I'm a Style Editor, — These are the 12 Most Stylish Modern Swivel Chairs for Every Type of Design Scheme

The perfect modern swivel chair is a lot of things — stylish, on-trend, well made, among other attributes — but it should also be practical and functional. And by that I mean it should actually spin. Why else are you buying a swivel chair if not to twist and shout while you lounge?

I have spent hours and hours searching for the most stylish accent chairs on the internet, and today, I'm applying that knowledge to swivel chairs specifically, a subcategory of seating best known for rotating tops and stationary bottoms. These babies are timeless, 'come in all sorts of styles,' and are 'ideal in offices and studies where versatility and movement are key,' says Alice Moszczynski, interior designer at Planner 5D. 'They’re also nice in guest areas to help facilitate conversation.' Their overall practicality stems from that rotating seat, which allows you to turn and move without moving the chair itself.

The stylish selection I've curated below is based purely on aesthetics, retailer reputation, and customer reviews — in other words, I haven't tried any of these swivel chairs myself. But, if my style editor prowess has taught me anything, it's how to shop online and get it right. I promise each recommendation is rooted in real reviews from real customers, and real insights from my vantage point as an interiors writer. This might be one of my favorite round-ups yet, so take a seat and strap in — I'm about to take you for a spin!

12 Sumptuous Swivel Chairs for the Aesthete

Healdsburg Rattan Swivel Chair View at Anthropologie Price: $898

Dimensions: 32"H, 28.25"W, 24.5"D



This rattan accent chair is my new coastal favorite. Crafted from lightweight hand-woven rattan, the Healdsburg screams 'beach house' or 'back patio.' Just make sure that patio is covered; the seat is intended for indoor use only. I don't see any reviews on Anthropologie's website, but I am typically pleased with the retailer's furniture offerings. And if not, the brand has a generous and easy-to-navigate return policy — a no-sweat purchase. Cole Swivel Chair View at Arhaus Price: $799

Was: $1499

Dimensions: 31"W x 35"D x 37"H While I love the look of the Cole Swivel Chair, my main reason for recommending it is that it is currently on sale. Arhaus is a premium retailer and it always feels good to snag a piece like this at a markdown, especially one this generous. Otherwise, the Cole looks soft and comfortable, wrapped in a cream/gray cable linen that appears suitable even for summer months. I'd recommend it only for homes without small children or pets, however; this lighter color is bound to show stains or marks from dirty paws (both animal and human). Fitz Channeled Russet Velvet Swivel Chair View at CB2 Price: $1099

Dimensions: 38.5"Wx32.5"Dx27.5"H Designed by Australian outlet Vuue, this channel-tufted, rust-colored, and deco-inspired accent chair is inherently statement-making. The low-profile is a textbook modern look, while the barrel back keeps things cozy and comfortable. As with lots of CB2 pieces, you can customize this with a different fabric/upholstery, but I can't take my eyes of this Russet Velvet shade. Swivel Accent Chair View at Target Price: $300

Dimensions: 23"H x 34"W x 32"D Target's Room Essentials brand might be meant for younger adults or college apartments, but I wouldn't skip over it if you're looking for a well-made piece of furniture on a budget. The pricing is typically solid and in some cases, less expensive than a similar piece from a different imprint. Case in point — this easy, breezy swivel chair wrapped in faux cream shearling for an inviting touch. Would match with any and all décor (though, once again, make sure to keep this one clean!). Bhupendra Swivel Accent Chair View at Wayfair Price: $369.99

Was: $562.50

Dimensions: 28.3"H X 30.3"W X 28.5"D I tracked down the Bhupendra swivel chair by searching 'swivel chairs' on Wayfair and sorting by customer rating. This beauty was near the top. The conical base combined with the wrap-around base are peak contemporary design, while the under-$400 price tag is so Wayfair. According to customer photos, the rust velvet colorway matches the photo above, rather than the additional photos on the Wayfair site (those look a bit more brown than anything). But seeing the product in situ really helps; it appears just as chic and well-made as the listing lets on. Minetta Rattan Swivel Chair View at West Elm Price: $559.99

Was: $799

Dimensions: 32"W x 33.8"D x 32"H If you didn't know any better, you'd have no idea this chair and the Anthropologie chair are made from the same material. But that's why I like them both — perfect examples of how a little ingenuity can dg a long way. This swivel seat looks like a little egg, the ideal natural touch for a room featuring lots of contrasting cool metals. Why not splurge now at 30% off? Maddie Swivel Chair View at Urban Outfitters Price: $999

Dimensions: 31"L x 31"W x 28"H There is nothing groundbreaking about the design of the Maddie Swivel Chair, but I mean that as a compliment. It's just a good, classic silhouette. What isn't classic, however, is this loud and proud floral pattern, which boldly combines blue and yellow for one maximalist print. I'm obsessed with it. Try this is a room that needs a bit of excitement. Putting the 'accent' back in 'accent chair'! Crosby Boucle Swivel Chair View at The Novogratz Price: $579

Dimensions: 31"L x 31"W x 28"H I check The Novogratz for everything — it's one of the first places I look when writing a shopping edit. It's an inspired brand with well-made and customer-loved pieces, all of which are sold at a reasonable price point. A great spot for anyone who loves design and style, but can't afford to shell out thousands on a bedframe or couch. And of course, that brings me to this armless, berry-colored swivel chair, upholstered in a teddy-like boucle fabric. Inspired by the Village in New York City, this inviting, trendy, and mid-century accent chair is instantly covetable — an upgrade to any room. The only red flag: a 200lb weight limit. Chita Swivel Accent Chair View at Amazon Price: $499.99

Dimensions: 33''D x 30''W x 33''H Not every swivel chair is barrel shaped, a reminder even I could use. In fact, they can look just like this traditional square-arm, mid-century swivel chair available in a saddle brown faux leather on Amazon. Clocking in at under $500, this well-reviewed chair looks to offer a good bang for your buck, and would likely do well in a home office or computer room. And the best part? No assembly required. A quick scroll through the reviews reveals that customers are impressed with the price to quality ratio, and love the swivel and material. Delacroix Indoor / Outdoor Swivel Chair View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $1499

Dimensions: 27"W x 27"D x 29.25"H The best outdoor furniture combines form with function for one stylish and weather-resistant piece. Such looks to be the case with this convenient indoor/outdoor accent chair, which boasts a 360-degree swivel in additional to a contemporary cutout design reminiscent of the trendiest indoor pieces. The empty space also adds a great 'airy' feel to the seat, as Lulu and Georgia points out, an ideal characteristic when you need a place to spend an afternoon in the sun (probably sweating). Jolia Velvet Swivel Barrel Chair View at Wayfair Price: $710

Was: $749

Dimensions: 31.5''H X 30''W X 29.5''D This barrel chair from Wayfair imprint Joss & Main has come up a few times in recent weeks, so it felt right that I include it in this round-up. The reviews on Joss & Main pieces are typically quite strong, and such seems to be the case here, too: a 4.8/5-star rating across 344 reviews. I prefer the chair in the black velvet fabric, but there is a gray, navy, white, and forest green option for those who disagree. Bobbi Upholstered Swivel Armchair View at Wayfair Price: $450

Was: $949

Dimensions: 33.85'' H X 29.92'' W X 33.07'' D For a simple, comfortable touch, this rectangular swivel armchair looks perfect. Like all chairs of this design, the rotating 360-degree base means a smaller footprint. And in areas with limited space, every inch counts. Not only that, but each of the four possible fabric options is stain-resistant, and the cushions are easily removable to allow for vacuuming. Plus, it comes fully assembled. For under $500, does it get any better than that?

How should I choose a modern swivel chair?

For anyone after a modern feel, Alice recommends focusing on 'clean lines and minimalist designs.' That's probably a good rule of thumb when choosing most modern furniture.

Otherwise, 'I’d choose based on durability and how often a chair might be used,' she continues. 'An office chair would fair better with a vinyl, while a guest chair can handle a woven fabric.'



Fabric color could also come into play here. Something like black or brown leather should be easy to clean and quick to hide stains and marks. Same goes for a darker upholstery (though cleaning might be a bit more difficult in that case). In other words, if you're prone to spills or live in a house where a bit of mess if normal (no judgement here!) a white swivel chair might not be the best choice for you.