Best outdoor Christmas decorations for 2023 - 9 stylish options for a front yard with festive curb appeal

Ensure your Christmas display goes beyond the front door this festive season with these outdoor decor buys

Images of outdoor Christmas decorations on a pink gradient background
(Image credit: Amazon, Lowes, Walmart, cb2 )
Lilith Hudson
By Lilith Hudson
published

As we pass November's halfway mark, it's finally time to start thinking about Christmas (without fear of judgment, that is). Of course, there are the big decor statements to consider - the tree, your mantel garland, and the twinkling lights to transform your home - but there's also the festive curb appeal of your front lawn to consider, too. 

When it comes to Christmas decorating, outdoor ornaments often come as an afterthought. As interior design enthusiasts, it makes sense that the inside of our homes comes first, but rather than dragging the aging front lawn inflatables from your garage this year, spare a thought to creating a more stylish festive-scape beyond your front door. 

From traditional wreaths and garlands to adorn your porch to captivating pre-lit figures to place on your lawn, I've trawled some of the most trusted homeware brands out there to find nine of the best exterior decorations you can buy this year for a stylish outdoor space. 

Best porch decorations

Artificial Christmas tree in pot
Pre-lit potted artificial Christmas tree

Price: $99

Who said a Christmas tree was only for indoors? To initiate the festive spirit before you even cross the threshold, why not use two of these artificial trees from The Home Depot to flank your porch? Measuring 6.5 ft high, this potted and pre-lit tree features 300 clear incandescent lights for a captivating glow that's sure to grab the attention of passersby. 

A pre lit faux pine wreathON SALE NOW
Faux pine wreath

Price: $79.96
Was: $99.95

Christmas would be Christmas without a wreath on the front door. Measuring 36", this faux option from CB2 is accented with soft white LED lights nestled among needles of evergreen boughs for a simple and elegant door display. The pared-back design makes it perfect for customizing, too, if you want to inject your own flair. 

A door with a red bow
Front door bow

Price: $16.89

When it comes to outdoor Christmas decorating ideas, there's nothing like a door bow to grab the neighbors' attention. This large bow from Amazon is suitable for various door sizes and the bright red shade - while ideal for the festive season - can also be used beyond Christmas, too. Pair it with a traditional garland draped around the porch and your home will be the perfect gift.

Best traditional decorations

A faux pine garlandCurrently on sale
Faux pine garland

Price: $49.99
Was: $57.50

Garlands make the prettiest porch decor this time of year. Wrap them around your railings or porch posts for a traditional feel, drape them over your fence, or fix them around your front door for an elegant doorway display. This garland from Walmart is 18 ft. long and prelit with 70 mini incandescent lights and a lush fir appearance for some festive charm. It's also currently on sale.

A hurricane lanterns
Hurricane lantern

Price: $100

Hurricane lanterns are a great addition to your front yard all year round, but I especially love them at Christmas. They have a charming vintage feel that, when nestled in your porch or doorway with a pillar candle, instantly makes your space look more inviting. You could also use a few to line your path or your garden borders, too. 

Three red light up Christmas bows
Pre-lit Christmas bows

Price: $55.99

This set of three Christmas bows will bring so much joy to your front yard. These lightweight decorations look brilliant on fence posts, attached to railings, or around tree trunks for festive charm. They also come with different light functions so that you can adjust the twinkly display to your taste with a weather-resistant battery box that's suitable for all winter weather. 

Best lawn decorations

Three gift box shaped outdoor christmas lights
Gift box lights

Price: $59.98

Outdoor Christmas decor is all about the festive light displays, and these beautiful gift boxes are sure to bring a smile to the faces of many-a-passerby. They come adjoined in sets of three, but you can buy multiple and scatter them across your lawn for a Lapland-inspired look, or bundle them beneath and front yard tree for an exterior Christmas tree idea.

A light up reindeer decoration
Light up feeding doe

Price: $14.98

Add whimsical holiday delight to your space with this beautiful light-up feeding doe from Walmart. The classic deer sculpture features 70 clear incandescent mini lights that are pre-attached to the iron frame and comes with metal stakes for easy setup on your lawn. It's also easily collapsible for easy storage after the season is over. 

A festive lamp post decoration
Pre-lit christmas lamp post

Price: $49.88

Light up your garden path with one (or ten?) of these Christmas lamp posts. This all-in-one piece combines a festive Christmas planter with a ribbon-bedecked, Victorian-style lamp post and wreath for some festive vintage charm. It lights up with 25 pre-strung LEDs which become your guiding light in these cold dark nights, and it's available in in three different sizes.

