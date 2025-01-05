Our Place’s "Dream Cooker" is 80% Faster and 100% Chicer Than Your Old Slow Cooker — And It's On Sale
Finally — an appliance you won't mind leaving out on your kitchen counter. Winter meals have never looked so appetizing
Slow cookers are unimpeachably useful — what other appliance lets you toss in a few ingredients, forget about them, and return hours later to a fully cooked masterpiece? It’s like finding money in an old jacket pocket — a delightful surprise. But cute? I’d be lying if I said I wanted one on my counter full-time. Except, of course, for the Dream Cooker from Our Place.
With Our Place’s signature monochrome design — available in Char, Steam, Blue Salt, and Spice (a gorgeous peachy pink) — and a toxin-free ceramic nonstick coating, this is no ordinary slow cooker. In fact, calling it one would be a disservice.
For one, it’s not particularly slow: Thanks to its ultra-efficient, airtight pressurized cooking capabilities, Our Place's Dream Cooker is much faster than the slow cooker you likely inherited from your parents — cutting cooking times by up to 80%. Forgot to start dinner before leaving for work? No problem. You’ll still be able to enjoy a home-cooked meal at a reasonable hour.
This stylish countertop kitchen appliance set comes with all the goods: a cooker base, locking lid, inner cooking pot, condensation collector, and a detachable power cord (farewell, messy cables cluttering your cabinets!). Unlike most cookers of this kind — with their overwhelming array of unused buttons — the Dream Cooker keeps things refreshingly simple with an intuitive, no-presets control panel that’s both user-friendly and easy on the eyes.
And second, it’s impressively versatile. From fork-tender meats to fluffy grains and rich, savory broths, the Dream Cooker handles a wide variety of meals with ease.
With a solid 4.7/5-star rating from over 230 reviews, the Dream Cooker already has a devoted fanbase. And if you’re on the fence, it comes with a generous 100-day trial period, free shipping and returns, and a one-year warranty.
It’s the New Year, and if you’re like me — determined to cut back on $12 daily bone broth runs while still prioritizing collagen — this feels like the perfect time to invest. (Not to mention, it's currently discounted as part of Our Place's Holiday Sale.) Soups, stews, meats, rice — this stylish cooking essential handles your winter comfort food cravings, all at the press of a button.
More On-Sale, Good-Looking Our Place Appliances
Our Place’s Perfect Power Pot is marketed as the ultimate on-the-go cooking appliance — ideal for camping trips, van life, dorms, or anywhere you find yourself needing to whip up a stew away from home. But with its compact 8-inch diameter, it’s equally perfect for small kitchens where countertop space is precious — easy to stash away when not in use. And at $80, it’s an entry-level way to get a taste of the brand’s signature modern kitchen style.
The myth, the legend: meet the Wonder Oven. A bit on the pricier side for a toaster oven, but it more than earns its keep with 6-in-1 functionality, including air frying, toasting, and steam infusion capabilities — not to mention its irresistible good looks. Countertop-worthy as ever, no matter which colorway you choose.
While I haven’t tried this blender in person, its minimalist design and self-cleaning feature (just add soap and water, press a button, and done!) are incredibly appealing. Add to that a solid 4.6/5-star rating, and the Splendor is definitely on my radar. Despite its compact size, reviewers rave that it’s more powerful than some of the larger models from legacy brands, making it a strong contender in the blender game.
