This Clever 'Shape-Shifting' Outdoor Sofa Set Is Essentially Three for the Price of One — Make It Into Sun Loungers, a Corner Sofa, or Bench Seat

If I had to choose just one new item to add to my garden this season, it would be this

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Habitat Multi Way Garden Modular 4 Seater Sofa Set in Gray
(Image credit: Habitat)

Warm weather means spending time outdoors, and for that, you need good, comfortable (and stylish) furniture. And to fit all that, you need space, which not all of us are lucky enough to have a lot of. That's where modular outdoor furniture becomes a must. And I've just found a 'shape-shifting' outdoor sofa set that changes the game.

Habitat's 'Multi Way Garden Modular 4 Seater Sofa Set' does exactly what it says on the tin: It can be configured into multiple different layouts, essentially providing three (or more) outdoor seating options, all for the price of one. Push it together for a straight sofa with side tables, pull it apart for two separate loungers, rotate one bench for a conversation L-shaped set-up, or style it with other outdoor furniture for endless configurations.

If I could only pick one piece of furniture for my outdoor space, it would be this one. At just £450, its plush gray (removable) seat cushions and durable eucalyptus side shelves are seriously stylish, too. Throw in a matching coffee table that can be flipped and styled two ways (of course), and what's not to love?

"Easy to manoeuvre and maintain, one of the benefits of going modular is that you can adapt and reconfigure your furniture set to suit the number of guests, great for those unexpected alfresco dinners and impromptu garden parties," says Alex Bridgman, CEO of Bridgman.

So, how would I style this piece? The straight sofa set-up "works well when placed alongside walls or on patios," Lee Trethewey, garden design and furniture expert at Sustainable Furniture, tells me, adding, "It’s a good configuration if you already have other furniture to put on the opposite side."

Styling it together as two sofas or benches — either directly across from one another or in separate parts of your garden — makes it fantastic for hosting, while an L-shaped corner sofa is “ideal for both socializing and relaxing, and also looks very modern in the garden, helping to really create a zone in one space,” adds Lee.

But my favorite configuration has to be the sun loungers, which Alex Bridgman says lets you "adapt it to the weather and move it around the garden in order to make the most of where the sun shines."

Looking for more inspiration or even some other possible setups? Below, I've included a few more modular outdoor seating sets in a range of different styles and price points.

When it comes to how to style or integrate a modular piece of outdoor furniture into your modern garden design, “I would definitely pair it with more soft furnishings to make it even comfier and more inviting,” says Lee. “Natural colors such as light greens would be ideal, as it helps the piece blend in with its natural surroundings in the garden.”

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Ellis Cochrane
Ellis Cochrane
Contributing Writer

Ellis Cochrane is a freelance interiors journalist based in Scotland. With over six years covering everything from expert tips and tricks, to advice and product roundups for publications such as Ideal Home, Real Homes, The Telegraph, The English Home, House Beautiful, Country Living and more, she prides herself on rigorously testing the kinds of products that make life that bit easier and sharing the latest home releases that you won't want to miss.

With an extensive number of Pinterest boards for every room in her hypothetical dream home, Ellis is hoping to finally get her foot on the property ladder this year. 