Kathy Hilton's 'favorite' holiday candle scent is on sale for Black Friday right now - it makes homes smell SO festive

An important but underrated part of holiday hosting — or just holiday enjoyment in general — is scent. Fresh balsam fir, gingerbread toasting in the oven, chestnuts roasting on an open fire ... it never feels quite like a Christmas party without the s of the scents of the season. It's not just that a nice-smelling home is more luxurious and upscale (which it is), it's also that scent is such a powerful sense that it has the power to douse your home in holiday merriment almost as fast as you can light a match. It's one of the easiest ways to elevate your space, nearly instantaneously.

Off the back of our Livingetc round-up of the best Black Friday candle sales, which we're updating daily with the best sales and markdowns, I remembered a piece of expert holiday-scent advice from none other than socialite and fashion designer Kathy Hilton, who knows a thing or two about design and interiors.

In 2022, the television personality told Page Six that the Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane candle is her favorite holiday scent. An amazing pick from a well-established and beloved brand — Voluspa is sold at high-end retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, and is known for its potent scents and lengthy burn times.

After some digging, I found the 38oz. Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane candle on sale at Saks for $66.30 (reg: $78), as well as an 18oz version on sale at Anthropologie for $31.50 (reg: $45). If you're looking for a candle to burn during your white elephant gift exchange or for an easy gift to give your co-worker, this festive option — which melds crisp peppermint with the scent of freshly baked cookies — is ideal. It even comes in a candy-cane striped jar and burns for 40 hours (18oz.) or 80 hours (38oz.) You can't miss!

Kathy Hilton's favorite Christmas scent

Other festive candle scents on sale for Black Friday