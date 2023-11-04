I've found 12 home decor game-changers to help you get you through the clocks changing and beyond

Alright, fellow sleep lovers — I've got some good news and bad news. The good news? The end of daylight savings time is upon us and we're about to get an extra hour of shut-eye. The bad news? We're about to live under a gloomy cover of darkness for the next four months until we set our clocks forward once again in March. Gone are the days of prolonged summer evenings or bright September mornings; the sun, along with my generally positive demeanor, is about to set around 4:30 p.m. each day, and won't yet rise again until sometime after 7 a.m., almost a full two hours later than its summer peak.

We here at Livingetc, however, do not believe in suffering in silence. We understand your pain and are here to help. That's why I've put together a handy end-of-daylight-savings survival guide, a small but mighty edit from the best home decor stores of everything you'll need to keep your sleep schedule and sanity intact once (1) the clocks change and (2) that Vitamin D-craving monster inside rears its ugly head. So gear up and get prepared — and if you must wait, know that you'll have a chance at discounts with all the Black Friday furniture deals on the horizon.

1. Get your sleeping right

If anything will help you survive the clock change, it will, first and foremost, be good sleep hygiene and habits. Getting enough shut-eye also contributes to your mood and mental health, two things that stand to take a beating in the colder months of the year. So set yourself up for success by investing in a quality (and stylish) bed or bedding set now.

All the luxe bedding you need

Linen duvet cover View at Bed Threads Price: $290 (full/queen) This duvet cover is designed to get comfier and softer the more you use it. It also comes in a plethora of colors, but there's something about this cocoa set that's really calling to me. Brushed flannel sheet bundle View at Brooklinen Price: $291.34 This bundle from Brooklinen has everything you need to get fully and totally cozy — 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 4 pillowcases, and 1 duvet cover. All of that in an ultra-soft flannel fabric, which, to me, screams colder weather. Waffle knit blanket View at Saatva Price: $215 Nothing can touch you while swaddled in this waffle knit blanket from Saatva. The price tag might seem like a bit of a splurge, but likely a worthwhile one once you consider the brand's prowess in the world of bedding and sleep.

2. Find the light

The lack of sunlight around this time of year can be quite the downer. If you find yourself lagging without your normal dose of Vitamin D, some sort of light therapy lamp or smart wake-up clock could both boost your mood and help you sleep better at night.

Helpful light therapy lamps and smart alarms

Albina light therapy lamp View at Amazon Price: $39.99 Though practical, most light therapy lamps aren't very ... stylish. But this two-toned piece from Albina manages to be both things while still making good on its promise of Vitamin D and good vibes. Hatch alarm clock View at Target Price: $129.99 You probably know someone who has one of these, and chances are they swear by it. The Hatch is a smart light and sunrise alarm rolled into one bedside solution, designed to lull you to sleep and wake you up gently. Perfect for this time of year. Suxio light therapy lamp View at Amazon Price: $19.99 It's not as trendy as I'd like, but this well-reviewed light therapy lamp will surely get the job done for less if you're purse strings are feeling a little tight at the moment.

3. Get comfortable

And if we absolutely must accept winter as an upsetting inevitability, we might as well do so in style. So perhaps the best way to deal with the end of daylight savings time is to, well, welcome it with open arms. Rather than reject the loss of your summer freedom, maybe try embracing the change in time and weather; perhaps you even use it as an excuse to warm up your space. Chances are you'll be spending a lot of time there in the coming weeks, anyway.

6 cozy essentials for the season