H&M Just Launched a LEGO Collab — And the Storage Might Finally Convince Your Kids to Keep Tidy Rooms

While fads come and go in kids' toys, LEGO has longevity. All at once timeless and nostalgic, it's something that I played with as a kid, and that kids today still love — a bridge between the generations. It's clear these building blocks still have a chokehold on plenty of grown-ups too — have you seen the DIY LEGO block coffee table that's been going viral recently?

In comparison, it's a fair bet that, while picking kid's room ideas, that Paw Patrol theme is going to be short-lived, not to mention less aesthetically pleasing. But this new collection from H&M, a collaboration with LEGO, is both fun and as charmingly stylish as we'd expect from the home decor brand.

Launched alongside some other kid's room storage, there are some smart and good-looking ideas for organizing that we love in this collection, and a brilliant H&M x LEGO rug that we think every kid would love in their room.

As often happens with H&M Home, not everything in the collection that you'll find in Europe is available in the US (usually it comes down to furniture materials), but you'll find most of the accessories online now. Shop my picks of the collection, below.

How to style the LEGO collection for a cool kid's room

(Image credit: H&M)

The great news with this collection is that H&M Home's designers have toned down the color palette to make it fit in with the brand's existing aesthetic of modern pastel shades mixed with primary brights, making styling this fun collection easy if you want to keep your kids' rooms looking stylish. "Featuring a range of bright, primary colors (a trend we’re predicting for 2025) it’s fun, totally nostalgic, and reasonably priced," Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin tells me. "I love the idea of these pieces as a colorful feature in a neutral kid's room, or a room painted a soft, light pastel shade like yellow."

The storage boxes that H&M have styled alongside the collection lend themselves to curated, on-show open storage for your space, think ways to dress up a bookshelf or an IKEA Kallax — they'd be perfect in this super stylish children's nightstand from H&M too.

What we haven't seen online yet is the wooden LEGO storage boxes, an upgrade to the plastic LEGO brick storage online at retailers like Amazon. And we've looked. They're currently not online on the European or US sites, so it remains to be seen whether we'll be able to get our hands on those, no matter how much we want to. "If I had a little one to shop for, I'd be adding those storage boxes that look like LEGO blocks to my cart right now," says Emma. "They're so sweet, and would be the perfect place for storing their Lego collection." We've reached out to H&M Home to find out (we'll let you know).

If you want a more elevated version of the LEGO storage block in the meantime, you can find this wood finish LEGO desk drawer from Amazon, but at this price point, I'd assume it's intended more for grown-up LEGO enjoyers.

