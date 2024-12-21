The Viral, Dangerously Soft “Coma Inducer" Comforter Goes On Sale

Nicknamed the “World’s Coziest Comforter,” this snuggly sensation sets some lofty expectations. But does it deliver? Let’s find out

Coma Inducer comforter set
(Image credit: Wayfair)
We're pretty sure calling a comforter the “Coma Inducer” isn't in the best of taste. However, it's the stuff of viral TikToks so, safe to say, my interest was piqued.

My first brush with the Coma Inducer was last winter on Wayfair. The high 4.8/5-star rating, glowing reviews, and impossibly cozy customer photos? They mocked me. Taunted me. One of the most talked about bedding sets was sold out everywhere — it was freezing outside, and I wanted one bad.

Fast forward to this December, and the stars have finally aligned. Not only is it restocked, but on sale. Sure, this bedding deal hovers at around 10%, but hey, in this economy, I’ll take it. Here's what you need to know.

Byourbed Coma Inducer Beary Soft Faux Fur Oversized Comforter Set & Reviews | Wayfair
9% off
Byourbed Coma Inducer Beary Soft Faux Fur Oversized Comforter Set

Price: $114.10 - $208.21, Was: $122.99 - $232.04

Available Sizes: Twin XL - Alaskan King

This bubble-shaped brown version reminds me of a vintage mink circa 1960. Customers rave with comments like, “The softest and most beautiful comforter I’ve ever purchased,” and “The comfort is crazy,” with some even confessing they’ve bought extras for the whole family. Designed with advanced anti-fade, anti-shedding, and anti-static technology, it’s built to hold up season after season.

Cheekily named “Beary Soft,” this set (comforter + two shams) drips with faux fur so lush it looks like something out of an Aspen ski chalet. The highlights, the lowlights, the textural nuance — it’s all there, and it’s gloriously convincing. But unlike a cheap shearling knockoff, the indulgence isn’t just surface-deep. Inside, you’ll find ultra-soft Milk Flannel lining and a plush down-alternative fill for true, all-encompassing coziness. It’s the kind of comforter that makes winter feel luxurious.

TikTok comments have joked that the Coma Inducer is probably an *explicit* to wash. Spoiler alert: it’s not. This cocoon of coziness is actually machine washable. Just toss it in on a gentle cycle with cold water and air dry — no pricey dry cleaner trips necessary.

The only regret worse than buyer’s remorse is buyer’s regret — that moment when you hesitated on something you really wanted, and now it’s gone. Don’t let that be you. If you’re planning to hibernate this winter, consider this your sign to snag the TikTok-famous Coma Inducer for yourself.

More Cozy Comforters

Coma Inducer Corn Silk Beige Oversized Comforter & Reviews | Wayfair
Coma Inducer Corn Silk Beige Oversized Comforter

Price: $125.56 - $139.99

Available Sizes: Twin - King

Ever heard of corn silk? You have now — and it’s the heavenly material behind this unbelievably soft comforter set. The popular bedding brand calls this whispery beige hue “popcorn caramel," and it's as delicious as it sounds. Suddenly starving.

Are You Kidding - Coma Inducer® Oversized Comforter Set - Peppered Black
Are You Kidding Coma Inducer Oversized Comforter Set

Price: $104.39 - $175.49

Available Sizes: Twin XL - Oversized King

Aptly named “Are You Kidding,” this comforter set is one of the snuggliest you’ll ever experience. Its silk-like, luxurious fibers create a cradle of comfort that’s practically impossible to resist — just ask its 4.7/5-star reviews. Many claim it’s the best comforter they’ve ever owned.

Coma Inducer Grizzly Bear Coma Inducer Faux Fur Oversized Comforter Set & Reviews | Wayfair
Coma Inducer Grizzly Bear Faux Fur Oversized Comforter Set

Price: $182.27 - $199.58

Available Sizes: Queen and King

Super shaggy fur has been creeping into the spotlight lately, almost mimicking the texture of actual hair. The “Grizzly Bear” iteration nails this trend, calling to mind that iconic Margiela coat. Cozy and fashion-forward? Count me in.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

