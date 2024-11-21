The “Wiggle” Is the Unusual Body Pillow You Never Knew You Needed — And It’s on Sale for Black Friday
Buffy’s “Wiggle” Pillow has earned a cult following for its wraparound design that hugs you from back to belly. Discover why it’s the chicest sleeping support I’ve ever seen
When I first spotted Buffy’s wacky-looking Wiggle Pillow on a (sadly now deleted) TikTok, I wasn’t sure what to make of it. The design? Quirky, to say the least. But curiosity got the better of me, and after a little digging, I discovered the method to its madness. Buffy’s Wiggle Pillow is a wraparound cushion that hugs you from every angle — like a body pillow on steroids. Normally $109, it’s now $81.75, thanks to Buffy’s sitewide 25% off Black Friday sale.
As Buffy describes it, the Wiggle Pillow is “floppy yet supportive,” wrapping around from “back to belly” — just like a real hug. It’s covered in super-soft eucalyptus lyocell fabric (which, by the way, gets softer with every wash) and filled with 55 recycled plastic bottles worth of extra-fluffy fill. Whether you're pregnant, snuggling, or need a better night’s sleep, bedding deals like this deliver everything you’ve wanted from a body pillow but didn’t know to ask for.
And it’s not just an innovative pillow design — it’s Buffy’s stylish covers, too, that make the Wiggle a standout. Fitting its unique spiralized shape to a tee, these covers are available in a range of design-forward colors and prints to complement your best bedding sets. Choose between breezy linen or plush fleece fabrications — both of which are machine washable. And yes: Buffy's Wiggle Pillow Covers are on sale, too!
Buffy’s Wiggle Pillow redefines neck and stomach support with its 82-inch squishy, flexible, and tie-able design. Curious but hesitant about its unconventional look or price? Take the plunge! With free 50-night returns, no harm, no foul.
While a pillow cover isn’t essential, it definitely elevates the Wiggle experience in both look and feel. Choose from 16 options, ranging from solid neutrals to sophisticated patterns in smooth linen or plush fleece. Sale prices range from $71.25 to $78.75 (down from $95 to $105), depending on the style.
My favorite covers are the “Cheshire,” a whimsical toile fleece with vibrant yellow trim, and the “Sagebrush,” a calming muted green in linen. But honestly, they’re all unexpectedly luxe for such a playful pillow, so if anyone’s shopping for me this holiday season, any cover will do!
Together, the pillow and cover total between $153 and $160.50 during the sale. Sure, it’s an investment for a single pillow, but reviewers swear the set is worth every penny. With a 4.5/5 star rating and over 375 reviews, one writes: “I have tried several other body pillows and this is the winner! The fill, shape, and length are just right, and getting the cover on and off is easy. My shoulder pain is healing and my sleep has improved.”
Sold? Me too. Buffy’s Black Friday deal on the Wiggle Pillow and covers won’t last long — and neither will their stock. I’ve already added the pair to my cart. My advice? Do the same!
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
