This Palm Beach-Style Collab Has Replaced the Ugliest Seat in the House — Shop 'Gaming Furniture' That's Actually Chic
From board game tables, to more chic seats for the media room, this luxury collection is a vibe for family fun time
What started as a serendipitous meeting between fine art photographer Nick Mele and Society Social founder Roxy Owens at the mural-filled Colony Hotel in Palm Beach has evolved into a similarly whimsical, design-forward solution to a longstanding interior dilemma: gaming furniture that actually looks good.
'Pause Life, Play Games' is a limited-edition, eight-piece furniture collection that reimagines game rooms for design enthusiasts. Featuring bench-made upholstery, bold patterns, and colorful rattan, each piece is handcrafted in North Carolina and woven in the Philippines — ready-made or customizable within six weeks.
The collection is a harmonious blend of vintage-inspired sophistication and youthful exuberance, designed to span multiple generations of play — an ideal replacement when your kids' furniture is clashing with your carefully considered living room sofa.
Whether you’re into classic (but chic) games or screen-based escapades (goodbye, unsightly race-car gaming chair), this collection redefines what gaming furniture can be. It’s a nod to real homes — ones where chess, mahjong, and even Grand Theft Auto coexist — and proves that good design doesn’t need to take a backseat to fun.
From: $3,695
This table’s playing chess, not checkers, with a hidden compartment perfect for tucking away board games, puzzles, cards, or better yet: happy hour essentials. Crafted from rich mahogany with a high-gloss finish and traditional cabriole legs, this unassumingly elegant table is full of surprises.
From: $695
The release of the first console introduced a universal eyesore: the gaming chair, making a strong argument that the “Gambit” is, in fact, the hero of this collection. Clean, ergonomic, and nothing like those bulky race car-looking seats, it comes in a range of elevated upholstery options, proving gaming chairs can finally live above basement level.
From: $1,195
Some games take time — chess, Monopoly, poker — so cozy up with style in this rattan rocker chair, pictured here in Quadrille China Seas Cap Ferrat Woven Multi Blue and Green. For the base, you can go bold in blue or opt for Society Social’s custom color-matching service, pulling hues from paint brands like Farrow & Ball, Sherwin-Williams, or Benjamin Moore.
From: $1,495
From game tables to dining tables to desks, one thing is certain: you can never go wrong with a barrel-back accent chair. This skirted option, perfectly flirty and perfectly sized, is ideal for spirited game nights or the cozy, coffee-fueled mornings that follow.
From: $1,395
Pawns might be the most pedestrian piece in the lot, but give them credit — they’re always doing something. Just like this multi-functional ottoman with a clever clover-shaped top that doubles as a comfy cushion for seating or a flat surface for your beverage. Turns out the side piece might just steal the spotlight.
From: $1,595
A surprise swivel — nothing fulfills an inner child more than a chair that looks elegant and refined but secretly spins 360 degrees. As free-moving as the Rook it’s named after, this modern swivel chair is perfect for game nights or cocktail parties. Bored of the conversation? Spin around and chat with someone new. Pick from dozens of upholstery options — or send in your own for a bespoke touch.
"Growing up, every house had a backgammon table or card table with fabulous craftsmanship and cool hidden compartments," recalls Nick Mele of Nick Mele Photography. "I've always loved interiors and heirloom-worthy furniture, influenced by my mother and grandmother's passion for design. This collection brings those memories into the present with a fresh perspective."
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
