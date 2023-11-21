Best outdoor Christmas decorations for 2023 - 9 stylish options for a front yard with festive curb appeal
Ensure your Christmas display goes beyond the front door this festive season with these outdoor decor buys
As we pass November's halfway mark, it's finally time to start thinking about Christmas (without fear of judgment, that is). Of course, there are the big decor statements to consider - the tree, your mantel garland, and the twinkling lights to transform your home - but there's also the festive curb appeal of your front lawn to consider, too.
When it comes to Christmas decorating, outdoor ornaments often come as an afterthought. As interior design enthusiasts, it makes sense that the inside of our homes comes first, but rather than dragging the aging front lawn inflatables from your garage this year, spare a thought to creating a more stylish festive-scape beyond your front door.
From traditional wreaths and garlands to adorn your porch to captivating pre-lit figures to place on your lawn, I've trawled some of the most trusted homeware brands out there to find nine of the best exterior decorations you can buy this year for a stylish outdoor space.
Best porch decorations
Price: $99
Who said a Christmas tree was only for indoors? To initiate the festive spirit before you even cross the threshold, why not use two of these artificial trees from The Home Depot to flank your porch? Measuring 6.5 ft high, this potted and pre-lit tree features 300 clear incandescent lights for a captivating glow that's sure to grab the attention of passersby.
ON SALE NOW
Price: $79.96
Was: $99.95
Christmas would be Christmas without a wreath on the front door. Measuring 36", this faux option from CB2 is accented with soft white LED lights nestled among needles of evergreen boughs for a simple and elegant door display. The pared-back design makes it perfect for customizing, too, if you want to inject your own flair.
Price: $16.89
When it comes to outdoor Christmas decorating ideas, there's nothing like a door bow to grab the neighbors' attention. This large bow from Amazon is suitable for various door sizes and the bright red shade - while ideal for the festive season - can also be used beyond Christmas, too. Pair it with a traditional garland draped around the porch and your home will be the perfect gift.
Best traditional decorations
Currently on sale
Price: $49.99
Was: $57.50
Garlands make the prettiest porch decor this time of year. Wrap them around your railings or porch posts for a traditional feel, drape them over your fence, or fix them around your front door for an elegant doorway display. This garland from Walmart is 18 ft. long and prelit with 70 mini incandescent lights and a lush fir appearance for some festive charm. It's also currently on sale.
Price: $100
Hurricane lanterns are a great addition to your front yard all year round, but I especially love them at Christmas. They have a charming vintage feel that, when nestled in your porch or doorway with a pillar candle, instantly makes your space look more inviting. You could also use a few to line your path or your garden borders, too.
Price: $55.99
This set of three Christmas bows will bring so much joy to your front yard. These lightweight decorations look brilliant on fence posts, attached to railings, or around tree trunks for festive charm. They also come with different light functions so that you can adjust the twinkly display to your taste with a weather-resistant battery box that's suitable for all winter weather.
Best lawn decorations
Price: $59.98
Outdoor Christmas decor is all about the festive light displays, and these beautiful gift boxes are sure to bring a smile to the faces of many-a-passerby. They come adjoined in sets of three, but you can buy multiple and scatter them across your lawn for a Lapland-inspired look, or bundle them beneath and front yard tree for an exterior Christmas tree idea.
Price: $14.98
Add whimsical holiday delight to your space with this beautiful light-up feeding doe from Walmart. The classic deer sculpture features 70 clear incandescent mini lights that are pre-attached to the iron frame and comes with metal stakes for easy setup on your lawn. It's also easily collapsible for easy storage after the season is over.
Price: $49.88
Light up your garden path with one (or ten?) of these Christmas lamp posts. This all-in-one piece combines a festive Christmas planter with a ribbon-bedecked, Victorian-style lamp post and wreath for some festive vintage charm. It lights up with 25 pre-strung LEDs which become your guiding light in these cold dark nights, and it's available in in three different sizes.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Lilith Hudson is the News Editor at Livingetc, and an expert at decoding trends and reporting on them as they happen. Writing news, features, and explainers for our digital platform, she's the go-to person for all the latest micro-trends, interior hacks, and color inspiration you need in your home. Lilith discovered a love for lifestyle journalism during her BA in English and Philosophy at the University of Nottingham where she spent more time writing for her student magazine than she did studying. After graduating, she decided to take things a step further and now holds an MA in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, with previous experience at the Saturday Times Magazine, Evening Standard, DJ Mag, and The Simple Things Magazine. At weekends you'll find her renovating a tiny one-up, one-down annex next to her Dad's holiday cottage in the Derbyshire dales where she applies all the latest design ideas she's picked up through the week.
-
-
The viral Nate Berkus-designed kitchen organizer is on sale now - $35 to stylishly declutter your home
Give your home the winter refresh it deserves with this ingenious $35 bottle organizer - plus other Nate Home Black Friday deals
By Julia Demer Published
-
The best sale I've found today - Anthropologie's pillows are now an extra 40% off. Here are the best ones
Get a head start on Anthropologie's Black Friday pillow deals with this style editor-approved edit of all the shapes and sizes that will elevate your home
By Julia Demer Published
-
I didn't think I could love Pottery Barn more but today's deals on Christmas decor are holiday perfection
Pottery Barn's Black Friday sale is here, and you're going to love the sales on this quintessential and festive holiday decor
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
Merry and bright: these 9 sets are the best Christmas lights of the 2023 holiday season
Read on if you're searching for a fresh string of lights to hang outside your home or across your mantle — or if you're in need of some expert advice from a Christmas lighting pro
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
This viral Amazon buy lets you turn on your Christmas tree from a light switch - it's the buy of the season, and only $20
This nifty gadget will revolutionize the way you turn on your Christmas tree lights on and you can get get
By Amy McArdle Published
-
'I think they're better than wreaths!' 12 of the best festive Christmas garlands to deck the halls this holiday season
The best Christmas garlands you can buy in 2023, from traditional favorites to inspiring modern finds
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
These are the best christmas tree decorations for 2023 according to a style editor - with finds from under $5
Deck the halls with artisanal garland and bedazzled Diet Coke cans – this holiday edit has it all!
By Julia Demer Published
-
Jeremiah Brent just decorated a fun, festive mantel using Crate & Barrel's Christmas collection
The designer has thrown his typically restrained style to the wind with this whimsical festive mantel display
By Lilith Hudson Published
-
IKEA's new "paper" Christmas tree is the best spot for your favorite ornaments - and it costs less than $15
The perfect accessory for making a small space like an entryway feel more Christmassy, while also embracing festive decor that feels modern and cool
By Hugh Metcalf Published
-
This artificial Christmas tree is the easiest way to decorate for the holidays (but designers are divided!)
This tree could be the answer to easy Christmas decor if you're strapped for time
By Amy McArdle Published