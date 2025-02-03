This Danish Design Company Makes Minimalism Easy — Shop 6 Chic, Art-Forward Organizers

Organizers are easily the least glamorous category of home goods — a sleek curved sofa will always outshine a plastic under-bed drawer. But it seems Ferm LIVING, the Copenhagen-based design brand, may have redefined the genre: organizers that double as art.

With soft, organic forms, muted color palettes, and thoughtful use of texture, Ferm LIVING’s storage hardly resemble storage at all — so you might not even have it on your radar as one of the best organization brands. Forget cracking plastic bins and sticky rubber handles; the brand upends cliché catch-alls in materials like shiny ceramic, behaving as bonafide design accents rather than mere corrals for clutter.

Though best known for its relaxed take towards tableware — coupes, carafes, and vases — Ferm LIVING brings its signature Scandi state of mind to the most overlooked areas of the home: bathrooms, closets, laundry rooms, chaotic desk corners, and beyond.

Sculptural, minimalist, and delectably Danish, these six designs hide your mess in plain sight. Who says organizers can’t be sexy?

2x2 Organizer View at 2Modern Price: $105 This Jamie Wolfond-designed organizer earns its name from the two stackable metal pieces that form its structure. Ingenious in its simplicity, the home office organizer offers two extended sections for papers, a top tier, and even a potential bottom tier for extra space — a sleek solution to make the most of your desk corner. Large Ceramic Basket View at 2Modern Price: $115 What’s your storage basket made of? Plastic? Wicker? Fine, but nothing beats the shiny durability of ceramic. These heavier baskets are perfect for stationary corners —think pillows, blankets, or hand towels — turning everyday storage into an artistic statement. They are available in various colors and sizes, from small to extra large. Cairn Hook, Set of 2 View at 2Modern Price: $65 This dynamic duo of organically shaped wooden pieces proves that not all hooks are created equal. Paired in tandem, their yin-yang harmony brings a calming energy—perfect for sacred spaces like the bedroom or bathroom. It is also available in a lighter oak finish. Isola Storage Table View at 2Modern Price: $269 This asymmetrical rattan side table is more than meets the eye. Its fluted, fluid design hides a clever secret: a removable top for hidden storage. It’s a discreet yet stylish solution for stashing bedside, living room, or playroom essentials out of sight. Dora Shelving Unit View at 2Modern Price: $135 Making a freestanding metal storage shelf look chic is no small feat, but Ferm LIVING’s Dora design pulls it off precisely. With its barely-there silhouette that feels lightweight yet sturdy, it’s as utilitarian as it is easy on the eyes. Bonus points for being rust-resistant, meaning it’s just as at home in the shower as in the living room — a rare bragging point for any shelving idea. Verso Baskets, Set of 2 View at 2Modern Price: $99 Looking more like sculptural vases than storage baskets, this woven duo nods to Grecian antiquity with their elegant forms. One is short and wide, the other tall and slim, creating a dynamic interplay when displayed together. Easily nested when not in use, they’re playful, timeless, and unlike anything else out there.

Ferm LIVING's lineup is full of chic incentives to integrate the "magic basket" decluttering hack into your daily routine. So why not add these pieces to your home and get your space looking its ultimate best?