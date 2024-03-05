Bowen Yang Has "The Best Smelling Hand Wash I Have Ever Encountered" — And It Makes Your Home So Fresh
Bowen Yang's favorite hand wash also happens to be our style editor's favorite home fragrance. Here's how to uplift your space with scent in seconds
If I am anything in this life, it's a fan of (1) 'Saturday Night Live' and (2) Bowen Yang, one of the show's many stars and co-host of my favorite podcast, 'Las Culturistas.' The SNL obsession began at a young age, long before Bowen stepped foot in Studio 8H, when I realized you could get paid for writing skits with your friends (something I had been doing at sleepovers for years prior). And I've since remained a loyal fan, though I'm more prone to catching episode clips later in the week than sitting down for the broadcast on Saturday nights.
That consumption regimen is far more strict, however, when it comes to Bowen's podcast Las Culturistas, which he co-hosts with his best friend and fellow comedian/actor Matt Rogers. The minute an episode drops, I am tuned in, digesting, listening to, and more importantly laughing at what Matt and Bowen have to say about life, liberty, and the pursuit of cultural literacy (I consider myself a Kayteigh, if anyone cares). It's the best part of my week, hands down (other than searching for deals at the best home decor brands, of course).
As I listened to a recent episode, sipping on my coffee while Matt and Bowen chatted, my ears perked up at the mention of a specific Loewe hand soap that the hosts, whose varied interests include fashion and design, couldn't stop praising. The conversation was actually sparked by Matt, who had used said soap in Bowen's apartment and couldn't believe how much he loved the scent.
'Can I say, Bowen has the best smelling hand wash I have ever encountered in certainly a friend's dwellings, maybe even in the wild at large,' Matt raved. 'Where's it from?' 'It's Loewe,' Bowen replied. 'They do tomato leaves hand soap.' While Matt said he initially worried the soap would make his hands smell like, well, tomatoes, he had the opposite reaction after trying it: 'Oh my god, it is so good,' he exclaimed, to which Bowen replied, 'It's chic.'
Now, I'll trust anything these two recommend, but I feel particularly passionate about this one because I can also recommend it. We love Loewe Home Scents at Livingetc, and I can confidently say that the tomato leaves soap, candle, and room spray smell just as divine as Matt and Bowen have painted them out to. It's a fresh and unique scent, unlike most others on the market, and I was so happy to hear the brand's excellent home line get the shoutout it so deserves.
Loewe's tomato leaves collection
Price: $120
If the scent alone isn't enough to sway you, this handmade terracotta candle jar should do the trick. 30 beautiful hours of burn time.
Price: $80
$80 might feel hefty for a hand soap, but this should last you much longer than a regular bottle. Consider it an easy entry-level purchase from a high-end brand.
A 'tomato leaves' inspired shopping edit
Inspired by this unique and welcoming scent, I've gathered below a few different home decor buys for tomato or plant lover in your life, just in time for spring. You'd be surprised at what's out there.
of Price: $40
For an added botanical touch, try this fresh moss reed diffuser available exclusively at Anthropologie. The scent carries notes foliage and elm, as well as citrus, fresh moss (fitting), and lavender.
Price: $11
The best incense is affordable, fragrant, and unique in scent. These sticks from P.F. Candle Co — a style editor favorite — satisfy all three criteria, especially with a smell that evokes 'barefoot walks through wild herb gardens, cool mountain stream baths,' and 'crisp morning air.'
Price: $58
Also in the vein of niche candle scents is Olive Tree from Flamingo Estate, a 40-hour buy with notes of galbanum violet leaf, eucalyptus, and sandalwood.
Price: $28
This blend of essential oils is inspired by moonlit walks in the desert, complete with notes of ho wood, frankincense, eucalyptus, and lavender. I love the smell of summer air in the evening, so I can only imagine how calming this could feel.
Price: $135
For something more spicy and warm, try the Oregano room spray, also perfected by Loewe's team of experts.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.
-
-
15 Coffee Tables That are, Very Likely, the Best and Most Exciting Designs You'll Find on the Internet Now
The best coffee tables are stylish, decently priced, and editor-approved. Get all that and more in this round-up from Livingetc's shopping expert
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
"They Make A Home So Peaceful" — The 12 Best White Accent Chairs Our Style Editor Has Handpicked
Understated and elegant, the best white accent chairs are proof that less is more. From timeless tufts to experimental curves, white has never been this colorful
By Julia Demer Published