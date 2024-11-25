9 Discounted Design Classics That Everyone (With Expensive Taste) Is Buying This Black Friday
Black Friday is the perfect time to snatch up those (usually quite pricey) designer pieces you've had your eye on while they're in the sales
As part of my job, I spend all year round looking at beautiful design objects — and I want them all. But of course, you soon come to the realization that true classics of design often come with a price tag befitting their quality and longevity. Bad news if you're trying to capture a designer look on a budget.
However, that's where the Black Friday home deals come into their own for me. I'm not necessarily scrolling Amazon for a good deal on an enormous new TV, but I do have a hit list of some iconic pieces my home is screaming out for to check whether they might be on sale. Often, I find that they are, and that they can see some very generous discounts at this time of year that puts the unattainable into the (relative) realms of affordability.
I asked our team of editors which design classics are on their radar in the Black Friday sales, and share a few from my wishlist for this year, too.
Save an extra 50% on top
The Flowerpot lamp is probably one of the most recognizable lamps out there, especially when it comes to the best portable table lamps. And though it's been much copied and duped online, if you're looking for the original and the best, now's the time to get one. You can get a 15% discount on Lumens for Black Friday, but if you sign up for their newsletter, you'll get another $50 off, taking the price down to just under $220.
$120 off
Livingetc's interiors editor Emma Breislin is obsessed with Driad's Roly Poly Chair. "There is something so inherently fun about Faye Toogood's iconic Roly Poly chair — how can you not fall in love?" Emma says. "Its deep scooped seat and truncated legs feel so substantial, but its clever polyethylene fabrication makes it light as air (and suitable for styling both inside and out!) It's the ultimate accent chair that I could see sitting in so many different interior styles, but if it were me, I'd put it by my swimming pool. Now I just need a swimming pool..." While a vintage one will set you back thousands of dollars, you can generally pick up a new one for around $600, you can save a cool $120 on it at this time of year.
Trending color
Kartell is well-known for its transparent 'acrylic'-style furniture, and as much as they're icons of design with timeless qualities, they're hugely on trend right now too. They bring an ethereal, otherworldly quality, and play with light in a way that makes them feel like art pieces, as well as furniture. The most iconic color might be the amber, which is also on sale at Bloomingdale's, but this cool blue is the color trend of the moment.
Coffee-lover's gift
Alessi has plenty of design classics in its kitchen range, but this stovetop coffee maker is Emma Breislin's favorite. "I have been eyeing this Alessi Stove Top Espresso Maker for years now," Emma says. "Seems extreme, I know, but the reason I have never taken the plunge is that I don't actually like stove-top coffee, so it would be a purely aesthetic purchase. While I think that's okay, my partner (sensibly, I might add) says no. But throw in a sale, and I might just have to. Chrome is so hot right now, and its stepped design is so iconic — it's the sort of piece you'd never want to put away." Okay, it's not a huge saving, but every little helps when you're shopping for gifts (or for treats for yourself).
Maximalist markdown
Jonathan Adler always has a generous Black Friday sale, and with 25% off the brand's, let's face it, all-pretty-iconic ranges, it's the ideal time to pick up a maximalist interior design treat. I own one of Jonathan's Paradox vases, which is my pride and joy, but I think this year would be the perfect time to pick up this classic Gala Vase, with its fun lips design.
Editor approved
One of the most extravagant purchases I've ever made for my own home is a good set of cocktail glasses, and I went for Tom Dixon's Puck range for my own home bar. They're a modern piece of design, but having owned them for a few years now, I can tell you I never get tired of them. They feel chunky yet sophisticated, and guests always comment on them. At this price, even on sale, am I terrified someone is going to drop one? Yes — but so far, so good.
Playful design
Seletti is one of those love-it-or-hate-it designer brands — it's a lot of fun, and its pieces are undoubtedly conversation starters. I often see some really good discounts on Seletti at this time of year, and it's well-stocked by several retailers. If you want a way to tone down its maximalist charm, its white ceramics are a good place to look, and this anatomically correct heart vase gives you a sense of the playful design on offer.
Sofa style
Throw pillows that break the design norms may be commonplace now, but this "knot" design by Design House Stockholm really set the tone for more experimental sofa-scapes. It's a standout design for a couch, but does come with a price tag of around $150 (though generally, you only need one for your sofa or armchair). Right now, you can get a cool $40 off at DWR's BF sale, however.
Future classic
Tableware designer Sophie Lou Jacobsen is a star on our radar, so now's the time to invest in one of her future classics. "The secret to Sophie Lou Jacobsen's skyrocketing success lies in her ability to reinvent traditional French style tableware for the contemporary area through a quintessentially 'human' lens," Livingetc's lifestyle editor Gilda Bruno tells me. "The result is a much more spontaneous, social experience of the design world that brings people closer to it (and to each other) rather than pushing them away." Colorful and playful, this pitcher is the perfect starter piece if you love Sophie's style.
