Ten years on from its last release, IKEA is officially back with the latest rendition of the iconic PS Collection, and this time, I was lucky enough to get to experience the products first hand ahead of the launch. During my time in Älmhult, the home of IKEA, I got to dive deep into the 44-piece collection, chatting to the designers behind it all, and finding out exactly what makes PS so special. And while every item holds its own unique appeal, this is the one I instantly knew would fit right into my home.

Designed by Henrik Preutz, this colorful chair is more than it meets the eye. Inspired by this year's theme of playful functionality, Henrik wanted to create something that incites joy and is useful enough to fit seamlessly into your everyday life — while also being surprising and innovative enough to set it apart from the crowd. And with his IKEA PS 2026 Chair, he achieved exactly that.

"With IKEA PS 2026 chairs, I wanted to create something you’d fall for at first glance — the kind of pieces that make you stop and smile," says Henrik. Staying true to the signature IKEA minimalism, Henrik experimented with form, landing on something that felt truly original, yet pleasingly classic, too. And the best thing about the design? How you use it is completely up to you. Sit forwards, using the padded cylinder as a backrest, or spin around and rest your arms on it — we'll leave that up to you.

IKEA PS 2026 Chair $89 at IKEA $89 at IKEA With the spirit of playfulism at the heart of this collection, Henrik's chair shows that connecting to your childlike sense of joy can still be super chic. "I played with simple, geometrical shapes like cylinders and squares, keeping the design clean yet striking," he says. Formed of a rounded, circular padded seat and a matching padded cylinder, connected by sleek, straight lines all in one monotone shade, there is a sense of stripped-back minimalism to this design. However, the soft, rounded forms and bright, colorful finish keep it from ever feeling too serious, in the way that most minimalist designs often can. As suitable for a grown-up, chic dining room as it is a colorful children's playroom, there's a real versatility behind this design. Plus, thanks to their compact design, these chairs are perfect for those of us who are short on space, with Henrik saying, "They’re more like comfy stools with a clever twist, perfect for small spaces." And best of all, the real selling point of this design is the unique options it offers for how you can use and enjoy it. "Sit forward and lean back, or spin around and rest your arms on the support — it’s your call," explains the designer. There's a sense of tactility behind this multi-use design, an encouragement to explore your own preferences and discover what feels best for you. Forward or backwards, this chair is here to support you either way.

Stylish Alternatives to Shop

If you can believe it, this wasn't the only stand-out chair from this year's PS Collection. The inflatable chrome chair, which was featured in the IKEA PS Collection teaser, went viral instantly, and it's easy to see why.

For the rest of your design inspiration, subscribe to our newsletter.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors