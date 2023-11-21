Best outdoor Christmas decorations for 2023 - 9 stylish options for a front yard with festive curb appeal

As we pass November's halfway mark, it's finally time to start thinking about Christmas (without fear of judgment, that is). Of course, there are the big decor statements to consider - the tree, your mantel garland, and the twinkling lights to transform your home - but there's also the festive curb appeal of your front lawn to consider, too.

When it comes to Christmas decorating, outdoor ornaments often come as an afterthought. As interior design enthusiasts, it makes sense that the inside of our homes comes first, but rather than dragging the aging front lawn inflatables from your garage this year, spare a thought to creating a more stylish festive-scape beyond your front door.

From traditional wreaths and garlands to adorn your porch to captivating pre-lit figures to place on your lawn, I've trawled some of the most trusted homeware brands out there to find nine of the best exterior decorations you can buy this year for a stylish outdoor space.

Best porch decorations

Pre-lit potted artificial Christmas tree View at The Home Depot Price: $99 Who said a Christmas tree was only for indoors? To initiate the festive spirit before you even cross the threshold, why not use two of these artificial trees from The Home Depot to flank your porch? Measuring 6.5 ft high, this potted and pre-lit tree features 300 clear incandescent lights for a captivating glow that's sure to grab the attention of passersby. ON SALE NOW Faux pine wreath View at cb2 Price: $79.96

Was: $99.95 Christmas would be Christmas without a wreath on the front door. Measuring 36", this faux option from CB2 is accented with soft white LED lights nestled among needles of evergreen boughs for a simple and elegant door display. The pared-back design makes it perfect for customizing, too, if you want to inject your own flair. Front door bow View at Amazon Price: $16.89 When it comes to outdoor Christmas decorating ideas, there's nothing like a door bow to grab the neighbors' attention. This large bow from Amazon is suitable for various door sizes and the bright red shade - while ideal for the festive season - can also be used beyond Christmas, too. Pair it with a traditional garland draped around the porch and your home will be the perfect gift.

Best traditional decorations

Currently on sale Faux pine garland View at Walmart Price: $49.99

Was: $57.50 Garlands make the prettiest porch decor this time of year. Wrap them around your railings or porch posts for a traditional feel, drape them over your fence, or fix them around your front door for an elegant doorway display. This garland from Walmart is 18 ft. long and prelit with 70 mini incandescent lights and a lush fir appearance for some festive charm. It's also currently on sale. Hurricane lantern View at Amazon Price: $100 Hurricane lanterns are a great addition to your front yard all year round, but I especially love them at Christmas. They have a charming vintage feel that, when nestled in your porch or doorway with a pillar candle, instantly makes your space look more inviting. You could also use a few to line your path or your garden borders, too. Pre-lit Christmas bows View at Wayfair Price: $55.99 This set of three Christmas bows will bring so much joy to your front yard. These lightweight decorations look brilliant on fence posts, attached to railings, or around tree trunks for festive charm. They also come with different light functions so that you can adjust the twinkly display to your taste with a weather-resistant battery box that's suitable for all winter weather.

Best lawn decorations