Bed Threads' Limited-Edition Holiday Tableware is Dripping in This Year's 'It' Color — Oh, and It's on Sale!

There is no better way to get in the Christmas spirit than by decorating your home with elegant touches of red. Deep oxblood and rich cherry reds have been popping up all over the interior design world this year, and I must say, the new "it" color is perfect for festivities. Having the right holiday set-up can feel like an impossible task, but Bed Threads' latest holiday collection has done all the hard work for you.

Keeping in mind those holiday tablescape tips is a crucial part of party prep and planning, especially when it comes to hosting friends and family. Thankfully, the limited edition table linen range is stylish, sophisticated, and alluring — and going straight on my wish list. The collection includes placemats, napkins, and tablecloths in three of the radiant colors, but it's their Mulberry red in particular, that stands out most to me.

Incorporating linens is an easy way to introduce color to your table and elevate your setting. Oh and best of all, the new collection is currently 20% off for Black Friday.

(Image credit: Bed Threads)

You may still be working on your chic Thanksgiving table decor, but there's certainly no harm in stocking up for your Christmas dinner party.

I love any excuse to shop, but shopping for the holidays is more fun when you know you can use the pieces long after the wholesome celebrations end and well, red can do no wrong, am I right? Red is no doubt a classic color, and the emergence of deep, rich reds in this year's color trends highlights its elegant and timeless feel within a space.

Bed Threads founder, Genevieve Rosen-Biller, says she was inspired by darker, moodier table settings this year when creating the decadent 'Mulberry' colorway. "Think iron candlesticks, dark chocolate, and deep florals," she explains. "It is the perfect shade for the holiday season, bringing that warm, festive feeling and hinting towards indulgence."

When all the wreaths and ornaments have to go back into the attic, keep these linens stowed somewhere, you can easily pull them out again for date nights and dinner parties. Below are the different linens you can shop in the Mulberry hue.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop the Collection

Mulberry 100% French Flax Linen Napkins View at Bed Threads Price: $50

Quantity: Set of Four Made from 100% French Flax Linen, these stunning deep red napkins make for the perfect wining and dining experience. Each set come with 4 napkins and is known to be durable and easy to wash. Mulberry 100% French Flax Linen Tablecloth View at Bed Threads Price: $120

Size: Small Breathable and breathtakingly rich in color, this deep red tablecloth is avilable in 3 rectangular sizes and is made from 100% flax linen. You can mix and match this fine textile with Bed Threads napkins and placemats. Mulberry 100% French Flax Linen Placemats View at Bed Threads Price: $60

Quantity: Set of Four Who doesn't love to dine of fine tablewear? Bringing style into every home, these Mulberry placemats come in a set of 4 and measures around 20.9 x 15 inch. Made from 100% flax linen, this set brings functionality and style into one.

(Image credit: Bed Threads)

How to Style Bed Threads' Holiday Tableware

A great thing about the unexpected red theory is that it will always stand the test of time and give your space that much-need visual aesthetic, while enhancing certain parts of the room. In this case, the dining table. Though red may be one of the most expected colors for Christmas, layering linens, textures, and different shades can bring that same sense of unexpected playfulism.

The mulberry tablecloth, for example, would be perfect for an elegant and moodier tablescape. You can pull in even deeper shades of red through floral arrangements or cherry desserts for a deep, outstanding color-drenching look. Or brighten up the rich red by pairing it with Bed Thread's creme or olive placemats. The styling options are limitless and we're here for it.

"If you want to go all in on the Christmas spirit, pair a Mulberry tablecloth with our Olive placemats or napkins," says Genevieve. "For a softer take on the holidays, try a Creme base with Mulberry placemats and napkins."

Genevieve adds that darker glassware and polished cutlery will dress up the look, while "Keeping tableware minimal and consider folding napkins simply or placing them loosely on the plate creates a more welcoming, casual vibe."

Linen Tablecloth in Creme View at Bed Threads Price: $96, Was: $120 The Creme tablecloth lends a timeless warmth to your table, while acting as the perfect neutral to try out rich accents, like Mulberry napkins or placemats! Linen Napkins in Olive View at Bed Threads Price: $40/set of 4, Was: $50 An olive green is perfect for giving your Christmas table a calming and elegant feel. Pair it with Creme details for a softer, more rustic look. Linen Petal Placemats in Oatmeal and Olive View at Bed Threads Price: $56/set of 4, Was: $70 If you want your table to feel more playful, yet still stylish, these petal placemats are the perfect detail -- and would look stunning with a pair of Mulberry napkins.

The warmth of the holiday season often excites me and I love dressing up my home as the seasons change and the celebrations begin. After all, half of the holiday magic lies in well-decorated moments.

I must admit, I am a firm believer in using the classic red, green, and white colorway for Christmas decor ideas. And when Christmas decorating trends line up with the current, year-round interior design trends — it is a win-win for everyone.

"The Bed Threads colour palette is that all colors are designed to be mixed and matched with each other," says Genevieve. "Adding rich, red details or scalloped or petal-edged placemats to your tablescape will keep things playful while maintaining an inviting charm."