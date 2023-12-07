These Holiday Gifts All Cost Under $50 (But They’ll Convince People You Actually Spent Way More)

You don’t need to break the bank this Christmas to make an impression- these fabulous gifts are less than $50 but feel like they cost so much more

(Image credit: Byredo, McGee & Co, Crate & Barrell, Anthropologie)
By Raluca Racasan
When you’re a lover of beautiful things, and so are your friends and family, it’s easy to end up spending a fortune on Christmas gifts. But I’ve scrolled through the internet to make this year easier for you. I found plenty of tasteful, design led gift ideas, all under $50, that will convince everyone you’ve spent way more.

But what makes an item look expensive? We're talking quality materials that are well put together, with a weight and texture that feels thought through and generous. Attention to even the smallest details is a must, and a look that either touches on the latest trends, or is clearly a timeless piece in neutral colors and classic shapes that will look as good later as they do today in a modern home. 

Soft furnishings, accessories, decorative objects, glassware, or dinnerware, you’re sure to find here something for everyone on your list, all from the best home decor stores. Just remember to wrap your gifts in a thoughtful way, to fully deliver the expensive look from start to finish. 

4 green cocktail glasses
Green Aperitif Glasses

Price: $39.95 (set of four)

These glasses in refreshing green with the extra elongated stem have a sophisticated look.

sateen pink pillowcase
Luxe Sateen Pillowcases

Price: $46.75

Sateen has such a luxurious soft feel, and will make a very thoughtful and tasteful gift. 

assortment of gold candle holders
Lumiere Taper Candlestick

Price: $38 (for one, large size)

Beautiful candlesticks bring a touch of timeless elegance and are a must for a festive table. 

marble and wood base wine cooler
Wood Marble Wine Cooler

Price: $39.96

For those who love to entertain and care about the details, this marble and wood wine cooler is a winner.

set of three organic shaped wall mirrors
Pebble Mirrors in Brass

Price: $40.49 (set of three)

Organic shaped mirrors placed in a group will give a designed look to a space, and create a focal point. 

pink clear glass jug
Hole-Handle Glass Jug

Price: $45

This Polspotten jug in a powder pink curved body will make a beautiful statement filled with a drink or flowers. 

rectangular resin tray
Rectangular Platter

Price: $49

This beautiful resin platter has a marbleised effect that makes it a standout piece on the dinner table. 

alabaster tea light holder
Alabaster Tea-Light Holder

Price: $20

Alabaster is a precious looking material, and in a set of two, these tea lights will make a lovely gift.

lava stone black bookends
Lava Resin Stone Bookends

Price: $49.95 (set of two)

Limestone, lava stone and resin make for unique bookends, perfect for stylish shelf decor

ruffled white marble bowl
Ruffled Marble Bowl

Price: $48 (small)

Marble will always make for an expensive looking gift, especially when moulded in a surprising shape. 

abstract rounded cut-out vase in black
Abstract Cut-Out Vase

Price: $34.99

This abstract vase has a beaded black texture and is both a decorative and functional object. 

metallic bowl with wooden base
Pulse Nut Bowl

Price: $40.60

The juxtaposition between the super sleek stainless steel and the wood base make this a striking object.

woman shaped red ceramic scented candle vessel
Bottom of My Heart Candle

Price: £38

For your bold friends who are not afraid of eclectic, statement making decor that is full of personality. 

set of two light grey folded towels
Super-Plush Hand Towels

Price: $41.65 

Soft, plush, good quality towels feel like a treat with every use, and they make a useful gift.

green and pink round placemats, with printed parrots
Hand-Painted Placemats

Price: £39 (set of four)

These hand-painted placemats from Les Ottomans will bring a feel of whimsy and fun to any dinner table. 

set of 3 different sized rectangular slate trays
Slate Cheese Boards

Price: $9.95 - $29.95

Beautiful stone will always look elevated, and these boards show off a unique hand-shaped finish.

cone shaped glass with amber colored base
Travasi Two-Tone Glass

Price: $42

Unique looking glassware like this will stand out at a dinner or cocktail party and surely be remembered.

throw pillow with neutral colors and different striped textures
Square Throw Pillow

Price: $47.99

This pillow includes the insert and removable cover, and the different textures add interest to the interior. 

textural tall clay vase
Valley Vase

Price: $24

Interior designers love sculptural shaped vases to elevate a room. Unique textures make them look chic. 

green glass bowl in ombre

Relae Glass Bowl

Price: $38

In a beautiful ombre smoked green glass, this bowl is a unique piece of design. 

offset brass sphere
Jackson Offset Sphere

Price: $48

For those who love to style their rooms with objects like interior designers do, this will be a perfect gift. 

green tall ribbed glass vase
Glass Decoration Vase

Price: $21.57

A beautifully made glass vase will look good if it has an interesting color and texture. 

bottom shaped napkin rings
Sculpted Napkin Ring Set

Price: $44 (set of three)

These tongue in cheek napkin rings by Anissa Kermiche will be loved by design conoisseurs. 

marble and wood cheese board with cutter
Wood Marble Cheese Slicer

Price: $49.95

A wonderfully useful and beautiful item that will be welcomed in any kitchen this time of year. 

electric blue ceramic jug

Strøm Large Ceramic Jug

Price: £43

Any Raawii item will make for a joyful gift. Use it as part of a more traditional setting for a contrasting statement. 

scented candle in black glass vessel
Bibliotheque Candle

Price: $45

If you're looking for a brand that says 'I've invested in this gift', look no further than super chic Byredo. 