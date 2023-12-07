This Viral $23 Hack Hides Your Outlets and Elevates Your Whole Living Room in the Process

You know 'em, you need 'em, you hate 'em: electrical outlets are simultaneously our best and worst friend. Uncovered, they prove such an eyesore, chock full of chunky cords and dongles that tangle if you look at them the wrong way. But hidden behind a couch or chair, they're inaccessible and wasted, especially when all of your friends need to plug in their iPhone chargers and no one wants to get up from the sofa.

As it turns out, there is quite a chic and easy solution to this age-old dilemma, and it would cost you just $23 an outlet on Amazon. And when it comes to luxurious home decor, $23 is nothing (and if you don't believe me, check out Livingetc's list of the best home decor websites when you're done here).

A chic way to hide your electrical outlets

Having discovered this hack in a TikTok video, I immediately ran to Amazon to check out how expensive it would be to replicate it. So Imagine my surprise when I learned that these sleek covers cost just $23 apiece.

Now, I know what you're thinking — isn't this a waste of an outlet? Not at all. Rather than simply resting on top of and hiding the outlet from view, this cover plugs into the wall, siphoning that electricity into a multi-outlet power strip below. Just hide the excess cord(s) using the included concealment kit and voila, you've got yourself a hidden outlet. My favorite part? The cover sits flush against the wall, so you don't have to worry about backing your couch up into the plug or nearly breaking your wrist to set up your phone charger. If you're hoping to step up your living room game, you need this ASAP.

Sleek Socket - The Original & Patented Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer View at Amazon Price: $23.95

