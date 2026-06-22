This Small Space Sofa Bed Gives Grown-Up Chic When It's a Chair, but Wait Until You See It Unfurled as a Double Bed

This stylish clic-clac sofa bed proves that you don't have to compromise on style just because you have limited square footage

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Next Soft Velvet Rust Brown Daphne Double Sofa Bed
(Image credit: Next)

If anyone dared mention sofa beds in design circles five years ago, they'd be met with sceptical glances. For too long, this practical piece of furniture was seen as prioritizing function over form. But now, we're pleased to say, times have changed.

This small, two-seater Daphne sofa bed from Next is proof that the humble sleeper sofa has had a stylish makeover. The compact clic clac design is the perfect solution for smaller spaces. When in its sofa position, it looks like a chic, contemporary chair with piano-key style stitching, a structural base, and a rich rust-red finish. And yet, with just a few simple movements, it transforms into a spacious (and incredibly stylish) double bed, ready for overnight guests.

If you've been searching for a compact sofa bed that doesn't sacrifice on style, consider your hunt over. Finally, we can confidently use the words "sophisticated" and "sofa bed" in the same sentence.

Futon-style sofa beds must be in the air right now, because Next isn't the only homeware brand offering stylishly compact options that double up as a sleep space. We've noticed plenty of new choices on the market, from cozy corduroy couches to plump, patterned chairbeds.

Here's a roundup of our favorite ones that master all the latest sofa trends.

For years, sofa beds have been the sort of furniture piece that you settled for rather than sought out, but today's designs prove that practicality and style and no longer mutually exclusive. Whether you're furnishing a compact studio, creating a flexible guest bedroom, or simply trying to make every square inch work harder in your living room, these space-saving designs have you covered.

There's no doubt that these stylish designs do most of the heavy lifting for you, but you still need to know how to style a sofa bed for ultimate appeal. Because in 2026, the humble sleeper sofa isn't something to hide away — it's a piece worth showing off.

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Lilith Hudson
Lilith Hudson
Former News & Trends Editor

Lilith Hudson is a freelance writer and regular contributor to Livingetc. She holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has written for various titles including Homes & Gardens, House Beautiful, Advnture, the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, Metro, and The Simple Things Magazine.

Prior to going freelance, Lilith was the News and Trends Editor at Livingetc. It was a role that helped her develop a keen eye for spotting all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and viral decor must-haves you need in your home. With a constant ear to the ground on the design scene, she's ahead of the curve when it comes to the latest color that's sweeping interiors or the hot new style to decorate our homes.