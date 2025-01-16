Ooooh! MARLOE MARLOE's Delicate Ceramics Look Just Like Bouclé — and They’re Currently 40% Off at Net-A-Porter

Love it or hate it, bouclé is here to stay. After years of finding the woven fabric on every sofa, cushion, and chair, I thought I'd seen it all, but then I stumbled upon the work of Australian ceramist Marloe Morgan and her husband James — who go by the brand name MARLOE MARLOE — and I couldn't help but draw parallels between the pottery's distinctive bobbly glaze and the infamous French fabric.

Available to shop at Net-A-Porter, MARLOE MARLOE ceramics are hand-crafted by skilled artisans in Indonesia, under the watchful eye of Marloe and James. Each piece is designed to reflect the beautiful complexities of the natural world, dreamt up by Marloe in her Australian studio.

But it's specifically the home décor brand's lava and bone glaze that caught my attention. The combination of raw ingredients and exposure to intense heat is what results in the unique volcanic finish — a snapshot of bubbles and craters embellished across the clay surface, almost mimicking the knubby, knotty loops of bouclé yarn.

And better yet, most of MARLOE MARLOE's designs are currently 40% off at Net-A-Porter. So if you're like me and are looking for a new way to embrace bouclé décor in your home — you're welcome.