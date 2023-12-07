These Holiday Gifts All Cost Under $50 (But They’ll Convince People You Actually Spent Way More)
You don’t need to break the bank this Christmas to make an impression- these fabulous gifts are less than $50 but feel like they cost so much more
When you’re a lover of beautiful things, and so are your friends and family, it’s easy to end up spending a fortune on Christmas gifts. But I’ve scrolled through the internet to make this year easier for you. I found plenty of tasteful, design led gift ideas, all under $50, that will convince everyone you’ve spent way more.
But what makes an item look expensive? We're talking quality materials that are well put together, with a weight and texture that feels thought through and generous. Attention to even the smallest details is a must, and a look that either touches on the latest trends, or is clearly a timeless piece in neutral colors and classic shapes that will look as good later as they do today in a modern home.
Soft furnishings, accessories, decorative objects, glassware, or dinnerware, you’re sure to find here something for everyone on your list, all from the best home decor stores. Just remember to wrap your gifts in a thoughtful way, to fully deliver the expensive look from start to finish.
Price: $39.95 (set of four)
These glasses in refreshing green with the extra elongated stem have a sophisticated look.
Price: $46.75
Sateen has such a luxurious soft feel, and will make a very thoughtful and tasteful gift.
Price: $38 (for one, large size)
Beautiful candlesticks bring a touch of timeless elegance and are a must for a festive table.
Price: $39.96
For those who love to entertain and care about the details, this marble and wood wine cooler is a winner.
Price: $40.49 (set of three)
Organic shaped mirrors placed in a group will give a designed look to a space, and create a focal point.
Price: $45
This Polspotten jug in a powder pink curved body will make a beautiful statement filled with a drink or flowers.
Price: $49
This beautiful resin platter has a marbleised effect that makes it a standout piece on the dinner table.
Price: $20
Alabaster is a precious looking material, and in a set of two, these tea lights will make a lovely gift.
Price: $49.95 (set of two)
Limestone, lava stone and resin make for unique bookends, perfect for stylish shelf decor.
Price: $48 (small)
Marble will always make for an expensive looking gift, especially when moulded in a surprising shape.
Price: $34.99
This abstract vase has a beaded black texture and is both a decorative and functional object.
Price: $40.60
The juxtaposition between the super sleek stainless steel and the wood base make this a striking object.
Price: £38
For your bold friends who are not afraid of eclectic, statement making decor that is full of personality.
Price: $41.65
Soft, plush, good quality towels feel like a treat with every use, and they make a useful gift.
Price: £39 (set of four)
These hand-painted placemats from Les Ottomans will bring a feel of whimsy and fun to any dinner table.
Price: $9.95 - $29.95
Beautiful stone will always look elevated, and these boards show off a unique hand-shaped finish.
Price: $42
Unique looking glassware like this will stand out at a dinner or cocktail party and surely be remembered.
Price: $47.99
This pillow includes the insert and removable cover, and the different textures add interest to the interior.
Price: $24
Interior designers love sculptural shaped vases to elevate a room. Unique textures make them look chic.
Price: $38
In a beautiful ombre smoked green glass, this bowl is a unique piece of design.
Price: $48
For those who love to style their rooms with objects like interior designers do, this will be a perfect gift.
Price: $21.57
A beautifully made glass vase will look good if it has an interesting color and texture.
Price: $44 (set of three)
These tongue in cheek napkin rings by Anissa Kermiche will be loved by design conoisseurs.
Price: $49.95
A wonderfully useful and beautiful item that will be welcomed in any kitchen this time of year.
Price: £43
Any Raawii item will make for a joyful gift. Use it as part of a more traditional setting for a contrasting statement.
Price: $45
If you're looking for a brand that says 'I've invested in this gift', look no further than super chic Byredo.