This Sarah Sherman Samuel Coverlet Is My Favorite On-Sale Find for President's Day

I'm particular about all things design related, but when it comes to my bedding, I only want the best of the best. From sheet sets and duvet covers to pillows and blankets, I'm always looking for bedding deals that'll give me top quality at a good price. And for their President's Day Sale, Lulu and Georgia has some dreamy styles that you can get for a discount — including sets from one of my favorite designers, Sarah Sherman Samuel.

Sarah is a longtime collaborator with Lulu and Georgia — her collection features everything from rugs and furniture to small décor items. As for her bedding collection at the brand, it's a perfect representation of Sarah's style: modern and design-oriented pieces that are both warm and comfortable. This Lulu & Georgia quilted coverlet is a standout— at already 30% off, this style is eligible for even more discounts with the brand's holiday weekend sale.

Lammin Linen Quilted Coverlet by Sarah Sherman Samuel View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $278.60, Was: $398

Size: Full/Queen (also available in King)

President's Day Deal: Spend $221 more to receive 15% off This coverlet, with its light coloring and subtle stripe, provides a great way to freshen up your bedding for the upcoming spring season. The soft, quilted texture has a vintage feel and will bring coziness into your bedroom. Because this style is 100% linen, it'll feel airy and breathable — perfect for a good night's sleep.

Lulu and Georgia's President's Day sale is a buy more, save more format—which is great for purchasing bedding sets. For the holiday, you an receive 15% orders over $500, and 20% orders over $1000. Plus, your order will ship free over $5000.

While I love the light, breathable material of this coverlet paired with it's chic subtle stripe, below are a few more bedding options that might strike your fancy. Oh, and they're all eligible for that holiday discount, too. Happy shopping!

More President's Day Bedding Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Nantucket Cotton Matelassé Coverlet by Pom Pom at Home View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $345

Size: Queen (also available in Twin and King)

President's Day Deal: Spend $155 more to receive 15% off There's something so peaceful and calm about this coverlet. Made from 100% cotton, this coverlet features a slight bit of quilting which gives it a comfortable and inviting vintage look. Although very simple, this coverlet can easily elevate your bedroom décor with its luxe feel and subdued style. European Flax Linen Sheet Set by Cultiver View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $445

Size: Queen (also available in King)

President's Day Deal: Spend $55 more to receive 15% off Of course, the common denominator of all bed setup is some quality sheets. This set is made of European flax — a style of linen has a stunning reputation thanks to its moisture-wicking qualities, light breathability, and soft feel. Along with this attractive baby blue shade, this set comes in six more colors to compliment the existing décor of your bedroom. Janna European Flax Linen® Duvet Cover by Sarah Sherman Samuel View at Lulu and Georgia Price: $308

Size: Full/Queen

President's Day Deal: Spend $192 more to receive 15% off As another Sarah Sherman Samuel style (can you tell I like them?), this duvet cover caught my eye because of its rich color. Decorating with brown is having a moment in 2025, and I'm all here for it. With its hand-sketched floral motif, this duvet cover adds some interest to your bedroom setup. If you like what you see, make sure to check out the matching pillows, too.