This 5-Star-Rated Habitat Corner Dining Table Is an Easy and Affordable Way to Make Your Kitchen Dining Area Look Custom
Bring some coziness, structure, and style to the corner of your kitchen with this custom-look dining set
I know I'm not alone when I say I spend a worrying amount of time fantasizing about my future dream home. And although the vision has evolved and adapted over the years, the layout of my bedroom changes, or the way I envision my garden looking, the one thing that has remained constant in this fantasy is the presence of a breakfast nook in my kitchen.
There's something that feels so nostalgic about it, reminiscent of the sitcom family homes we all grew up with on screen. But, as I've grown older, the reality behind these designs has set in a bit more. With their custom-made, built-in banquette seating nature, the breakfast nook of my dreams isn't exactly going to come cheap. Not to mention the fundamental incompatibility with this design and living in a rental.
Luckily, though, I've found the next best thing. The Habitat Loxley Corner Dining Set perfectly recreates the elevated look of a custom-built-in dining area, without any of the fuss. Just pop it in the corner of your room, and just like that, you have a designer-look dining nook for a fraction of the price.
With the same charming feel as a traditional breakfast nook, this corner dining set from Habitat is an affordable and renter-friendly way to bring the look into your home.
It's also a brilliant way to bring more order into an awkward kitchen layout, making use of a corner that could otherwise feel like a whole lot of dead space. The table and L-shaped bench slot perfectly into the corner of a room, providing a social gathering space in your kitchen, which can be especially useful in rooms without a kitchen island.
Crafted from solid walnut, this dining set has a lovely natural warmth that would pair beautifully with a dark wood kitchen. The soft, neutral colored seats, with their slight oatmeal tone, would work with almost any kitchen color, so even after a complete kitchen makeover, this dining setup could remain a constant.
Alternative Styles
Not exactly the style you're looking for? I've selected six more options to suit various styles and budgets.
Just what your modern kitchen needs, this elegant corner dining bench has a sleek, contemporary Italian design vibe, with its textured, leather-look upholstery and lovely misty grey color. Combine it with a larger table, and this comfortable setup would be perfect for seating the whole family, though it would work equally well for a more intimate dining experience, too.
With its chic design and gorgeous, moss green chenille finish, you could be forgiven for thinking this dining set was from Soho Home or some other luxurious, designer brand. This set has a super elegant, elevated feel and is perfect for taking your small kitchen to the next level. Plus, the bench lifts up to reveal storage space beneath, and who doesn't need some more kitchen storage?
A large part of the appeal of a breakfast nook over a regular dining table comes from the soft coziness it offers, and no design does that better than this. Completely free from the straight lines and harsh angles that so often dominate in kitchens, this lovely curved bench set brings some balance into your space thanks to its softened edges and warm, neutral tones. Plus, the seats lift to reveal a generous amount of hidden storage space underneath, adding to the appeal of this design.
If you've already sourced your perfect dining table, but are on the search for a way to turn it into a corner nook, look no further. This gorgeous, fluted, leather banquette bench has options to come in an L-formation, a semi-circle, a U-shape, or as a straight run, all of which can be combined to create your perfect, custom seating arrangement.
Another super chic option from Next, the brand seems to have nailed the art of corner dining setups, and this one might just be the standout from their selection. With its lovely rust velvet finish, this set is ideal for any room with an earthy color scheme. And paired with a gorgeous, dark marble-effect table, this dining set feels like pure luxury.
Specifically designed for tricky corners and awkward nooks, this modular dining set from Castlery is exactly what your home needs. The stacked dining table feels strikingly sculptural, with its beautifully textured wood-grain finish, and the L-shaped banquette seating bench has an elegant, minimalist look to it, coming together to create a delightfully balanced effect.
It should go without saying that I'm a huge fan of the look of a built-in, snug banquette design, but this doesn't mean they're foolproof to pull off. There are plenty of seemingly small, yet surprisingly significant details that can completely change the whole feel of the design, so knowing the banquette seating mistakes to avoid is crucial before committing. And for more design tips, subscribe to our newsletter.
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Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.