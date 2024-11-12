Seen Pink and Green Everywhere, Lately? We're Here to Prove the Pairing is Here to Stay, Beyond the Stage and Screen

"Pink goes good with green, don’t you think?" is a line that's lived rent-free in my mind since I first watched Wicked on stage. I couldn’t agree more, and it’s not just because the musical’s highly anticipated film adaptation is nearly here. Elphaba’s green to Glinda’s pink: an unlikely friendship, and an even more unlikely — yet beautiful — color pairing.

This combo, which — if you’ve ever visited the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel — is nothing new, has been affectionately rebranded to “Wickedcore” (unsurprising since every breakout style is also a “core” these days). But this color trend has legs, even without the vocal prowess of Ariana and Cynthia to back it up. “With Wicked’s release around the corner, the green-and-pink palette couldn’t feel more current,” says Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions, and an expert in show-stopping color combos. “Like the movie, this trend is enchanting and full of personality,” she adds, “Green lends a sense of calm, while pink injects vibrancy.”

"They’re a 'high-energy duo,'” Cameron goes on to explains, “so soft neutrals like gray or cream are key to keeping the look elegant" — a neutral sofa or pale wood table, for example, works as an anchor. But she believes the whimsical combo also begs for a bit of creative chaos — think floral and geometric patterns, brass metallics, and rich textures like velvet, suede, or faux fur.

Pink and green may be getting extra attention thanks to Wicked, but unlike some fleeting interior trends (RIP Barbiecore and Brat Green), this is a color story you can actually live with. Shop the perennial pink and green decors inspiring me to embrace a little magic, right now.

Hand Painted Bow Handle Mug View at Damson Madder Price: $50 UK-based fashion brand Damson Madder recently entered our homes with a charming lineup of tableware, including — much to my delight — plenty of pink and green. This hand-painted cup with its bow-shaped handle is a softer take on the expected emerald shades, but holds its own when paired with other prints. Mosaic Coastal Geometric Border Wool Rug, 4' x 6 View at Nordstrom Price: $179 I searched high and low for the best rugs in pink and green that could work as an everyday piece, and this one nails it. The light pink and deep moss green combine to create an abstract design that, surprisingly, functions as a neutral. It’s the kind of floor art that can transform even the simplest setups into something quite striking. Cut Glass Candle Holder View at Anthropologie From: $30 Thirty dollars?! Fantastic, I’ll take fourteen. These cut-glass holders have been on my radar for a while, and Anthropologie just debuted a pink and green version that couldn’t be more fitting with the current vibe. At four inches in diameter, it’s the perfect size to accent book stacks, floral arrangements, or add a sparkly touch to a mantle. And with a 4.9/5-star rating from over 100 reviews, it would be a crime not to have at least one. Fazeek Vice Versa Carafe View at Fazeek Price: $145 Speaking of geometric glassware, I had to add this Fazeek carafe to the list. Known for playful color-blocked glass creations, Fazeek really came to conquer with this one. While it’s technically meant for beverages, I could see it doubling as a vase or even a shelf accent when not in use. It’s dopamine decor through and through — hard to feel blue with a piece like this in the room. Gold-Plated Porcelain Dessert Plates, Set of Two View at Net-a-Porter Price: $160 Palm Beach called, and they want their plates back. La DoubleJ’s punchy pink and emerald green patterned plate set is Italian maximalism at its finest and the perfect antidote to a boring meal. Crafted from smooth porcelain with the brand’s vibrant “Pineapple Rosa” motif, it feels like vacation — or at least a laid-back Sunday brunch at home. Try pairing it with a woven fiber, leather, or metallic charger for extra flair. Tablecloth wise? Solids work, but stripes would be chef’s kiss. Ellie Table Lamp in Emerald Ceramic View at Pooky Lighting Price: $200 (Base: $125, Shade: $75) When you’re hunting for the best table lamps — a table lamp unlike any other — look no further than Pooky Lighting. With endless shade and cordless base combinations, it’s my go-to for one-of-a-kind lighting (high praise coming from an especially picky Aquarius). For the current mood, I paired the “Ellie” ceramic emerald green base with a straight empire shade in a block-printed ruby candy stripe cotton. Perfection.