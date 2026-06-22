If anyone dared mention sofa beds in design circles five years ago, they'd be met with sceptical glances. For too long, this practical piece of furniture was seen as prioritizing function over form. But now, we're pleased to say, times have changed.

This small, two-seater Daphne sofa bed from Next is proof that the humble sleeper sofa has had a stylish makeover. The compact clic clac design is the perfect solution for smaller spaces. When in its sofa position, it looks like a chic, contemporary chair with piano-key style stitching, a structural base, and a rich rust-red finish. And yet, with just a few simple movements, it transforms into a spacious (and incredibly stylish) double bed, ready for overnight guests.

If you've been searching for a compact sofa bed that doesn't sacrifice on style, consider your hunt over. Finally, we can confidently use the words "sophisticated" and "sofa bed" in the same sentence.

Next Soft Velvet Rust Brown Daphne Double Sofa Bed £599 at Next UK Finding a sofa for a small space is hard enough. Throw in the added demand that it's a sofa bed (and a stylish one at that), and the challenge is near-impossible. Recently, however, our favorite sofa brands have been upping their game, and Next has just introduced one of the best we've seen to its catalogue. Finished in rust-red velvet with elegant, piano-key style stitching (an ode to a 70s classic), it's as chic as futon-style couches come. Perhaps the best advantage of this clic clac sofa, however, is its small footprint. As a sofa, it measures just 84cm tall, 138cm wide, and 92cm deep, making it perfectly sized for those awkward alcoves or tiny rooms where space isn't on your side. Unfold it, and it becomes a comfortable double bed, complete with a built-in bolster-style headboard. We love the earthy russet red, but if it isn't the right color for your living room, this sofa also comes in a natural bouclé and a granite blue chenille. At less than £600, we're pretty certain it will be a sell-out.





Futon-style sofa beds must be in the air right now, because Next isn't the only homeware brand offering stylishly compact options that double up as a sleep space. We've noticed plenty of new choices on the market, from cozy corduroy couches to plump, patterned chairbeds.

Here's a roundup of our favorite ones that master all the latest sofa trends.

DUSK Seattle Double Click Clack Sofa Bed in Chocolate Stripe £389 at Dusk.com The polka dot revolution might be in full force, but here at Livingetc, we're still not over stripes. In small spaces, vertical lines wield so much power, elongating the room and giving the illusion of greater space. For a small sleeper sofa, it's the perfect pattern choice, which is why this double bed from Dusk had to make our list. Finished in a soft-touch fabric, with removable back cushions and wooden tapered legs, it's a beautiful balance of comfort and design. La Redoute Corin Chenille Double Fold-Out Sofabed £329.99 at La Redoute UK Without arms, futon-style sofa beds often lack the same cozy, inviting feel of larger sofas, but that's certainly not the case with this fold-out option from La Redoute. Upholstered in a soft chenille fabric in the most elegant olive shade we've seen, it's sure to put your quest for a new daybed or sofa bed to an end. The best part? It has multiple reclined positions for ultimate comfort, all operated by a simple clic-clac mechanism. Dunelm Phoebe Woven Stripe 2-Seater Sofa Bed £303.20 at Dunelm Oftentimes, small sofa beds tend to look overly slouchy, lacking the structure and rigidity of a normal sofa. Well, not in the case of this wide-striped fold-out sofa bed from Dunelm. Compact and versatile, but with simple black metal legs and a padded back cushion for ultimate comfort, it feels as good as it looks. The black-and-white colorway feels punchy and modern, but there's also an olive-and-white option available if you're looking for something more subtle. Habitat Lexi Single Fabric Chairbed £166.50 at Habitat UK Is your square footage too limited for a small sofa bed? Try a chairbed instead. With a relaxed profile and a super-small footprint, this option from Habitat is perfect for small apartments where a wider sofa bed option isn't feasible. The blue-and-green checkerboard pattern feels so playful, as does the plump, overstuffed cushioning. Marrying style and function in the best way possible, it's living proof that a spare bed doesn't have to look like one. Habitat Roma Small Double Fabric Chairbed £285 at Habitat UK Habitat is doing something really exciting within the world of chairbeds right now, so we couldn't resist including another one in this lineup. This option has a boxier shape with clean, sleek lines that give it a more elegant feel, while the zebra-pattern print still delivers plenty of fun. Comfy chair by day, small double bed by night — it's guaranteed to be a showstopping feature in your living room or guest bedroom. MADE Haru 2 Seater Sofa Bed in Steel Blue Corduroy £550 at made.com The 70s left a lasting legacy on the world of design, and this sofa bed from MADE makes it easy to understand why. The corduroy feels so relaxed yet somehow remains chic. Just like the option from Next, it makes a compact living room sofa with an easy clic-clac mechanism that allows it to transform from seating to sleeping space in a matter of seconds. Have more space to play with? It also comes as a four-seater sofa and a single chair, too.

For years, sofa beds have been the sort of furniture piece that you settled for rather than sought out, but today's designs prove that practicality and style and no longer mutually exclusive. Whether you're furnishing a compact studio, creating a flexible guest bedroom, or simply trying to make every square inch work harder in your living room, these space-saving designs have you covered.

There's no doubt that these stylish designs do most of the heavy lifting for you, but you still need to know how to style a sofa bed for ultimate appeal. Because in 2026, the humble sleeper sofa isn't something to hide away — it's a piece worth showing off.

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