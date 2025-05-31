Lie Down, Log Off — 9 Garden Day Beds That Make a Case for Doing Less
Because staying in is the new checking out, these outdoor day beds and loungers are the dream for a resort-style garden
It’s early evening. The weather’s glorious. Maybe a weekend escape feels a bit too ambitious, but a faint breeze beckons — and what’s missing is a proper perch. Enter: the garden day bed.
It’s the difference between a banal outdoor setup and one that says you lounge with intention. Owning a garden day bed is about lifestyle — holistic health, if you will — the kind of garden furniture that insists you stop scrolling and lie down for once.
And in 2025, they look even better doing it. Expect modern silhouettes, clean architectural lines, and upholstery so plush, it wouldn’t look out of place in your living room. “As our gardens continue to become extensions of our homes, customers are wanting design-led, super comfy designs that mimic furniture you’d have indoors,” says Reilly Gray, co-founder of Suns Lifestyle.
This indoor-outdoor sentiment is something we’ve seen echoed across the biggest outdoor furniture trends of the year. So, this in mind, I’ve taken stock — read the reviews, scanned the materials, and only pulled from the best brands — to bring you a shortlist of the most stylish, sun-ready garden day beds to buy now.
Close the laptop. Step outside. You’ve got no business being stressed on a day bed — especially not when they look this good.
Sol 27 Outdoor’s garden day bed might not reinvent the wheel, but stylish circular silhouettes are rarer than you’d think. This one makes its case with a generous wicker base and a clever swivel mechanism that allows one half to nest into the other — ideal for smaller spaces. It’s no wonder it’s earned a 4.8/5-star rating.
You could argue all garden day beds have a bit of resort energy, but SO'HOME’s Bali bed fully commits. Under £1,000, it’s the kind of piece that, with a couple of rolled towels and a bottle chilling nearby, could easily pass for a poolside rental during high season.
This Wayfair day bed keeps things simple. Clean lines, a low profile, and crisp white upholstery make it easy to style into any space. With a 4.7-star rating and room for two, it’s a pared-back piece that speaks softly but lands well. Ground it with an outdoor rug if you want a bit more definition.
If you’re working with a tight budget, a small garden, or both, this Wayfair day bed might be your match. Priced under £500 — likely less than a summer return to Mallorca — it features slatted acacia wood arms that fold neatly for storage or tucking into corners. Sized for one, it’s compact (but not overly so), and comes with stain-resistant upholstery (inevitable spills accounted for) and a 4.6-star average to its name.
Neutrals may dominate the outdoor category, but Cassina permits you to color outside the lines. The Esosoft day bed arrives in a fiery red — a refreshing departure from all things beige — with a hand-woven exoskeletal frame and sculptural profile that demands attention. No surprise that the brand calls it a “lovebed."
Suns Lifestyle’s Evora Day Bed feels like a one-way ticket to the Balearics, the Spanish locale for which it was inspired. With its dual cushion construction, it’s made for tandem lounging. Plus, the plush silhouette looks so good you'll probably consider dragging it indoors. Don’t. Just add a punchy outdoor bolster pillow and lean in.
Cane-Line’s Basket Garden Day Bed proves that generous proportions garner a generous impact. The frame’s classic woven look carries the presence of traditional rattan furniture, but it’s made for the elements. Inside, generously padded cushions use the brand’s QuickDry & Airflow system, meaning they dry fast and won’t turn musty after a summer storm. Choose between graphite or natural colorways.
Nth Degree’s cabana bed might just be better than whatever's currently sitting poolside at your favorite resort. Minimalist in form, but every detail is considered — the low-profile frame, retractable canopy, and gauzy curtains turn your garden into a private suite. Bonus: dual adjustable backrests mean no one’s stuck sitting at a 90-degree angle. Call it conflict prevention, or call it luxury.
FAQs
Why Choose a Garden Day Bed Over a Sun Lounger or Outdoor Sofa?
A sun lounger is great for tanning sessions, and a garden sofa’s ideal for upright chit-chat — but neither quite nails the art of lounging like a garden day bed. It’s a piece that wears many hats.
“While loungers are designed for solo sunbathing, and outdoor sofas cater more to upright social seating,” says Suns Lifestyle’s Reilly Gray, “daybeds are a luxurious hybrid of the two — perfect for stretching out, lounging with a good book or cosy catch-ups with loved ones. They really bring a luxurious touch to any garden, bringing in that feel of a beach club at home.”
What Are the Best Garden Day Bed Materials?
According to Suns Lifestyle’s Reilly Gray, durable materials like powder-coated aluminium frames and FastDry foam cushions are popular for a reason — they offer “high quality, durability, weather resistance and minimal maintenance — meaning more time lounging.”
Pricier, yes, but time is money, after all.
Where’s the Best Place to Put a Garden Day Bed?
Anywhere but near a sprinkler — that’s rule number one. Beyond that, think of a garden day bed as both a functional escape and a styling prompt. Partially shaded areas under an arbor, a covered deck, or a leafy tree are ideal.
How Should I Style a Garden Day Bed?
There’s no one-size formula, but in 2025, taking cues from your surroundings is a good place to start.
Think organically-inspired cushions and accessories that echo your garden’s natural palette — soft neutrals, earthy tones, or something bolder if the setting allows. Let the landscape lead.
Alternatively, go the other way entirely and make a statement. The most striking setups tend to do one or the other — serene and tonal, or deliberately standout.
It’s the middle ground that often falls flat.
If you didn’t go for a cabana-style day bed, don’t forget to pair your new R&R setup with a garden parasol that’s equally stylish.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
