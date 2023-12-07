These Holiday Gifts All Cost Under $50 (But They’ll Convince People You Actually Spent Way More)

When you’re a lover of beautiful things, and so are your friends and family, it’s easy to end up spending a fortune on Christmas gifts. But I’ve scrolled through the internet to make this year easier for you. I found plenty of tasteful, design led gift ideas, all under $50, that will convince everyone you’ve spent way more.

But what makes an item look expensive? We're talking quality materials that are well put together, with a weight and texture that feels thought through and generous. Attention to even the smallest details is a must, and a look that either touches on the latest trends, or is clearly a timeless piece in neutral colors and classic shapes that will look as good later as they do today in a modern home.

Soft furnishings, accessories, decorative objects, glassware, or dinnerware, you’re sure to find here something for everyone on your list, all from the best home decor stores. Just remember to wrap your gifts in a thoughtful way, to fully deliver the expensive look from start to finish.