This Sarah Sherman Samuel Coverlet Is My Favorite On-Sale Find for President's Day
As one of the most important elements of home décor, bedding needs to be top quality and provide the most comfort. This Sarah Sherman Samuel style is just that—and it's on sale this holiday weekend
I'm particular about all things design related, but when it comes to my bedding, I only want the best of the best. From sheet sets and duvet covers to pillows and blankets, I'm always looking for bedding deals that'll give me top quality at a good price. And for their President's Day Sale, Lulu and Georgia has some dreamy styles that you can get for a discount — including sets from one of my favorite designers, Sarah Sherman Samuel.
Sarah is a longtime collaborator with Lulu and Georgia — her collection features everything from rugs and furniture to small décor items. As for her bedding collection at the brand, it's a perfect representation of Sarah's style: modern and design-oriented pieces that are both warm and comfortable. This Lulu & Georgia quilted coverlet is a standout— at already 30% off, this style is eligible for even more discounts with the brand's holiday weekend sale.
Price: $278.60, Was: $398
Size: Full/Queen (also available in King)
President's Day Deal: Spend $221 more to receive 15% off
This coverlet, with its light coloring and subtle stripe, provides a great way to freshen up your bedding for the upcoming spring season. The soft, quilted texture has a vintage feel and will bring coziness into your bedroom. Because this style is 100% linen, it'll feel airy and breathable — perfect for a good night's sleep.
Lulu and Georgia's President's Day sale is a buy more, save more format—which is great for purchasing bedding sets. For the holiday, you an receive 15% orders over $500, and 20% orders over $1000. Plus, your order will ship free over $5000.
While I love the light, breathable material of this coverlet paired with it's chic subtle stripe, below are a few more bedding options that might strike your fancy. Oh, and they're all eligible for that holiday discount, too. Happy shopping!
More President's Day Bedding Deals at Lulu and Georgia
Price: $345
Size: Queen (also available in Twin and King)
President's Day Deal: Spend $155 more to receive 15% off
There's something so peaceful and calm about this coverlet. Made from 100% cotton, this coverlet features a slight bit of quilting which gives it a comfortable and inviting vintage look. Although very simple, this coverlet can easily elevate your bedroom décor with its luxe feel and subdued style.
Price: $445
Size: Queen (also available in King)
President's Day Deal: Spend $55 more to receive 15% off
Of course, the common denominator of all bed setup is some quality sheets. This set is made of European flax — a style of linen has a stunning reputation thanks to its moisture-wicking qualities, light breathability, and soft feel. Along with this attractive baby blue shade, this set comes in six more colors to compliment the existing décor of your bedroom.
Price: $308
Size: Full/Queen
President's Day Deal: Spend $192 more to receive 15% off
As another Sarah Sherman Samuel style (can you tell I like them?), this duvet cover caught my eye because of its rich color. Decorating with brown is having a moment in 2025, and I'm all here for it. With its hand-sketched floral motif, this duvet cover adds some interest to your bedroom setup. If you like what you see, make sure to check out the matching pillows, too.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
