Lie Down, Log Off — 9 Garden Day Beds That Make a Case for Doing Less

It’s early evening. The weather’s glorious. Maybe a weekend escape feels a bit too ambitious, but a faint breeze beckons — and what’s missing is a proper perch. Enter: the garden day bed.

It’s the difference between a banal outdoor setup and one that says you lounge with intention. Owning a garden day bed is about lifestyle — holistic health, if you will — the kind of garden furniture that insists you stop scrolling and lie down for once.

And in 2025, they look even better doing it. Expect modern silhouettes, clean architectural lines, and upholstery so plush, it wouldn’t look out of place in your living room. “As our gardens continue to become extensions of our homes, customers are wanting design-led, super comfy designs that mimic furniture you’d have indoors,” says Reilly Gray, co-founder of Suns Lifestyle.

This indoor-outdoor sentiment is something we’ve seen echoed across the biggest outdoor furniture trends of the year. So, this in mind, I’ve taken stock — read the reviews, scanned the materials, and only pulled from the best brands — to bring you a shortlist of the most stylish, sun-ready garden day beds to buy now.

Close the laptop. Step outside. You’ve got no business being stressed on a day bed — especially not when they look this good.

FAQs

Why Choose a Garden Day Bed Over a Sun Lounger or Outdoor Sofa?

A sun lounger is great for tanning sessions, and a garden sofa’s ideal for upright chit-chat — but neither quite nails the art of lounging like a garden day bed. It’s a piece that wears many hats.

“While loungers are designed for solo sunbathing, and outdoor sofas cater more to upright social seating,” says Suns Lifestyle’s Reilly Gray, “daybeds are a luxurious hybrid of the two — perfect for stretching out, lounging with a good book or cosy catch-ups with loved ones. They really bring a luxurious touch to any garden, bringing in that feel of a beach club at home.”

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Are the Best Garden Day Bed Materials?

According to Suns Lifestyle’s Reilly Gray, durable materials like powder-coated aluminium frames and FastDry foam cushions are popular for a reason — they offer “high quality, durability, weather resistance and minimal maintenance — meaning more time lounging.”

Pricier, yes, but time is money, after all.

Where’s the Best Place to Put a Garden Day Bed?

Anywhere but near a sprinkler — that’s rule number one. Beyond that, think of a garden day bed as both a functional escape and a styling prompt. Partially shaded areas under an arbor, a covered deck, or a leafy tree are ideal.

How Should I Style a Garden Day Bed?

There’s no one-size formula, but in 2025, taking cues from your surroundings is a good place to start.

Think organically-inspired cushions and accessories that echo your garden’s natural palette — soft neutrals, earthy tones, or something bolder if the setting allows. Let the landscape lead.

Alternatively, go the other way entirely and make a statement. The most striking setups tend to do one or the other — serene and tonal, or deliberately standout.

It’s the middle ground that often falls flat.



If you didn’t go for a cabana-style day bed, don’t forget to pair your new R&R setup with a garden parasol that’s equally stylish.