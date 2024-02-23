The 12 Best Rattan Table Lamps — Chosen "Because They Add Such Wonderful Texture To Your Decor"
Though it's been around for hundreds of years, rattan is undoubtedly having a moment right now. These rattan table lamps are the perfect way to get in on the trend for less
Rattan, the organic and natural material sourced from rattan palms, is everywhere I look right now. Back panels on chairs, armrests on couches, decorative storage baskets ... this is a texture that's having a huge moment, whether you've noticed or not.
And when it comes to the best table lamps, "is rattan trending? Yes and no," said Veronica Colby, owner and principal designer at Evergreen Design Co. 'It has been around and featured in design styles for hundreds of years,' she told me. Plus, 'it's a craft that artisans have used for function and design well before this current trend.' However, 'we're seeing unique applications of rattan now! Like table lamps, pendant light shades, and even wall decor.'
So I'm here to curate a special editor's edition of the best rattan table lamps, all of which I have sourced from some of the best home decor stores. I personally would love to add a rattan lamp into my current design scheme (so natural!), so I'm really excited to share this one with you.
12 of the best rattan table lamps
Price: $65
We will see plenty of fully rattan lamps in this edit, so I wanted to take a moment to embrace a lamp with a ceramic base and a rattan shade. Plus, I had to shout-out the affordable price tag.
Price: $10.97
Speaking of affordable price tags, does it get any better than this small table lamp from Walmart? What a find. You could illuminate a whole room with these for less than $50.
Price: $65
Another day, another killer piece from Target. I'm so drawn to the handcrafted vibe of the diagonal weave base, which keeps things light and airy with its not-quite-solid frame.
Price: $123
Was: $270
I was initially drawn to this Joss & Main piece for its excellent customer reviews, but I ended up loving the addition of the gold hardware. It really helps differentiate this silhouette from others.
Price: $159
Simple and easy. This Urban Outfitters option doesn't reinvent the wheel but it doesn't need to. This would be a great table lamp for a bedroom, perhaps situated on top of a dresser.
Price: $100
Was: $172.99
In need of a table lamp for a desk? Look no further than this gorgeous unit from Birch Line, whose curved yet angular shade expertly combines a sleek form with effortless function.
Price: $298
Covered almost entirely in rattan, this table lamp would add some much-needed texture to your space. That, combined with its size, make this a great table lamp for a living room.
Price: $450
My favorite of them all. It's so satisfying to see the rattan curved up and down in a gorgeous scalloped edge, defying the rigidity it is often associated with. Like most Soho Home pieces, it's an investment, but like most Soho Home pieces, it's probably worth it.
Price: $248
The Liz task lamp combines what I love about a mid-century table lamp (natural materials, a minimalist frame) with the material of the moment. A lovely addition from the Anthropologie lighting section!
Price: $199
Given its large size (22" tall, to be exact), I honestly think this is a pretty fair price for handwoven natural rattan lamp, the perfect complement to a coastal space.
Price: $159
We're playing with proportions now, and I quite love it. The Salanga features an elongated shade and a semi-squashed base made of natural rattan, somewhat inverting the look we're used to.
Price: $305
Meant to 'reinterpret' the form and function of a lantern, the Porti surprises and delights with its form while casting a 'soft and warm' light. Quite a unique minimalist table lamp if you ask me.
How should I style a rattan table lamp?
Veronica suggests first situating your rattan table lamp in a sitting room, living room, or bedroom for 'cozier vibes.' Then, paired with 'cool neutrals (blue-grays, or light greens), rattan will add warmth to your spaces,' she said. The material also works with 'warm colors (rust, terracotta, blush) to create a feminine aesthetic.'
That said, you'll want to steer clear of rattan in certain situations and spaces. 'I advise against rattan in bathrooms with showers or poor ventilation,' Veronica told me. 'It's a natural material and prone to absorb water and grow mildewy.'
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
