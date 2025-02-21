You Know Her for Cardigans — But Jenni Kayne's Candles Are Just as Chic
These non-basic, non-pollutant candles capture the essence of life’s most beautiful places
Last year, Jenni Kayne’s “Cooper” cardigan had TikTok in a chokehold. The tailored crewneck button-down somehow combines sweater-level comfort with corset-level snatching. For me, it was just the entry into the world of Jenni Kayne — a universe that spans so much more than sweaters. Now, I’ve transitioned from cardigans to candles, and it turns out that the designer’s home scents are just as elevated as her ensembles.
Jenni's lineup is largely inspired by two locales close to my heart: California and New York, featuring candles with names like “Topanga” or “Hamptons." But I started off simple: "Cedar."
A romantically musky blend of rose, tobacco leaf, fir needle, and cedarwood — it’s delicate with an edge. And while I fell for the aroma, what really sold me on these as some of the best candles was its impressive 50-70 hour burn time — a worthwhile indulgence. And after later learning that Cedar made Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2019, I felt pretty smug about my taste.
Price: $65
Scentscape with woodsy-florals. As with all of Jenni Kayne’s candles, each vessel and scent — a natural blend of coconut, soy, and apricot oil — is developed and hand-poured in Los Angeles, topped with a lead-free cotton wick.
Price: $65
If Cedar sounds like your favorite, then you’re in luck — it’s also available as a room spray. Petite yet powerful, these are great for making your home smell good in a pinch, especially when guests are en route.
One candle turned into two, then three, and, well, you know how it goes. Naturally, I’ve found my favorites, like Santa Ynez — a warm, rustic scent of jasmine, clove, tobacco, and amber, which, having visited the area several times, I can attest is accurate. The trouble is that some (Santa Ynez included) are now tragically sold out…. And full disclosure. I tried to write this article almost two weeks ago, but the candles were selling out too fast.
So here’s my advice: stock up now, whether you’re following in the footsteps of Oprah or just want to get ahead of me hoarding the entire home fragrance collection (there’s a buy-four-get-one-free candle deal). Trust me, Jenni Kayne candles are worth the hype — and the habit.
Here's what's in my shopping cart, right now.
Price: $65
Finally, a candle for horse girls: "Topanga" captures the unbridled freedom of riding through the Canyon, blending green leaves, vanilla, eucalyptus, moss wood, and grapefruit. It’s the perfect pick-me-up on dreary days, giving them a little touch of summer. That versatility likely explains why it boasts a near-perfect 4.9/5 rating from 217 reviewers, many of whom call it their year-round go-to.
Price: $65
Fresh yet grounded, this spearmint, lemon, jasmine, and musk combo is refreshingly unique — and highly giftable. One reviewer calls it a “great hostess gift candle,” noting, “I have a few on hand so I’m always ready when an invite comes my way.”
Price: $65
If flowers are your thing, "Hamptons" is the one: a floral symphony of white rose, apple, green leaves, and geranium. And the fairytale doesn’t have to end once the candle burns out. These sturdy vessels are built to last — just pour in a little boiling water, wait a few minutes, and pop out the wick with pliers. Repurpose them for anything your heart desires.
If you're loving these earthy aromas, why not consider more natural home deodorizers?
