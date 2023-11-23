Kathy Hilton's 'favorite' holiday candle scent is on sale for Black Friday right now - it makes homes smell SO festive
Looking for stocking stuffers? Buy this marked-down candle at either Saks Fifth Avenue or Anthropologie during the Black Friday sales
An important but underrated part of holiday hosting — or just holiday enjoyment in general — is scent. Fresh balsam fir, gingerbread toasting in the oven, chestnuts roasting on an open fire ... it never feels quite like a Christmas party without the s of the scents of the season. It's not just that a nice-smelling home is more luxurious and upscale (which it is), it's also that scent is such a powerful sense that it has the power to douse your home in holiday merriment almost as fast as you can light a match. It's one of the easiest ways to elevate your space, nearly instantaneously.
Off the back of our Livingetc round-up of the best Black Friday candle sales, which we're updating daily with the best sales and markdowns, I remembered a piece of expert holiday-scent advice from none other than socialite and fashion designer Kathy Hilton, who knows a thing or two about design and interiors.
In 2022, the television personality told Page Six that the Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane candle is her favorite holiday scent. An amazing pick from a well-established and beloved brand — Voluspa is sold at high-end retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Anthropologie, and is known for its potent scents and lengthy burn times.
After some digging, I found the 38oz. Voluspa Crushed Candy Cane candle on sale at Saks for $66.30 (reg: $78), as well as an 18oz version on sale at Anthropologie for $31.50 (reg: $45). If you're looking for a candle to burn during your white elephant gift exchange or for an easy gift to give your co-worker, this festive option — which melds crisp peppermint with the scent of freshly baked cookies — is ideal. It even comes in a candy-cane striped jar and burns for 40 hours (18oz.) or 80 hours (38oz.) You can't miss!
Kathy Hilton's favorite Christmas scent
Other festive candle scents on sale for Black Friday
Price: $59.50
Was: $70
Replica candles are beloved and for good reason. But if you can't stomach the normal price tag, Black Friday is a great opportunity to get one at a discount. A fireplace-scented candle screams holiday season, but can be burned all winter long.
Price: $26.60
Was: $38 (30% off added at checkout)
This monogrammed fresh balsam and cedarwood candle does double duty — not only does it freshen up your home, it can also work as festive decor. Or, need a last-minute gift? This is an amazing option.
Price: $19.50
Was: $39.50
Of course, snow doesn't necessarily have a scent, but it does have a vibe. And I'd think this Apotheke candle attempts to capture that vibe with notes of fresh pine and green apple.
Price: $36
Was: $48 (25% off applied at checkout)
Think of this candle as a holiday wreath: pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cinnamon, vanilla, and amber, all packaged into one glorious product with a burn time of 50-60 hours.
Price: $44
Was: $59
Every day is a cookie-baking day with this Pottery Barn gingerbread spice candle. No judgement if you're forced to locate some sort of sweet treat after smelling this all day.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
Nate Berkus reveals 4 final Thanksgiving preparations he's making today that you're probably missing
The design expert is also a super-organized and well-versed host
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
I shop for a living and I've found the best luxe home décor deals under $50 - Black Friday sales that elevate your space
I've discovered the pieces that will make your home look expensive despite their amazing Black Friday markdowns
By Julia Demer Published
-
I didn't expect wreath deals to be this good - the early Black Friday sales but are so festive!
Looking to buy some discounted holiday decor? You'll want to shop this edit — trust us, your fireplace mantle and your front door will thank you
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I wasn't expecting to buy all my bedding this early in Black Friday week but the deals right now are unbelievable
Refresh your sheets, shams, and pillows with one of these 10 unreal deals from Brooklinen, Parachute, West Elm, and more
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Best outdoor Christmas decorations for 2023 - 9 stylish options for a front yard with festive curb appeal
Ensure your Christmas display goes beyond the front door this festive season with these outdoor decor buys
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
The viral Nate Berkus-designed kitchen organizer is on sale now - $35 to stylishly declutter your home
Give your home the winter refresh it deserves with this ingenious $35 bottle organizer - plus other Nate Home Black Friday deals
By Julia Demer Published
-
The best sale I've found today - Anthropologie's pillows are now an extra 40% off. Here are the best ones
Get a head start on Anthropologie's Black Friday pillow deals with this style editor-approved edit of all the shapes and sizes that will elevate your home
By Julia Demer Published
-
I didn't think I could love Pottery Barn more but today's deals on Christmas decor are holiday perfection
Pottery Barn's Black Friday sale is here, and you're going to love the sales on this quintessential and festive holiday decor
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Merry and bright: these 9 sets are the best Christmas lights of the 2023 holiday season
Read on if you're searching for a fresh string of lights to hang outside your home or across your mantle — or if you're in need of some expert advice from a Christmas lighting pro
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
'I think they're better than wreaths!' 12 of the best festive Christmas garlands to deck the halls this holiday season
The best Christmas garlands you can buy in 2023, from traditional favorites to inspiring modern finds
By Brigid Kennedy Published