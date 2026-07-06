I know I'm not alone when I say I spend a worrying amount of time fantasizing about my future dream home. And although the vision has evolved and adapted over the years, the layout of my bedroom changes, or the way I envision my garden looking, the one thing that has remained constant in this fantasy is the presence of a breakfast nook in my kitchen.

There's something that feels so nostalgic about it, reminiscent of the sitcom family homes we all grew up with on screen. But, as I've grown older, the reality behind these designs has set in a bit more. With their custom-made, built-in banquette seating nature, the breakfast nook of my dreams isn't exactly going to come cheap. Not to mention the fundamental incompatibility with this design and living in a rental.

Luckily, though, I've found the next best thing. The Habitat Loxley Corner Dining Set perfectly recreates the elevated look of a custom-built-in dining area, without any of the fuss. Just pop it in the corner of your room, and just like that, you have a designer-look dining nook for a fraction of the price.

Habitat Loxley Corner Dining Set £720 at Habitat UK With the same charming feel as a traditional breakfast nook, this corner dining set from Habitat is an affordable and renter-friendly way to bring the look into your home. It's also a brilliant way to bring more order into an awkward kitchen layout, making use of a corner that could otherwise feel like a whole lot of dead space. The table and L-shaped bench slot perfectly into the corner of a room, providing a social gathering space in your kitchen, which can be especially useful in rooms without a kitchen island. Crafted from solid walnut, this dining set has a lovely natural warmth that would pair beautifully with a dark wood kitchen. The soft, neutral colored seats, with their slight oatmeal tone, would work with almost any kitchen color, so even after a complete kitchen makeover, this dining setup could remain a constant.

Alternative Styles

Not exactly the style you're looking for? I've selected six more options to suit various styles and budgets.

It should go without saying that I'm a huge fan of the look of a built-in, snug banquette design, but this doesn't mean they're foolproof to pull off. There are plenty of seemingly small, yet surprisingly significant details that can completely change the whole feel of the design, so knowing the banquette seating mistakes to avoid is crucial before committing. And for more design tips, subscribe to our newsletter.