The Viral, Dangerously Soft “Coma Inducer" Comforter Goes On Sale
Nicknamed the “World’s Coziest Comforter,” this snuggly sensation sets some lofty expectations. But does it deliver? Let’s find out
We're pretty sure calling a comforter the “Coma Inducer” isn't in the best of taste. However, it's the stuff of viral TikToks so, safe to say, my interest was piqued.
My first brush with the Coma Inducer was last winter on Wayfair. The high 4.8/5-star rating, glowing reviews, and impossibly cozy customer photos? They mocked me. Taunted me. One of the most talked about bedding sets was sold out everywhere — it was freezing outside, and I wanted one bad.
Fast forward to this December, and the stars have finally aligned. Not only is it restocked, but on sale. Sure, this bedding deal hovers at around 10%, but hey, in this economy, I’ll take it. Here's what you need to know.
Price: $114.10 - $208.21, Was: $122.99 - $232.04
Available Sizes: Twin XL - Alaskan King
This bubble-shaped brown version reminds me of a vintage mink circa 1960. Customers rave with comments like, “The softest and most beautiful comforter I’ve ever purchased,” and “The comfort is crazy,” with some even confessing they’ve bought extras for the whole family. Designed with advanced anti-fade, anti-shedding, and anti-static technology, it’s built to hold up season after season.
Cheekily named “Beary Soft,” this set (comforter + two shams) drips with faux fur so lush it looks like something out of an Aspen ski chalet. The highlights, the lowlights, the textural nuance — it’s all there, and it’s gloriously convincing. But unlike a cheap shearling knockoff, the indulgence isn’t just surface-deep. Inside, you’ll find ultra-soft Milk Flannel lining and a plush down-alternative fill for true, all-encompassing coziness. It’s the kind of comforter that makes winter feel luxurious.
TikTok comments have joked that the Coma Inducer is probably an *explicit* to wash. Spoiler alert: it’s not. This cocoon of coziness is actually machine washable. Just toss it in on a gentle cycle with cold water and air dry — no pricey dry cleaner trips necessary.
The only regret worse than buyer’s remorse is buyer’s regret — that moment when you hesitated on something you really wanted, and now it’s gone. Don’t let that be you. If you’re planning to hibernate this winter, consider this your sign to snag the TikTok-famous Coma Inducer for yourself.
More Cozy Comforters
Price: $125.56 - $139.99
Available Sizes: Twin - King
Ever heard of corn silk? You have now — and it’s the heavenly material behind this unbelievably soft comforter set. The popular bedding brand calls this whispery beige hue “popcorn caramel," and it's as delicious as it sounds. Suddenly starving.
Price: $104.39 - $175.49
Available Sizes: Twin XL - Oversized King
Aptly named “Are You Kidding,” this comforter set is one of the snuggliest you’ll ever experience. Its silk-like, luxurious fibers create a cradle of comfort that’s practically impossible to resist — just ask its 4.7/5-star reviews. Many claim it’s the best comforter they’ve ever owned.
Price: $182.27 - $199.58
Available Sizes: Queen and King
Super shaggy fur has been creeping into the spotlight lately, almost mimicking the texture of actual hair. The “Grizzly Bear” iteration nails this trend, calling to mind that iconic Margiela coat. Cozy and fashion-forward? Count me in.
