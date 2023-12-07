This Viral $23 Hack Hides Your Outlets and Elevates Your Whole Living Room in the Process

You know 'em, you need 'em, you hate 'em: electrical outlets are simultaneously our best and worst friend. Uncovered, they prove such an eyesore, chock full of chunky cords and dongles that tangle if you look at them the wrong way. But hidden behind a couch or chair, they're inaccessible and wasted, especially when all of your friends need to plug in their iPhone chargers and no one wants to get up from the sofa. 

As it turns out, there is quite a chic and easy solution to this age-old dilemma, and it would cost you just $23 an outlet on Amazon. And when it comes to luxurious home decor, $23 is nothing (and if you don't believe me, check out Livingetc's list of the best home decor websites when you're done here).

A chic way to hide your electrical outlets

Having discovered this hack in a TikTok video, I immediately ran to Amazon to check out how expensive it would be to replicate it. So Imagine my surprise when I learned that these sleek covers cost just $23 apiece.

Now, I know what you're thinking — isn't this a waste of an outlet? Not at all. Rather than simply resting on top of and hiding the outlet from view, this cover plugs into the wall, siphoning that electricity into a multi-outlet power strip below. Just hide the excess cord(s) using the included concealment kit and voila, you've got yourself a hidden outlet. My favorite part? The cover sits flush against the wall, so you don't have to worry about backing your couch up into the plug or nearly breaking your wrist to set up your phone charger. If you're hoping to step up your living room game, you need this ASAP.

white outlet cover
Sleek Socket - The Original & Patented Ultra-Thin Outlet Concealer

Price: $23.95

9 furniture pieces that discreetly hide your cords

green modern bookcase
Ebba Modern Bookshelf

Price: $399

This stunning modern bookshelf from Urban Outfitters has a handy dandy cord escape in the back to make for quick and easy electronics integration.

cane TV stand
Portola Hills Caned Door TV Stand

Price: $600

This cane-covered, mid-century modern TV stand would be gorgeous (and well-priced!) as it is, but the back cutout intended to help keep cables and cords hidden and organized takes things to a whole new level.

teal tv/media console
Presto Media Console

Price: $1298

A bold veneer envelops this media console with rattan drawers and a rattan cabinet, the latter of which opens to a cord escape. Ideal for storing your record or DVD player.

light wood article desk
Deca Oak Desk

Price: $599

Article's Deca Desk features two soft-close drawers up front and a cable management compartment at the back. 

white cord management box
Cable Management Box

Price: $40

If new furniture just isn't in your future but you'd still love to hide some of your cords, try a cable management box like this from Yamakazki Home. The sleek resin box gives straggling cords a home and keeps them all out of sight.

charging nightstand
Cayman Charging Nightstand

Price: $449

Say goodbye to reaching behind the bed  — Pottery Barn's Cayman Nightstand has an open shelf with a built in charging port so you needn't contort yourself to grab your fully-powered phone in the morning.

repurposed wooden credenza
Sion White-Washed Teak Wood Credenza

Price: $1499

Designed by Jannis Ellenberger, this repurposed credenza features a finished back with subtle cutouts to accommodate pesky cords. The unique shape and color combo only add to the visual interest.

mid-century modern wooden nightstand
Quincy Charging Nightstand

Price: $448

The electric outlets on the Quincy Mihtstand are easily concealed, so everyone will think this piece is actually from the 1950s.

green box for cords
FABROK 2 Pack Cable Management Box, Cord Organizer Box

Price: $32.99

If the cord box from Yamakazi Home wasn't trendy enough for your tastes, might I suggest this pleated version from Amazon, available in a nice, tasteful sage green?

