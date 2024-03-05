Bowen Yang Has "The Best Smelling Hand Wash I Have Ever Encountered" — And It Makes Your Home So Fresh

Bowen Yang's favorite hand wash also happens to be our style editor's favorite home fragrance. Here's how to uplift your space with scent in seconds

SNL star Bowen Yang on the set of 'Watch What Happens Live'
(Image credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)
Brigid Kennedy
By Brigid Kennedy
published

If I am anything in this life, it's a fan of (1) 'Saturday Night Live' and (2) Bowen Yang, one of the show's many stars and co-host of my favorite podcast, 'Las Culturistas.' The SNL obsession began at a young age, long before Bowen stepped foot in Studio 8H, when I realized you could get paid for writing skits with your friends (something I had been doing at sleepovers for years prior). And I've since remained a loyal fan, though I'm more prone to catching episode clips later in the week than sitting down for the broadcast on Saturday nights.

That consumption regimen is far more strict, however, when it comes to Bowen's podcast Las Culturistas, which he co-hosts with his best friend and fellow comedian/actor Matt Rogers. The minute an episode drops, I am tuned in, digesting, listening to, and more importantly laughing at what Matt and Bowen have to say about life, liberty, and the pursuit of cultural literacy (I consider myself a Kayteigh, if anyone cares). It's the best part of my week, hands down (other than searching for deals at the best home decor brands, of course).

As I listened to a recent episode, sipping on my coffee while Matt and Bowen chatted, my ears perked up at the mention of a specific Loewe hand soap that the hosts, whose varied interests include fashion and design, couldn't stop praising. The conversation was actually sparked by Matt, who had used said soap in Bowen's apartment and couldn't believe how much he loved the scent.

'Can I say, Bowen has the best smelling hand wash I have ever encountered in certainly a friend's dwellings, maybe even in the wild at large,' Matt raved. 'Where's it from?' 'It's Loewe,' Bowen replied. 'They do tomato leaves hand soap.' While Matt said he initially worried the soap would make his hands smell like, well, tomatoes, he had the opposite reaction after trying it: 'Oh my god, it is so good,' he exclaimed, to which Bowen replied, 'It's chic.'

Now, I'll trust anything these two recommend, but I feel particularly passionate about this one because I can also recommend it. We love Loewe Home Scents at Livingetc, and I can confidently say that the tomato leaves soap, candle, and room spray smell just as divine as Matt and Bowen have painted them out to. It's a fresh and unique scent, unlike most others on the market, and I was so happy to hear the brand's excellent home line get the shoutout it so deserves.

Loewe's tomato leaves collection

tomato leaves loewe home scents candle, red jar
Tomato Leaves Small Scented Candle, 170g

Price: $120

If the scent alone isn't enough to sway you, this handmade terracotta candle jar should do the trick. 30 beautiful hours of burn time.

tomato leaves loewe home scents hand soap
Hand Cleanser - Tomato Leaves, 360ml

Price: $80

$80 might feel hefty for a hand soap, but this should last you much longer than a regular bottle. Consider it an easy entry-level purchase from a high-end brand.

tomato leaves loewe home scents room spray
Loewe Tomato Leaves Room Spray (150ml)

Price: $104

Douse your space in a sweet and earthy scent in seconds with the tomato leaves room spray, an excellent alternative for the candle-averse.

A 'tomato leaves' inspired shopping edit

Inspired by this unique and welcoming scent, I've gathered below a few different home decor buys for tomato or plant lover in your life, just in time for spring. You'd be surprised at what's out there.

fresh moss reed diffuser
Apothecary 18 Fresh Fern Moss Reed Diffuser

of Price: $40

For an added botanical touch, try this fresh moss reed diffuser available exclusively at Anthropologie. The scent carries notes foliage and elm, as well as citrus, fresh moss (fitting), and lavender.

Wild Herb Tonic– Incense Sticks
Wild Herb Tonic– Incense Sticks

Price: $11

The best incense is affordable, fragrant, and unique in scent. These sticks from P.F. Candle Co — a style editor favorite — satisfy all three criteria, especially with a smell that evokes 'barefoot walks through wild herb gardens, cool mountain stream baths,' and 'crisp morning air.'

olive tree scented candle in green jar
Garden Essentials Candle by Flamingo Estate

Price: $58

Also in the vein of niche candle scents is Olive Tree from Flamingo Estate, a 40-hour buy with notes of galbanum violet leaf, eucalyptus, and sandalwood.

essential oil blend in black bottle
Dusk Blend Essential Oil

Price: $28

This blend of essential oils is inspired by moonlit walks in the desert, complete with notes of ho wood, frankincense, eucalyptus, and lavender. I love the smell of summer air in the evening, so I can only imagine how calming this could feel.

loewe home scents oregano room spray
Loewe Home Fragrance - Oregano, 150ml

Price: $135

For something more spicy and warm, try the Oregano room spray, also perfected by Loewe's team of experts.

Craft & Kin Room Spray, 6.76 Oz Santal Woods Linen Spray for Bedding, Pillow Spray, Room Sprays for Home Long Lasting, Room Freshener, Mist Spray
Craft & Kin Pillow/Room Spray, 6.76 Oz Santal Woods

Price: $19.99

Santal Woods from Craft & Kin smells warm and woody, with notes of sandalwood and exotic spices. Spritz this around your room for an overall moody ambience, or directly on your pillow for an enticing nighttime wind-down.

Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Style Editor

Brigid Kennedy is a style editor at Livingetc.com, where she is responsible for obsessively combing the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She was previously a story editor at TheWeek.com, where she covered both U.S. politics and culture. She describes her design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She lives in New York.

Latest