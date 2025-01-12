Meet LINDÅKRA: IKEA's Clever New Sofa That's Also a Chaise, a Bed, and Storage Nook
Sit, slouch, sleep and store on this intelligent design
I am a long-time small space dweller. While it can be... (ahem) cozy, seating and storage space often come at a premium. For me, those beautiful, sprawling sofas I get to browse in my day job are simply not a reality right now. For me, a sofa needs to be small, and ideally multi-functional.
Seeking out the best couches that not only look good, but can double-up when it comes to purpose has become something of an obsession. So you can only imagine how excited I was to see IKEA's latest addition: the LINDÅKRA Sleeper Sofa (*adds to cart*).
A savvy space-saving super-sofa, it's slim in shape, with a detachable ottoman that has hidden storage. The modular design allows the sofa to be either a chaise longue accent in larger living room layouts or the main seating in smaller media room. It also transforms into a sleeper sofa for guests, its hidden storage space for pillows, throws, and games in the ottoman a real bonus. When it comes to the best type of sofa for smaller spaces, finding something multifunctional like this is a really is a win, win, win.
Part of the appeal of IKEA's LINDÅKRA sofa is the modern shape and bright orange shade that hits on a couple of contemporary sofa trends (although it's also available in a safer dark gray shade). Round chaise sofas add that organic shape that helps the furniture sleeker in the room, and when guests are in for the evening, you can simply push the ottoman across the room to create an extra seating option.
This IKEA sofa bed discovery had me curious about what else was on the market when it comes to multifunctional sofas and, it turns out, there are plenty to pick from. Sofas are notoriously known to be high-ticket items, but there are plenty of chic styles to choose from at a wallet-friendly price to compete with IKEA's; below are three of my other favorite finds.
22% Off
Price: $349.99, Was: $449.99
Color: White Bouclé
I love this bouclé sofa from Amazon because it is almost like a chic daybed, but the style folds up into a classic couch design. Not to mention, bouclé fabric is the perfect upholstery to daydream on. The only problem is your guests may be fighting over who calls dibs on this cozy sleeping spot.
Price: $389.99, Was: $459.99
Color: Blue Linen Blend
It is all about the color navy this year; moody navy rooms, navy decor, and yes, this navy sleeper sofa from Wayfair. The linen material and color combo has a timeless feel no matter what room you are planning to put it in. Decorate it with the throw pillows and blankets (or store them in the chaise) for a instantly cozy-chic look.
Price: $689.99
Color: Beige
This beige, convertible sofa from Amazon, is what I would consider the most classic option to style. The neutral color pairs harmoniously with a multitude of different living room aesthetics. Plus, the cover is removable so you can easily throw it through a wash-and-dry cycle for a couch that is always fresh and clean.
