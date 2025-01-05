Our Place’s "Dream Cooker" is 80% Faster and 100% Chicer Than Your Old Slow Cooker — And It's On Sale

Slow cookers are unimpeachably useful — what other appliance lets you toss in a few ingredients, forget about them, and return hours later to a fully cooked masterpiece? It’s like finding money in an old jacket pocket — a delightful surprise. But cute? I’d be lying if I said I wanted one on my counter full-time. Except, of course, for the Dream Cooker from Our Place.

With Our Place’s signature monochrome design — available in Char, Steam, Blue Salt, and Spice (a gorgeous peachy pink) — and a toxin-free ceramic nonstick coating, this is no ordinary slow cooker. In fact, calling it one would be a disservice.

For one, it’s not particularly slow: Thanks to its ultra-efficient, airtight pressurized cooking capabilities, Our Place's Dream Cooker is much faster than the slow cooker you likely inherited from your parents — cutting cooking times by up to 80%. Forgot to start dinner before leaving for work? No problem. You’ll still be able to enjoy a home-cooked meal at a reasonable hour.

Dream Cooker Now $185, Was $199 at Our Place This stylish countertop kitchen appliance set comes with all the goods: a cooker base, locking lid, inner cooking pot, condensation collector, and a detachable power cord (farewell, messy cables cluttering your cabinets!). Unlike most cookers of this kind — with their overwhelming array of unused buttons — the Dream Cooker keeps things refreshingly simple with an intuitive, no-presets control panel that’s both user-friendly and easy on the eyes.

And second, it’s impressively versatile. From fork-tender meats to fluffy grains and rich, savory broths, the Dream Cooker handles a wide variety of meals with ease.

With a solid 4.7/5-star rating from over 230 reviews, the Dream Cooker already has a devoted fanbase. And if you’re on the fence, it comes with a generous 100-day trial period, free shipping and returns, and a one-year warranty.

It’s the New Year, and if you’re like me — determined to cut back on $12 daily bone broth runs while still prioritizing collagen — this feels like the perfect time to invest. (Not to mention, it's currently discounted as part of Our Place's Holiday Sale.) Soups, stews, meats, rice — this stylish cooking essential handles your winter comfort food cravings, all at the press of a button.

