These Chess-Inspired Candles Are My New Fragrance Obsession — They Smell (and Look) Amazing

Care for a game of chess? Take out the board, set up the pieces, and start the clock. But wait — you need a candle to set the mood. If only there was a fragrance that could match the thoughtfulness of the game. (Or better yet, a way for those who don't know how to play to still share in its innate chicness.) Lucky for all of you, there is. MIND GAMES Fragrance's range of candles are strategically stylish and have enticing scents that'll have you captivated from just one whiff.

Now, of course, the best candles don't just smell good. They tell a story, creating an entire world of their own from a single strike. That's what Mariana and Alex Shalbaf envisioned when they created MIND GAMES, a brand born from their shared appreciation for both chess and perfumery. "The timeless and intellectual intrigue of chess aligns naturally with the emotional and sensory complexity of fine fragrances," Alex tells me. "Mariana and I envisioned a brand that could embody the strategy, elegance, and mastery of chess in the world of scent."

While the brand is better known for their spray-on fragrances, they've also introduced luxury candles that act as the perfect complement for your home. "These luxury scents offer a unique experience while incorporating familiar elements from our fragrances, such as cassis, grapefruit, and delicate florals," they share. "Our candle line provides a sense of familiarity while maintaining its own distinct identity."

This familiarity is certainly evident in the candle scents, but the originality shines through in the candle design. To launch their home collection, Alex and Mariana released a gorgeous candle set, designed to look just like a chessboard with candles as pieces. The set captures the brand's artistry through its stylish look and intriguing scents.

MIND GAMES Limited Edition Luxury Candle & Chessboard Set View at Saks Fifth Avenue Price: $450 MIND GAMES pulled out all the stops with their inaugural candle set. I mean, this design is truly a work of art. The set consists of a luxury metal chessboard (which splits into four large squares) as well as twelve chess piece candles — two kings, queens, rooks, bishops, knights, and pawns. Each candle boasts a different, alluring scent, from the floral notes of White Knight to earthy freshness of Black King. Together, this becomes a stylish chess board that you can proudly display in any corner of your home, with candles to light whenever you please.

The unique Chessboard set creates a "timeless beauty and sophistication when arranged", the pair tell me — creating a home decor piece that's bound to catch anyone's attention. And they're not wrong. While shopping last week, I caught sight of this gleaming metal chessboard and made a beeline for it. First struck by the ingenious design, I was then drawn to the larger, individual fragrances that interlock to form their own chessboard. Simply put, MIND GAMES is cool.

And the brand has certainly deepened my appreciation for the game of chess, too — just as the game is experiencing a bit of a renaissance. Of course, hit Netflix drama The Queens Gambit brought it to the forefront a few years ago, but recent interior design trends have embraced the game too; we're continually seeing subtle references through checkerboard tiles and built-in chess tables in home design. It seems as though even a centuries-old pastime can be catapulted into the spotlight in such a stylish and contemporary way.

So, with chess-inspired fragrances and candle designs, MIND GAMES offers a unique perspective on the ancient game, and has me falling in love with chess all over again. Below, I've shared the three standout scents I smelled from MIND GAMES' range.

G8 Black King Cardamom Oud Luxury Candle View at Neiman Marcus Price: $135/10 Oz. As a fresh scent that combines citrus notes with deeper, earthy notes, Black King is certainly a standout fragrance, which also happens to be Alex's favorite. "The depth of labdanum and oud, combined with the grounding essence of oakwood and vetiver, creates a truly immersive experience," he tells me. "There’s something about the balance of earthiness with the unexpected brightness of grapefruit and pink rose that feels both powerful and refined." H5 White Queen Tobacco Tonka Bean Luxury Candle View at Neiman Marcus Price: $135/10 Oz. The queen is the most powerful piece on the chessboard, so it's fitting that this candle's fragrance is a rich, dynamic, and attractive scent. As her favorite candle, Mariana says this scent is her go-to for creating a cozy atmosphere. "The initial brightness of bergamot and saffron gives way to a rich, enveloping heart of tobacco, while the tonka bean adds a subtle sweetness that lingers effortlessly. It’s a candle that feels both inviting and elegant," she says. B4 Black Knight Grapefruit Vetiver Luxury Candle View at Neiman Marcus Price: $135/10 Oz. Black Knight was the first candle I smelled upon arriving at the MIND GAMES fragrance counter. After just one whiff, I was hooked. The candle exudes a calming, citrusy scent. Paired against woody notes and hints of cassis and strawberry, this candle smells fresh and inviting. Although I'm extremely particular about scents, I have to admit that I was very impressed with this candle. The citrus isn't overpowering, but balanced perfectly with darker notes to create a stunning scent fit for every day use.

While there are plenty of ways to make your home smell good, MIND GAMES candles will also make it look good, with their unique design. In chess, every move is a story. And with MIND GAMES, those stories come to life through olfactory experiences.