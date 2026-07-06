This 5-Star-Rated Habitat Corner Dining Table Is an Easy and Affordable Way to Make Your Kitchen Dining Area Look Custom

Bring some coziness, structure, and style to the corner of your kitchen with this custom-look dining set

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A white upholstered corner dining bench with a wooden frame in front of a wood paneled wall with a dining table in the center and next to a window and potted houseplant
(Image credit: Habitat)

I know I'm not alone when I say I spend a worrying amount of time fantasizing about my future dream home. And although the vision has evolved and adapted over the years, the layout of my bedroom changes, or the way I envision my garden looking, the one thing that has remained constant in this fantasy is the presence of a breakfast nook in my kitchen.

There's something that feels so nostalgic about it, reminiscent of the sitcom family homes we all grew up with on screen. But, as I've grown older, the reality behind these designs has set in a bit more. With their custom-made, built-in banquette seating nature, the breakfast nook of my dreams isn't exactly going to come cheap. Not to mention the fundamental incompatibility with this design and living in a rental.

Luckily, though, I've found the next best thing. The Habitat Loxley Corner Dining Set perfectly recreates the elevated look of a custom-built-in dining area, without any of the fuss. Just pop it in the corner of your room, and just like that, you have a designer-look dining nook for a fraction of the price.

Alternative Styles

Not exactly the style you're looking for? I've selected six more options to suit various styles and budgets.

It should go without saying that I'm a huge fan of the look of a built-in, snug banquette design, but this doesn't mean they're foolproof to pull off. There are plenty of seemingly small, yet surprisingly significant details that can completely change the whole feel of the design, so knowing the banquette seating mistakes to avoid is crucial before committing. And for more design tips, subscribe to our newsletter.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.