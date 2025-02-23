The Shag Rug Trend Gets a Much-Needed Trim — These Short-Pile Styles Hit the 70s Sweet Spot

For the past few years, it’s felt like sheep from New Zealand to the UK have been taking hair supplements — rugs are getting progressively shaggier, with some editorial styles reaching near-human hair lengths. It’s all part of the ongoing 70s revival, seen everywhere in interior design trends.

There’s something free-spirited about taking texture to new heights — until you have to clean it. Shag is all good and groovy until you realize that what you thought was wool is actually plastic, or worse: an unmanageable lint trap that eats socks and snacks on pet hair. Which is why these short-pile shag rugs might be the happy medium we’ve all been waiting for — all the texture you'd expect from the best rugs, but none of the chaos.

Super-shaggy rug styles, though controversial, have been cropping up everywhere. (Image credit: Josh Grubbs. Design: Heather Peterson Design)

Interior designer Arvin Olano seems to have reached the same conclusion. “I was craving a new, refined texture for my Rugs USA collection,” he shared in a recent Instagram post. “During my research, I came across the most incredible short-pile mohair rug — but I couldn’t believe the five-figure price tag. That’s when I realized there were no short-pile shags at an attainable price point to achieve the look I wanted. There were plenty of long-haired options, mostly made of plastic, but for my collection, it had to be wool.”

And thus, Gaia was born — a 100% New Zealand wool rug in four neutral tones, soft, plush, and practical. High-end versions of this concept — like the egg-shaped, masterpiece, Ato by Gallotti & Radice, which debuted at Salone del Mobile 2024 — have been floating around the luxury sphere since the ’70s comeback. But if you don’t have a five-figure budget for a floor covering, styles like Arvin's are among the first to bring that sensibility down to earth.

Which got me thinking: if short-pile shag rugs really are the best of both worlds, there have to be more of them out there. So naturally, we went looking — because the groove never really went away, it just needed a trim. Here's what I found.

Wondering how to clean a shag rug? We promise it's easier than it looks.