Ooooh! MARLOE MARLOE's Delicate Ceramics Look Just Like Bouclé — and They’re Currently 40% Off at Net-A-Porter

The cozy-chic fabric has found a whole new life (and look) in the Australian designer's ceramic collection

marloe marloe ceramics
(Image credit: MARLOE MARLOE via Net-A-Porter)
Maya Glantz
By
published
in Features

Love it or hate it, bouclé is here to stay. After years of finding the woven fabric on every sofa, cushion, and chair, I thought I'd seen it all, but then I stumbled upon the work of Australian ceramist Marloe Morgan and her husband James — who go by the brand name MARLOE MARLOE — and I couldn't help but draw parallels between the pottery's distinctive bobbly glaze and the infamous French fabric.

Available to shop at Net-A-Porter, MARLOE MARLOE ceramics are hand-crafted by skilled artisans in Indonesia, under the watchful eye of Marloe and James. Each piece is designed to reflect the beautiful complexities of the natural world, dreamt up by Marloe in her Australian studio.

But it's specifically the home décor brand's lava and bone glaze that caught my attention. The combination of raw ingredients and exposure to intense heat is what results in the unique volcanic finish — a snapshot of bubbles and craters embellished across the clay surface, almost mimicking the knubby, knotty loops of bouclé yarn.

And better yet, most of MARLOE MARLOE's designs are currently 40% off at Net-A-Porter. So if you're like me and are looking for a new way to embrace bouclé décor in your home — you're welcome.

+ Net Sustain Lully Glazed Ceramic Vase
Lully Glazed Ceramic Vase

Price: $168, Was: $280

This dramatically sculptural piece would make an eye-catching centerpiece for any dinner party. Use it to display a full bouquet — the wide, open top is perfectly suited for voluminous florals like hydrangeas, though it would look equally beautiful left empty, allowing the design to speak for itself.

+ Net Sustain Scented Candle - Leather & Amber, 450g
Leather & Amber Scented Candle

Price: $168, Was: $280

Vetiver, patchouli and amber come together in this transportive, woody scent, further evoking the natural world that inspires Marloe's designs. The ultimate self-care gift, once the wooden wick has burned through you can reuse the vessel for display, so it's essentially two gifts in one.

+ Net Sustain Lucie Glazed Ceramic Vase
Lucie Glazed Ceramic Vase

Price: $165, Was: $275

The striking combination of curves and straight, fluted lines make this vase a particularly stunning piece of décor. Minimalist, chic, and texturally complex, display it on an entry-way console table to set the tone for your home's aesthetic.

+ Net Sustain Glazed Ceramic Tumbler
Glazed Ceramic Tumbler

Price: $65, Was: $106.75

This hand-made tumbler sports the distinctive lava glaze, with ridges and craters that mimic the surface of the moon. Particularly effective when paired alongside other pieces from the collection, this tumbler would be the most elegant toothbrush holder we've ever seen.

+ Net Sustain Set of Two Glazed Ceramic Candlestick Holders
Glazed Ceramic Candlestick Holders

Price: $129, Was: $215

Made using 30% waste clay, this stunning pair of candle holders will add depth and dimension to any surface. The Capri glaze offers the same off-white, neutral finish as her other designs, with an appealing dripping design, evocative of open bodies of rippling water. Pair with contrasting colored candles, and embrace the way the melting wax complements the unique glaze.

+ Net Sustain Glazed Ceramic Incense Holder
Glazed Ceramic Incense Holder

Price: $40, Was: $100

At less than $50, this is one of the most affordable pieces in the collection, and would make a stunning addition to your master bathroom. The petite egg-shaped incense holder makes a perfect base for the dripping lava glaze.

+ Net Sustain Set of Two Glazed Ceramic Plates
Glazed Ceramic Plates

Price: $96, Was: $160

Good things are even better in pairs, as proven by this adorable set of two trinket dishes. The petite plate and accompanying ring dish add texture and interest to your bedside table, or vanity set up. (And would make for a great gift.)

+ Net Sustain Stevie Glazed Ceramic Vase
Stevie Glazed Ceramic Vase

Price: $201, Was: $335

Another striking centrepiece, the Stevie vase is a standout of the MARLOE MARLOE collection. Standing at 11.5'' tall, this vase makes a beautiful display for tall florals. I particularly love the look of bright, rugged wildflowers poking out the top.

+ Net Sustain Glazed Ceramic Tray
Glazed Ceramic Tray

Price: $77, Was: $128.09

Give your dressing room table a major upgrade with this elegant trinket tray. The perfect spot to store your jewellery or makeup brushes, we love the way the lava glaze looks on this low lying tray.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Trainee writer

Maya is a freelance writer and Magazine Journalism master's student at City, University of London. Her undergraduate degree in History of Art at the University of Bristol helped form her interest in interior design and architecture. Maya is a lover of curved arches, green kitchens, and all things mid-century modern and can often be found scouring the web for vintage finds.

