This Viral $23 Hack Hides Your Outlets and Elevates Your Whole Living Room in the Process
Sick of staring at and tripping over ugly outlets and pesky cords? I found an affordable and chic hack that fixes the problem in no time
You know 'em, you need 'em, you hate 'em: electrical outlets are simultaneously our best and worst friend. Uncovered, they prove such an eyesore, chock full of chunky cords and dongles that tangle if you look at them the wrong way. But hidden behind a couch or chair, they're inaccessible and wasted, especially when all of your friends need to plug in their iPhone chargers and no one wants to get up from the sofa.
As it turns out, there is quite a chic and easy solution to this age-old dilemma, and it would cost you just $23 an outlet on Amazon. And when it comes to luxurious home decor, $23 is nothing (and if you don't believe me, check out Livingetc's list of the best home decor websites when you're done here).
A chic way to hide your electrical outlets
Having discovered this hack in a TikTok video, I immediately ran to Amazon to check out how expensive it would be to replicate it. So Imagine my surprise when I learned that these sleek covers cost just $23 apiece.
Now, I know what you're thinking — isn't this a waste of an outlet? Not at all. Rather than simply resting on top of and hiding the outlet from view, this cover plugs into the wall, siphoning that electricity into a multi-outlet power strip below. Just hide the excess cord(s) using the included concealment kit and voila, you've got yourself a hidden outlet. My favorite part? The cover sits flush against the wall, so you don't have to worry about backing your couch up into the plug or nearly breaking your wrist to set up your phone charger. If you're hoping to step up your living room game, you need this ASAP.
9 furniture pieces that discreetly hide your cords
Price: $399
This stunning modern bookshelf from Urban Outfitters has a handy dandy cord escape in the back to make for quick and easy electronics integration.
Price: $600
This cane-covered, mid-century modern TV stand would be gorgeous (and well-priced!) as it is, but the back cutout intended to help keep cables and cords hidden and organized takes things to a whole new level.
Price: $1298
A bold veneer envelops this media console with rattan drawers and a rattan cabinet, the latter of which opens to a cord escape. Ideal for storing your record or DVD player.
Price: $599
Article's Deca Desk features two soft-close drawers up front and a cable management compartment at the back.
Price: $40
If new furniture just isn't in your future but you'd still love to hide some of your cords, try a cable management box like this from Yamakazki Home. The sleek resin box gives straggling cords a home and keeps them all out of sight.
Price: $449
Say goodbye to reaching behind the bed — Pottery Barn's Cayman Nightstand has an open shelf with a built in charging port so you needn't contort yourself to grab your fully-powered phone in the morning.
Price: $1499
Designed by Jannis Ellenberger, this repurposed credenza features a finished back with subtle cutouts to accommodate pesky cords. The unique shape and color combo only add to the visual interest.
Price: $448
The electric outlets on the Quincy Mihtstand are easily concealed, so everyone will think this piece is actually from the 1950s.
