This Palm Beach-Style Collab Has Replaced the Ugliest Seat in the House — Shop 'Gaming Furniture' That's Actually Chic

What started as a serendipitous meeting between fine art photographer Nick Mele and Society Social founder Roxy Owens at the mural-filled Colony Hotel in Palm Beach has evolved into a similarly whimsical, design-forward solution to a longstanding interior dilemma: gaming furniture that actually looks good.

'Pause Life, Play Games' is a limited-edition, eight-piece furniture collection that reimagines game rooms for design enthusiasts. Featuring bench-made upholstery, bold patterns, and colorful rattan, each piece is handcrafted in North Carolina and woven in the Philippines — ready-made or customizable within six weeks.

The collection is a harmonious blend of vintage-inspired sophistication and youthful exuberance, designed to span multiple generations of play — an ideal replacement when your kids' furniture is clashing with your carefully considered living room sofa.

(Image credit: Society Social)

Whether you’re into classic (but chic) games or screen-based escapades (goodbye, unsightly race-car gaming chair), this collection redefines what gaming furniture can be. It’s a nod to real homes — ones where chess, mahjong, and even Grand Theft Auto coexist — and proves that good design doesn’t need to take a backseat to fun.

"Growing up, every house had a backgammon table or card table with fabulous craftsmanship and cool hidden compartments," recalls Nick Mele of Nick Mele Photography. "I've always loved interiors and heirloom-worthy furniture, influenced by my mother and grandmother's passion for design. This collection brings those memories into the present with a fresh perspective."

(Image credit: Society Social)