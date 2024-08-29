This Storage Sofa (That Doesn't Look Like a Storage Sofa) Is Going to Solve Your Living Room Clutter Woes

Costco does it again! At least that's what the eponymous Instagram page dedicated to finding great buys at the membership-only retailers thinks about this new olive green Costco storage sofa . The sofa has gone viral online on pages like @costco_doesitagain for its secret superpower — storage hidden under the seat cushions you'd never expect was there.

The reason that's getting us (and other Costco shoppers) so excited — storage sofas don't usually look this good. At least, even the best couches with storage tend to be bulkier styles, that aren't raised on legs like this Thomasville Mokena sofa.

"In my experience, storage sofas that don't go to the floor are few and far between, so seeing one with raised legs always catches my eye," says Brigid Kennedy, style editor and Livingetc's resident sofa expert. "This one, more than most, doesn't give away its storage secret too, so you really are getting two bonus compartments for your living room clutter without any aesthetic drawbacks."

(Image credit: Costco)

A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) A photo posted by on

The one area that's often affected by including storage in a sofa is comfort — after all the composition of your couch is changed by including a storage void in the design. "You might find that cushions are less deep on a storage sofa, or that the foam has to be a little firmer to keep the structure so that the opening mechanisms work properly," Brigid adds.

This is confirmed by one reviewer of the couch on Instagram, who has no complaints about the sofa having owned it for just a week, but notes on Instragram: "It’s on the firmer side but not uncomfortable [and] it should break in a bit."

With ottoman-style storage seating compartment, this product is a dream for people living in small spaces. But what to keep in it? It works perfectly for blanket storage, but we can also see it being used for overspill kids' toys, too.

The couch comes in two colors. Commenters also were delighted that Costco was moving away from gray couch living rooms with this retro green shade as it's the most common sofa color it retails, but this sofa does also come in gray too for those who enjoy it.

One thing is certain, this product is flying off the shelves. After selling out and restocking just two weeks after its release, people are talking about what this is telling us about home design as a whole.

Are The 70s Back In?

For the people who bought the sofa in green it seems we are seeing a 70s revival. A swarm of commenters had the impression that the warm-toned wooden base and legs, paired with the olive green velvet signaled a return to the Disco era, some even saying they were glad to say goodbye to gray and neutral home decor.

"This era is definitely one of the biggest interior design trends we've seen in luxury design this year," says Livingetc's editor and trend spotter, Hugh Metcalf. "Most of the sofas you'll know and love right now have their origin as 70s couches, so it's no surprise to see some of that pulling through in retailers like Costco."

This olive green shade works perfectly with some 70s flair styling. (Image credit: Nate Cook. Design: Takk Studio)

70s revival decor has been popping up everywhere, with people gravitating towards staple 70s features such as warm and earthy tones, polished chrome hardware, and interesting textures like velvet, corduroy, and high pile fabrics.

Compact Living is The New Normal

(Image credit: Yiannis Hadjiaslanis. Design: Point Supreme)

Although the sofa seats just two, the storage feature makes it particularly popular with people in smaller homes. This element is attractive not only because it means that decor and household items can be stored away when not in use — it also means that you can maximize the space on your shelving for displaying your favorite home decor items.

Compact living has become increasingly popular, not only for renters and people on a tight budget. It may be attractive if you like minimalist home decor because of its ability to make you think about the essentials in your space. Many people now realize they can achieve a calm and cozy home with less. However, that also requires having efficient means to store away items.

(Image credit: Costco)

It seems to have also caught the attention of people with larger spaces, one commenter on Instagram saying “If this was a sectional I would buy this in a second.” Will Costco take the hint and expand the range? There's already a matching chair from Costco that you can buy to complete the set but it doesn’t have the storage feature. It will be interesting to see where this goes, as the comments and sales suggest this is a product that won’t be going away anytime soon.

