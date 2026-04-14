Warm weather means spending time outdoors, and for that, you need good, comfortable (and stylish) furniture. And to fit all that, you need space, which not all of us are lucky enough to have a lot of. That's where modular outdoor furniture becomes a must. And I've just found a 'shape-shifting' outdoor sofa set that changes the game.

Habitat's 'Multi Way Garden Modular 4 Seater Sofa Set' does exactly what it says on the tin: It can be configured into multiple different layouts, essentially providing three (or more) outdoor seating options, all for the price of one. Push it together for a straight sofa with side tables, pull it apart for two separate loungers, rotate one bench for a conversation L-shaped set-up, or style it with other outdoor furniture for endless configurations.

If I could only pick one piece of furniture for my outdoor space, it would be this one. At just £450, its plush gray (removable) seat cushions and durable eucalyptus side shelves are seriously stylish, too. Throw in a matching coffee table that can be flipped and styled two ways (of course), and what's not to love?

Habitat Multi-Way Garden Modular 4 Seater Sofa Set in Gray £450 at Habitat UK Whether you're looking to introduce some casual seating or want somewhere to spread out and recline over the warm, sunnier weather, this sofa set also comes with an accompanying coffee table and integrated shelving that can accommodate guests in a number of ways. Delivery costs just £9.95, and while a recent review was less than positive, it did mention that the sofa itself is very sturdy and easy to assemble, so hopefully their experience was just a product flaw that Habitat will fix.





"Easy to manoeuvre and maintain, one of the benefits of going modular is that you can adapt and reconfigure your furniture set to suit the number of guests, great for those unexpected alfresco dinners and impromptu garden parties," says Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman.

So, how would I style this piece? The straight sofa set-up "works well when placed alongside walls or on patios," Lee Trethewey, garden design and furniture expert at Sustainable Furniture, tells me, adding, "It’s a good configuration if you already have other furniture to put on the opposite side."

Styling it together as two sofas or benches — either directly across from one another or in separate parts of your garden — makes it fantastic for hosting, while an L-shaped corner sofa is “ideal for both socializing and relaxing, and also looks very modern in the garden, helping to really create a zone in one space,” adds Lee.

But my favorite configuration has to be the sun loungers, which Alex Bridgman says lets you "adapt it to the weather and move it around the garden in order to make the most of where the sun shines."

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Looking for more inspiration or even some other possible setups? Below, I've included a few more modular outdoor seating sets in a range of different styles and price points.

IKEA REVSKÄR 3-Seat Conversation Set £299 at ikea.com If you're on a budget or don't want to spend too much to give your garden or patio an update this summer, IKEA has got you covered with this more affordable option. Yes, you will need to buy the accompanying cushions separately, but this lets you pick a color or style that suits you and your household best. I also appreciate the integrated side table, with space to hold drinks or a bottle of sun cream. GoodHome Elos Matt Beige Rattan Effect 4-Seater Modular Coffee Set £475 at B&Q With two chairs, a sofa, and a table, what looks like a rather simple outdoor sofa can be set up as a corner sofa, two sofas, a lie flat sun lounger, or split up to create even more seating. Its synthetic rattan fabrication not only makes it stylish but also makes it easy to care for, too, regardless of the often rather changeable weather. 64% Off Matteo Modular Garden Relaxation Set in Grey 6-Seat Patio Furniture £658.51 at Debenhams UK Conversation pits have become a big trend inside, as the 70s aesthetic takes over the trend cycle, so I love how this modular outdoor seat lets you bring the look into your garden. Alternatively, you can stretch it out to create a social L-shaped set-up (as well as four other arrangements). It's also got adjustable backrests and comes with a glass-top coffee table. John Lewis Platform Modular 4-Seater Garden Lounging Set £999 at John Lewis Constructed from soft shower-resistant cushions and sleek rust-proof aluminium frames, this modular outdoor sofa has everything you could need for a conversational setup. I'm especially fond of the comfy footstool, which just so happens to conceal a pull-out table, as well as a hidden coffee table. That's not the only table that it comes with, either. This set — which comes in Gray, Taupe, or Green — is definitely a must-have for entertainers, that's for sure. Next Abel Rattan Garden Modular Sofa and Table Lounge Set in Rust Brown £1,499 at Next UK We've already called out this exceptional outdoor modular sofa set from Next, but it's safe to say that the Livingetc team can't get enough of its flexibility. Whether you have it set up for dining, relaxing at the end of a long day, or gathering with family and friends, the height-adjustable table offers you the benefits of an outdoor dining table and a coffee table in one, making it one of our favorite multitaskers. Soho Home Gaspard Outdoor Corner Module in Off White Linne £2,795 at Soho Home On the other end of the price spectrum, if you're really looking to invest, this Soho Home outdoor sofa has the designer tick of approval. Build it however works for your space; it features an extra-deep, plush, weather-resistant linen seat set against a sage-green stainless steel frame. Sure, it may be a bit more of a splurge, but well worth it in my eyes.

When it comes to how to style or integrate a modular piece of outdoor furniture into your modern garden design, “I would definitely pair it with more soft furnishings to make it even comfier and more inviting,” says Lee. “Natural colors such as light greens would be ideal, as it helps the piece blend in with its natural surroundings in the garden.”

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