I'm Calling It, IKEA's New PS Dining Chair Is Going to Be a Future Design Collectible — And It's Got a Secret That Makes It Versatile and Comfortable

IKEA's PS collection is filled with "the kind of pieces that make you stop and smile" — and this colorful chair is no exception

Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Features
ikea ps collection green stool chair
(Image credit: IKEA)

Ten years on from its last release, IKEA is officially back with the latest rendition of the iconic PS Collection, and this time, I was lucky enough to get to experience the products first hand ahead of the launch. During my time in Älmhult, the home of IKEA, I got to dive deep into the 44-piece collection, chatting to the designers behind it all, and finding out exactly what makes PS so special. And while every item holds its own unique appeal, this is the one I instantly knew would fit right into my home.

Designed by Henrik Preutz, this colorful chair is more than it meets the eye. Inspired by this year's theme of playful functionality, Henrik wanted to create something that incites joy and is useful enough to fit seamlessly into your everyday life — while also being surprising and innovative enough to set it apart from the crowd. And with his IKEA PS 2026 Chair, he achieved exactly that.

"With IKEA PS 2026 chairs, I wanted to create something you’d fall for at first glance — the kind of pieces that make you stop and smile," says Henrik. Staying true to the signature IKEA minimalism, Henrik experimented with form, landing on something that felt truly original, yet pleasingly classic, too. And the best thing about the design? How you use it is completely up to you. Sit forwards, using the padded cylinder as a backrest, or spin around and rest your arms on it — we'll leave that up to you.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

If you can believe it, this wasn't the only stand-out chair from this year's PS Collection. The inflatable chrome chair, which was featured in the IKEA PS Collection teaser, went viral instantly, and it's easy to see why.

For the rest of your design inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.