture and decorative accessories, while tones of olive green, black, and neutrals are woven into the collection's upholstery and textiles. These vintage-inspired paint colors "invite the layering of shades, patterns, and textures in a way that feels distinctly Soho House."

The warmth of the burnt orange and dusty pink colors bring comfort into the home, while olive greens and earthy browns help round out the palette for a more balanced feel. Dare I say this color collection is also feeling very in-line with the latest vegetal colors trend?

Image 1 of 2 Though the room features several different captivating patterns and textures, the cream and rust rug makes a statement. (Image credit: Soho Home) In this close up image of the Griffiths rug you can appreciate the groovy pattern. (Image credit: Soho Home)

As mentioned, pattern plays a prominent role in this new collection as well. You can expect to see bold rugs, textiles, and upholstery, with some of these designs also extending into bedspreads. Many of the designs are made with layering in mind; the idea is that you can use them as bold statements or subtle accents throughout your home. Whether you want a whole new look to inspire you for spring or a couple of pieces to bring your home to life, there are no wrong decisions to be made.

Geometric rug designs like the Nadine rug in antique pink and cream, as well as, more organic designs such as the Griffiths Rug in Rust, pictured above, are a bold pop of 70s revival. Not feeling like committing to a whole rug? Alternatively, you can opt for a throw pillow to subtly spice up any type of sofa.

Image 1 of 2 The light shining into the entryway dances of the woven texture of the console table. (Image credit: Soho Home) This close-up helps to showcase how the different patterns in the console table and the marble tray mix harmoniously with one another. (Image credit: Soho Home)

However, pattern doesn't just stop at textiles in this collection. Much of the furniture is a mix of burl wood and marble, like the wooden weave console table featured in the entryway image below. Extending the collection's focus on patterns to hard materials results in elegant combination pieces that look straight out of a luxurious hotel in 1970s California.

Pairing the bobbin floor lamp with the wavy wooden mirror and checkerboard rug creates fun throughout the whole space. (Image credit: Soho Home)

The thought behind the collection is shown through the creative trims and subtle accents of each piece. I can't say I was expecting bobbin detailing to be as prominent as it is in the collection, but each bobbin piece I saw quickly became my favorite over the last. Bobbin details may be a bit older than 70s design, but they bring that same whimsical charm that compliments the collection's theme.

The range was made with the idea in mind that you can recreate the same soft, warm atmosphere that fills Soho House spaces. But I particularly love the individuality and nostalgic charm of the collection's lighting ideas. The bobbin floor lamp and pale pink mushroom light being the perfect cherry on top of a well-decorated room.

Pattern sofas, bobbin details, and custom leather pieces? 70s-inspired design sure isn't going anywhere, but this new collection from Soho Home has given it a refresh worthy of all the most stylish homes.