Kathy Hilton's 'favorite' holiday candle scent is on sale for Black Friday right now - it makes homes smell SO festive

Looking for stocking stuffers? Buy this marked-down candle at either Saks Fifth Avenue or Anthropologie during the Black Friday sales

Kathy Hilton in an orange and pink dress
(Image credit: UPI / Alamy Stock Photo)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

An important but underrated part of holiday hosting — or just holiday enjoyment in general — is scent. Fresh balsam fir, gingerbread toasting in the oven, chestnuts roasting on an open fire ... it never feels quite like a Christmas party without the s of the scents of the season. It's not just that a nice-smelling home is more luxurious and upscale (which it is), it's also that scent is such a powerful sense that it has the power to douse your home in holiday merriment almost as fast as you can light a match. It's one of the easiest ways to elevate your space, nearly instantaneously.

Off the back of our Livingetc round-up of the best Black Friday candle sales, which we're updating daily with the best sales and markdowns, I remembered a piece of expert holiday-scent advice from none other than socialite and fashion designer Kathy Hilton, who knows a thing or two about design and interiors. 

In 2022, the television personality told Page Six that the Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane candle is her favorite holiday scent. An amazing pick from a well-established and beloved brand — Voluspa is sold at high-end retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, and is known for its potent scents and lengthy burn times. 

After some digging, I found the 38oz. Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane candle on sale at Saks for $66.30 (reg: $78), as well as an 18oz version on sale at Anthropologie for $31.50 (reg: $45). If you're looking for a candle to burn during your white elephant gift exchange or for an easy gift to give your co-worker, this festive option — which melds crisp peppermint with the scent of freshly baked cookies — is ideal. It even comes in a candy-cane striped jar and burns for 40 hours (18oz.) or 80 hours (38oz.) You can't miss!

Kathy Hilton's favorite Christmas scent

38oz Voluspa candle in a red and white striped jar
38oz Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Candle

Price: $66.30
Was: $78

18oz candle in a red and white striped jar
18oz Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane Candle

Price: $31.50
Was: $45 (30% off applied at checkout)

Other festive candle scents on sale for Black Friday

replica candle in gold jar

5.82oz. Replica By the Fireplace Scented Candle

Price: $59.50
Was: $70

Replica candles are beloved and for good reason. But if you can't stomach the normal price tag, Black Friday is a great opportunity to get one at a discount. A fireplace-scented candle screams holiday season, but can be burned all winter long.

White candle with a monogram snowglobe topper
11.5oz Fresh Balsam & Cedarwood Ceramic Candle

Price: $26.60
Was: $38 (30% off added at checkout)

This monogrammed fresh balsam and cedarwood candle does double duty — not only does it freshen up your home, it can also work as festive decor. Or, need a last-minute gift? This is an amazing option.

White candle next to a green box
10oz. Apotheke X J.Crew First Snow in Oslo candle

Price: $19.50
Was: $39.50

Of course, snow doesn't necessarily have a scent, but it does have a vibe. And I'd think this Apotheke candle attempts to capture that vibe with notes of fresh pine and green apple.

white nest candle in the scent "holiday candle"
Classic Nest New York Holiday Candle

Price: $36
Was: $48 (25% off applied at checkout)

Think of this candle as a holiday wreath: pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber, all packaged into one glorious product with a burn time of 50-60 hours.

gingerbread-scented candle
22oz. Gingerbread Spice Candle

Price: $44
Was: $59

Every day is a cookie-baking day with this Pottery Barn gingerbread spice candle. No judgement if you're forced to locate some sort of sweet treat after smelling this all day.

white jarred candle
13.75oz Homesick Nutcracker Candle

Price: $27.99
Was: $38

Top notes of cinnamon and pecan combine with mid-notes of sandalwood and mind and base notes of ginger and musk in this 13.75-oz. candle from Homesick. 


Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸