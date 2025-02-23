The Shag Rug Trend Gets a Much-Needed Trim — These Short-Pile Styles Hit the 70s Sweet Spot

1970s-inspired rugs have been getting longer, fuzzier, and harder to clean — but short-pile shag might be the happy medium we’ve all been waiting for

modern and miniamlist home with short shag rug in gray color, with beige sofa, round timber coffee table, floor lamp, and brick fireplace
Not too long and not too short, modern shag rugs have all the nostalgia and none of the fuss.
(Image credit: Rugs USA)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

For the past few years, it’s felt like sheep from New Zealand to the UK have been taking hair supplements — rugs are getting progressively shaggier, with some editorial styles reaching near-human hair lengths. It’s all part of the ongoing 70s revival, seen everywhere in interior design trends.

There’s something free-spirited about taking texture to new heights — until you have to clean it. Shag is all good and groovy until you realize that what you thought was wool is actually plastic, or worse: an unmanageable lint trap that eats socks and snacks on pet hair. Which is why these short-pile shag rugs might be the happy medium we’ve all been waiting for — all the texture you'd expect from the best rugs, but none of the chaos.

bedroom with lots of natural light, two brown leather armchairs, curtains over sheers and a shag rug

Super-shaggy rug styles, though controversial, have been cropping up everywhere.

(Image credit: Josh Grubbs. Design: Heather Peterson Design)

Interior designer Arvin Olano seems to have reached the same conclusion. “I was craving a new, refined texture for my Rugs USA collection,” he shared in a recent Instagram post. “During my research, I came across the most incredible short-pile mohair rug — but I couldn’t believe the five-figure price tag. That’s when I realized there were no short-pile shags at an attainable price point to achieve the look I wanted. There were plenty of long-haired options, mostly made of plastic, but for my collection, it had to be wool.”

A post shared by Arvin Olano (@arvinolano)

A photo posted by on

And thus, Gaia was born — a 100% New Zealand wool rug in four neutral tones, soft, plush, and practical. High-end versions of this concept — like the egg-shaped, masterpiece, Ato by Gallotti & Radice, which debuted at Salone del Mobile 2024 — have been floating around the luxury sphere since the ’70s comeback. But if you don’t have a five-figure budget for a floor covering, styles like Arvin's are among the first to bring that sensibility down to earth.

Which got me thinking: if short-pile shag rugs really are the best of both worlds, there have to be more of them out there. So naturally, we went looking — because the groove never really went away, it just needed a trim. Here's what I found.

Gaia New Zealand Wool Shag Rug | Sand
Gaia New Zealand Wool Shag Rug, 4 x 6

Price: $259.95

Obviously, we had to include Gaia — the latest in Arvin Olano’s interior designer rug collaboration with Rugs USA. As expected, every detail is considered: whisper-soft shades, a wide range of sizes, and that perfect underfoot squish. Ideal for your coziest spaces, like the bedroom or den.

Rima Wool Shag Rug
Rima Wool Shag Rug, 2'6" x 7'

Price: $199.90

This asymmetric shag is just what the doctor ordered: bold contrast, ultra-soft wool, and a price that makes it a no-brainer. Being from Quince, there’s always that handy price comparison chart, and this one is a doozy — $600 to $1,299 versus some very beloved brands that we won’t mention here. A fantastic short shag steal if we’ve ever seen one.

Block Art Shag Wool Rug
Block Art Shag Wool Rug, 5' x 8'

Price: $399

Art for your floors, this painterly short shag rug is the kind of piece that instantly pulls a room together. Patterned rugs done in this style are rare, making this wool-forward block print a true gem. Best paired with ‘70s design sensibilities — rich woods, fluted details, and warm orange hues.

Hand-Knotted Wool Shag Neo Rug
Forma Wool Rug, 40.55" x 61.02"

Price: $515

Don’t be a square. This minimalist rug is quintessentially Ferm Living, embracing the brand’s signature soft, organic shapes. Even as a solid, you can see the plushness — it’s the perfect length of shag, made from 100% New Zealand wool. This size works as an accent, but if you want it to ground a whole room, it’s available in larger versions too.

Orange Wool Face Rug
Nordic Knots Orange Wool Face Rug, 5' x 8'

Price: $1,095

Cubist-inspired and effortlessly cool, this ARJÉ x Nordic Knots piece taps into a major shag sub-trend: pile differentials that create sculptural depth. According to interior designer Sashya Thind, “Where a plain rug with a single texture would feel expansive, a carved surface brings shape to a room beyond the furniture layout.” This one does that in spades.

Marrin Hand-Knotted Black New Zealand Wool Area Rug 5'x8'
Marrin Hand-Knotted Black New Zealand Wool Area Rug 5'x8'

Price: $479, Was: $599

CB2’s take on the trend is hand-knotted at 10 knots per square inch from — you guessed it — pure New Zealand wool. A crisp white border cuts through the black for just enough contrast, while the half-inch pile (the perfect middle ground between shaggy and structured) keeps things soft underfoot. The kind of blackout you’ll actually look forward to.

Wondering how to clean a shag rug? We promise it's easier than it looks.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸