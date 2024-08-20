H&M Just Launched a LEGO Collab — And the Storage Might Finally Convince Your Kids to Keep Tidy Rooms
Organizing your kids' rooms might be high on the agenda during summer vacation, and this collection from the iconic brick brand means it's never been more fun
While fads come and go in kids' toys, LEGO has longevity. All at once timeless and nostalgic, it's something that I played with as a kid, and that kids today still love — a bridge between the generations. It's clear these building blocks still have a chokehold on plenty of grown-ups too — have you seen the DIY LEGO block coffee table that's been going viral recently?
In comparison, it's a fair bet that, while picking kid's room ideas, that Paw Patrol theme is going to be short-lived, not to mention less aesthetically pleasing. But this new collection from H&M, a collaboration with LEGO, is both fun and as charmingly stylish as we'd expect from the home decor brand.
Launched alongside some other kid's room storage, there are some smart and good-looking ideas for organizing that we love in this collection, and a brilliant H&M x LEGO rug that we think every kid would love in their room.
As often happens with H&M Home, not everything in the collection that you'll find in Europe is available in the US (usually it comes down to furniture materials), but you'll find most of the accessories online now. Shop my picks of the collection, below.
How to style the LEGO collection for a cool kid's room
The great news with this collection is that H&M Home's designers have toned down the color palette to make it fit in with the brand's existing aesthetic of modern pastel shades mixed with primary brights, making styling this fun collection easy if you want to keep your kids' rooms looking stylish. "Featuring a range of bright, primary colors (a trend we’re predicting for 2025) it’s fun, totally nostalgic, and reasonably priced," Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin tells me. "I love the idea of these pieces as a colorful feature in a neutral kid's room, or a room painted a soft, light pastel shade like yellow."
The storage boxes that H&M have styled alongside the collection lend themselves to curated, on-show open storage for your space, think ways to dress up a bookshelf or an IKEA Kallax — they'd be perfect in this super stylish children's nightstand from H&M too.
What we haven't seen online yet is the wooden LEGO storage boxes, an upgrade to the plastic LEGO brick storage online at retailers like Amazon. And we've looked. They're currently not online on the European or US sites, so it remains to be seen whether we'll be able to get our hands on those, no matter how much we want to. "If I had a little one to shop for, I'd be adding those storage boxes that look like LEGO blocks to my cart right now," says Emma. "They're so sweet, and would be the perfect place for storing their Lego collection." We've reached out to H&M Home to find out (we'll let you know).
If you want a more elevated version of the LEGO storage block in the meantime, you can find this wood finish LEGO desk drawer from Amazon, but at this price point, I'd assume it's intended more for grown-up LEGO enjoyers.
Shop our favorite picks
Price: $74.99
Size: 35 x 51"
I can just imagine this LEGO design as the iconic rug design of a generation. Such a simple but clever idea that will fit into all kinds of color schemes.
Price: $74.99
Materials: Cotton 50%, Polyester 50%
This play mat is perfect for younger kids, and while it's got some bright primary shades, it's all tempered down by some sophisticated pastels.
Price: $17.99
Material: 100% cotton
Is it just me, or is the color palette of this LEGO storage particularly cool? Use it on open shelving to bring some pattern to your scheme.
Price: $17.99
Material: 100% cotton
A classic graphic print that will make your kid's room storage feel way more fun.
Price: $5.99
Size: 3 1/4 x 5 3/4 x 8 1/2"
I've bought these storage crates for my nieces, and they're so unbelievably versatile and useful, from keeping toys and books to a handy caddy during tidy up time.
Price: $29.99
Material: Cotton
Patterned bedding is a must for a kid's room — and for LEGO lovers this duvet set is going to be a winner.
Price: $119
Colors: Pink, beige, green, gray, light yellow, light blue
Pull out the cool pastel shades of this collection with H&M's kid furniture. This small desk comes in a range of modern kid-friendly shades.
Price: $89.99
Colors: Beige, green, gray, light yellow, light blue
I love this little storage bench that doubles up as a seat for your kid's space.
