Soho Home's 2025 Collection Has Gone Full 70s — In the Very Best Way Possible

Along with the celebration of its 30th birthday, this iconic interior brand is releasing a new, spring collection that is most definitely 30, flirty, and thriving

Image of a beige living room with a chocolate brown sofa against the wall. In front of the sofa is a coffee table with a chrome stand and a light wooden top. There are two mid-century-style, burnt orange accent chairs and an arched floor lamp in the corner that has a bulb shade.
(Image credit: Soho Home)
Olivia Wolfe
If there is one interior design brand we can always trust to get it right, it's Soho Home. Its retro-chic designs and rich colors never fail to impress, and the latest collection, nodding to the brand's celebration of 30 years in the trade, is promising new designs and a palette of patterns and pigments perfectly fit for spring. But all I can think is how stunningly 70s it is.

From wavy wooden trims and bobbin detailing to soft textures and 70s-inspired patterns, the collection takes the currently popular vintage trend and builds it into something new and exciting, while staying true to the brand we know and love. Each piece feels up-to-date with current interior design trends yet stands firmly as timeless decor.

Tired of spring meaning florals and pasty pastels? The Soho Home spring 2025 Collection is serving up a chic assemblage of furniture donning burnt oranges and olive greens. The 70s revival isn't over yet, below is everything you need to know about the release.

What Can You Expect to Find in the Collection?

Image of the back corner of a living room. There is a bookshelf cabinet that is made of white wood material in a checkerboard cabinet and has green marble pillars. There are various bowls, vases, and books stacked on the four shelves. The carpet is a green jewel tone, the walls are a beige color, and the sofa is a burnt orange. There is a fluted lampshade by the sofa.

The winding bookshelf creates visual tension within the room as the warm and cool colors play off of each other.

(Image credit: Soho Home)

Many of the designs from the collection reference the Houses globally and draw inspiration from the original Greek Street House—Soho House Paris, Soho House Berlin, and Soho House Hong Kong being a few of the other locations mentioned.

However, this season's color palette and use of patterns are what stand out in the world of reimagined retro design. The color palette builds on rich hues, drawing elements from the natural world, nostalgic design, and current color trends. Burnt oranges and pinks are seen across the range of furniture and decorative accessories, while tones of olive green, black, and neutrals are woven into the collection's upholstery and textiles. These vintage-inspired paint colors "invite the layering of shades, patterns, and textures in a way that feels distinctly Soho House."

The warmth of the burnt orange and dusty pink colors bring comfort into the home, while olive greens and earthy browns help round out the palette for a more balanced feel. Dare I say this color collection is also feeling very in-line with the latest vegetal colors trend?

Image 1 of 2
Image of the corner of a living room with a marble fireplace in view. There is an off-white geometric accent chair with a wooden base on top of a white and terracotta red rug that has a wavy line pattern. Beside the chair is a stacked marble accent table.
Though the room features several different captivating patterns and textures, the cream and rust rug makes a statement. (Image credit: Soho Home)

As mentioned, pattern plays a prominent role in this new collection as well. You can expect to see bold rugs, textiles, and upholstery, with some of these designs also extending into bedspreads. Many of the designs are made with layering in mind; the idea is that you can use them as bold statements or subtle accents throughout your home. Whether you want a whole new look to inspire you for spring or a couple of pieces to bring your home to life, there are no wrong decisions to be made.

Geometric rug designs like the Nadine rug in antique pink and cream, as well as, more organic designs such as the Griffiths Rug in Rust, pictured above, are a bold pop of 70s revival. Not feeling like committing to a whole rug? Alternatively, you can opt for a throw pillow to subtly spice up any type of sofa.

Image 1 of 2
Image of a beige entryway with a wooden console table in a design that looks like a weave. The top of the table is marble and there is an orange mushroom lamp and a skinny vase with light green stems. An abstract artwork of a flower hangs above the table and a pink and black patterned ottoman is beside the table.
The light shining into the entryway dances of the woven texture of the console table.(Image credit: Soho Home)

However, pattern doesn't just stop at textiles in this collection. Much of the furniture is a mix of burl wood and marble, like the wooden weave console table featured in the entryway image below. Extending the collection's focus on patterns to hard materials results in elegant combination pieces that look straight out of a luxurious hotel in 1970s California.

Entryway shot of a green-dyed cherry wood console cabinet. On the cabinet is a light pink mushroom lamp, a wavy glass dish, and a white vase with white stems in it. Above the cabinet hangs a horizontal wavy mirror. There is a white bobbin floor lamp and a dusty pink and off-white checkerboard rug.

Pairing the bobbin floor lamp with the wavy wooden mirror and checkerboard rug creates fun throughout the whole space.

(Image credit: Soho Home)

The thought behind the collection is shown through the creative trims and subtle accents of each piece. I can't say I was expecting bobbin detailing to be as prominent as it is in the collection, but each bobbin piece I saw quickly became my favorite over the last. Bobbin details may be a bit older than 70s design, but they bring that same whimsical charm that compliments the collection's theme.

The range was made with the idea in mind that you can recreate the same soft, warm atmosphere that fills Soho House spaces. But I particularly love the individuality and nostalgic charm of the collection's lighting ideas. The bobbin floor lamp and pale pink mushroom light being the perfect cherry on top of a well-decorated room.

Shop the Collection

Winnie Armchair, Lophelia
Winnie Armchair, Lophelia

Price: £2,495

Member Price: £2,121

Ackley Square Cushion
Ackley Square Cushion

Price: £225

Member Price: £191

Daxton Bedspread, 130 X 290cm
Daxton Bedspread, 130 X 290cm

Price: £795

Member Price: £676

Locanda Console, Dark Emperador Marble
Locanda Console, Dark Emperador Marble

Price: £2,995

Member Price: £2,546

Tomasso Coffee Table
Tomasso Coffee Table

Price: £2,495

Member Price: £2,121

Giovanni Table Lamp, Pink
Giovanni Table Lamp, Pink

Price: £350

Member Price: £298

Pattern sofas, bobbin details, and custom leather pieces? 70s-inspired design sure isn't going anywhere, but this new collection from Soho Home has given it a refresh worthy of all the most stylish homes.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

