Seen Pink and Green Everywhere, Lately? We're Here to Prove the Pairing is Here to Stay, Beyond the Stage and Screen
The iconic color combo has never been more top of mind. Shop the enchanting color story you’re seeing everywhere, plus a few styling tips on how to make it your own
"Pink goes good with green, don’t you think?" is a line that's lived rent-free in my mind since I first watched Wicked on stage. I couldn’t agree more, and it’s not just because the musical’s highly anticipated film adaptation is nearly here. Elphaba’s green to Glinda’s pink: an unlikely friendship, and an even more unlikely — yet beautiful — color pairing.
This combo, which — if you’ve ever visited the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel — is nothing new, has been affectionately rebranded to “Wickedcore” (unsurprising since every breakout style is also a “core” these days). But this color trend has legs, even without the vocal prowess of Ariana and Cynthia to back it up. “With Wicked’s release around the corner, the green-and-pink palette couldn’t feel more current,” says Cameron Forbes, founder of Forbes Functions, and an expert in show-stopping color combos. “Like the movie, this trend is enchanting and full of personality,” she adds, “Green lends a sense of calm, while pink injects vibrancy.”
"They’re a 'high-energy duo,'” Cameron goes on to explains, “so soft neutrals like gray or cream are key to keeping the look elegant" — a neutral sofa or pale wood table, for example, works as an anchor. But she believes the whimsical combo also begs for a bit of creative chaos — think floral and geometric patterns, brass metallics, and rich textures like velvet, suede, or faux fur.
Pink and green may be getting extra attention thanks to Wicked, but unlike some fleeting interior trends (RIP Barbiecore and Brat Green), this is a color story you can actually live with. Shop the perennial pink and green decors inspiring me to embrace a little magic, right now.
Price: $50
UK-based fashion brand Damson Madder recently entered our homes with a charming lineup of tableware, including — much to my delight — plenty of pink and green. This hand-painted cup with its bow-shaped handle is a softer take on the expected emerald shades, but holds its own when paired with other prints.
Price: $179
I searched high and low for the best rugs in pink and green that could work as an everyday piece, and this one nails it. The light pink and deep moss green combine to create an abstract design that, surprisingly, functions as a neutral. It’s the kind of floor art that can transform even the simplest setups into something quite striking.
From: $30
Thirty dollars?! Fantastic, I’ll take fourteen. These cut-glass holders have been on my radar for a while, and Anthropologie just debuted a pink and green version that couldn’t be more fitting with the current vibe. At four inches in diameter, it’s the perfect size to accent book stacks, floral arrangements, or add a sparkly touch to a mantle. And with a 4.9/5-star rating from over 100 reviews, it would be a crime not to have at least one.
Price: $145
Speaking of geometric glassware, I had to add this Fazeek carafe to the list. Known for playful color-blocked glass creations, Fazeek really came to conquer with this one. While it’s technically meant for beverages, I could see it doubling as a vase or even a shelf accent when not in use. It’s dopamine decor through and through — hard to feel blue with a piece like this in the room.
Price: $160
Palm Beach called, and they want their plates back. La DoubleJ’s punchy pink and emerald green patterned plate set is Italian maximalism at its finest and the perfect antidote to a boring meal. Crafted from smooth porcelain with the brand’s vibrant “Pineapple Rosa” motif, it feels like vacation — or at least a laid-back Sunday brunch at home. Try pairing it with a woven fiber, leather, or metallic charger for extra flair. Tablecloth wise? Solids work, but stripes would be chef’s kiss.
Price: $200 (Base: $125, Shade: $75)
When you’re hunting for the best table lamps — a table lamp unlike any other — look no further than Pooky Lighting. With endless shade and cordless base combinations, it’s my go-to for one-of-a-kind lighting (high praise coming from an especially picky Aquarius). For the current mood, I paired the “Ellie” ceramic emerald green base with a straight empire shade in a block-printed ruby candy stripe cotton. Perfection.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
These Are the 6 Types of Kitchen Layouts You Need to Know
No matter the age, style, or architecture of the home, there’s a kitchen layout design that will benefit you the most — you just need to explore the options
By Portia Carroll Published
-
5 Laundry Lessons I've Learned That Stopped Me From Ruining My Bed Linen Forever
Take note of these tips to keep your bed sheets looking as good as new
By Ciéra Cree Published
-
I've Just Found the Best Things to Shop to Recreate Your Favorite Spaces From Instagram This Year
What's better than being inspired? Being informed. Here's how to shop the Black Friday sales to re-create your favorite spaces from Instagram
By Emma Breislin Published
-
Bed Threads' Limited-Edition Holiday Tableware is Dripping in This Year's 'It' Color — Oh, and It's on Sale!
We're all in for deep tones and luscious shades. It's time to wow your guests this festive season with tableware to dine for
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
This Chic Amazon Clothes Drying Rack Proves Even the Most Practical Things in Your Life Can be Pretty (and It's on Sale)
In smaller homes, having to hang your laundry in the living room is sometimes unavoidable, but it doesn't have to be an eye-sore
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
We've Just Found the Best "Perfect-For-Anyone" Holiday Gifts — Courtesy of the New Brooklinen x KULE Collaboration
What on earth do you give to your partner’s aunt? This playfully preppy range of bath linens and accessories has just the thing
By Julia Demer Published
-
Could This Clever (And Chic?!) Camping Cushion be the Answer to Your Seating Shortage Woes This Holiday Season? We Think So
Hosting more people than you have seats for? Don't stress — we've found a chic, space-saving solution from a retailer that may surprise you
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
A Childhood Tradition Just Got a Chic Upgrade — Shop Paper Ornaments, the Holiday Trend to Watch Right Now
From humble paper chains to something so, so much chicer. Shop the origami-inspired ornament trend gracing our trees this season
By Julia Demer Published
-
6 Stylish Pots and Pans You'd Be Proud to Take Straight From Your Cooktop to Counter (and You Can)
Ahead of holiday entertaining, streamline your setup with cookware that doubles as serving pieces. Because life’s too short to be washing extra dishes
By Julia Demer Published
-
Chris Loves Julia Has Just Dropped a New Collection With Loloi Rugs, but There Is Only One Style You Actually Need to Know About
They say a lick of fresh paint can completely transform a space, but have you ever tried changing your rug?
By Olivia Wolfe Published