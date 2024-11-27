"I Restored My Scratched Wooden Kitchen Cabinets In 20 Minutes In Time for Hosting Thanksgiving — Thanks to This $13 Wonder Product"

With years of use, kitchen cabinets can often pick up a few scratches, which is why finding quick, easy solutions to bring them back to their pristine newness is a must.

And with guests arriving and Thanksgiving right around the corner, you're going to love this product I've just discovered that takes only minutes to make those marks and scratches disappear on wooden kitchen cabinets. It's a nifty DIY scratch restoring pen at Amazon that will bring your wooden kitchen cabinets back to life, fairly effortlessly. To find out more about it, I took a deep dive into how it works.

It's time to say goodbye to scratches on your luxurious wooden kitchen cabinets, and hello to a pristine aesthetic.

Hide Scratches in 20 Minutes With This DIY Pen

(Image credit: Gavin Cater. Design: House of Rolison)

Have you noticed a scratch on your beautiful wooden kitchen cabinet? Well, not to worry — as we've found the perfect solution. DIY touch-up pens are the latest trending tool for quickly removing minor details.

So, how does it work? It's super simple, really. All you need to do is color over the scratch marks, and then watch it dry in seconds. The DEWEL Furniture Markers Touch Up, Upgrade Wood Furniture Repair Kit at Amazon can also remove visible dents and cracks.

In this specific kit, you'll be given 17 pieces, with eight touch-up markers and eight wax sticks with one sharpener, and can be used as a scratch filler, to hide discoloration, holes or separation gaps. Beyond wooden kitchen cabinetry, it’s ideal for any kind of wooden furniture.

Black Friday Deal DEWEL Furniture Markers Touch Up, Upgrade Wood Furniture Repair Kit View at Amazon Price: $13.59

Was: $18.99 Available to purchase from Amazon. This product comes with 17 pieces in the kit, with the following ink colors: Maple, Oak, Cherry, Walnut, Mahogany, White, Gray, Black.

But don't just take my word for it. Livingetc's very own Content Director Lucy Searle got to try it out for herself over the weekend and tells me that it has been a game-changer.

"I spent this weekend using one of these pens to touch up my pale wooden kitchen cabinets — it took just 20 minutes to be rid of all knocks and scratches," explains Lucy. "I then moved on to my entryway table, home office desk, and a chest of drawers in my bedroom. Yes, I got carried away, but it's so easy and quick to use, and the results are so good that it became a little addictive."

Lucy says you'll need to "ensure the surface you are touching up is clean of any grease or polish as this will repel the pen. I gave my kitchen cabinets a really good clean before using it, but I actually had to use the finest of sandpapers to prep the tiniest of areas around my entryway table scratch. Once the pen had dried, I coated the entryway table with varnish to toughen it further."

To keep things seamless and ensure the pen matches your wood's color and blends invisibly, Lucy suggests testing it out on a small area first. "Color-matching is all important, so I would always suggest trying the pen out first on a hidden scratch, if possible, rather than the most obvious," she explains. "On the chest of drawers in my bedroom, I ended up using a combination of two pens to get the tone exactly right."

What the Reviews Say

(Image credit: Amazon)

Building over 2,600 reviews on Amazon, the DEWEL Furniture Markers Touch Up, Upgrade Wood Furniture Repair Kit has stacked around 4.3 out of 5 stars.

In the reviews, customers have highlighted that they like the functionality and ease of use. They also say that it works well on a variety of applications. "Although it’s not perfect, surprisingly, it does the job," one reviewer writes. "I used it on a 50 year old dining room set. The end result was great. Light years from what it was before touch-up."

Another says, "This is a good set and it will for sure help you disguise some imperfections on your furniture. However, I found out that (at least for me), the markers do a much better job than the wax pencils. You just have to be careful because it is very hard to remove the marker touch-up if you apply it incorrectly. So, take your time and it will look very good, especially if you mix 2-3 colors at the same time to give it a more 'natural look'."