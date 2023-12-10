I'm an Expert Amazon Shopper—These 36 Under-$30 Ideas Will Help You Finish Off Your Holiday Gift List
I've spent hours searching through Amazon for the best gifts, so you don't have to. Here are the 36 most stylish finds I found that cost less than $30
If you're still shopping for your holiday gift list, you might be feeling the pressure - after all, there's only a couple of weeks left. Trying to organize your gifts from different retailers and track deliveries, hoping they arrive on time, only adds to the stress.
If you're down to the wire, Amazon is a great choice for gift shopping. Not only does it have pretty much anything you could hope for from the best home decor stores, it's simple to shop and easy to see when they'll be delivered, and often the next day.
The one problem? There's so much on Amazon that it's hard to find the very best, most stylish gifts without spending hours scrolling. To help inspire your gift-giving this year, I've curated over 30 of our favorite finds, all available for delivery right now.
Price: $29.99
This beautifully artisan matcha tea serving set is ideal for someone who's into health and wellness, and will also look beautiful on kitchen shelves.
Price: $27.99
This understated piece of storage is the perfect for the vinyl collector in your life. It can fit up to 50 vinyl sleeves, and comes in a few different finishes to choose from.
Price: $25.99
These super plush blankets are very popular - and I can see why! They're super cozy, after all. This one comes in a brilliant gift box, too, which makes wrapping it a breeze.
Price: $23.99
These might just be the chicest cocktail glasses on the whole of Amazon. This set of two is a great gift for a couple, paired with a bottle of their favorite cocktail.
Price: $28.95
Looking for a gift for the person who has everything? A cocktail smoking kit is our pick for the cleverest gift this year - there are all kinds on Amazon, and this one looks particularly stylish.
Price: $15.99
These ribbed glasses are very on-trend, and can be used for coffee as well as for things like overnight oats, as they come with matching lids and spoons.
Price: $24.99
This new book from designer Amber Lewis is one of our favorite picks this year - and will look great on any coffee table.
Price: $19.84
Designer Shea McGee's new book is beautiful inside and out - a great gift idea for the interior design lovers in your life.
Price: $25.99
Coasters might not seem like the most exciting gift, but when they're as good-looking as these ones, you know they're something that will always be appreciated.
Price: $29.99
A super chic piece of decor that I think anyone would love for a coffee table - and it looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Price: $16.31
Pair this stylish holder with a cookbook as a present and I think it'll go down a treat with any budding home chefs.
Price: $24.99
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for planters, and they make for a great gift. This duo is under $25, so might even leave some room in the budget for plants to go in them.
Price: $27.99
Portable table lamps are more useful than you'd ever think - and this one's particularly stylish, especially for under $30.
Price: $24.99
Scented candles are a classic gift, but this stylish little oil diffuser is something a little different that will make their home smell even more amazing.
Price: $24.99
This candle's votive looks beautiful, and with 4 and a half stars on average over hundreds of reviews, you know you're going to get a candle that smells great.
Price: $29.90
I'm often surprised but what you can find on Amazon - and these candle holders are one such case. Travertine is the next marble, take our word!
Price: $25.99
This trendy resin tray will look great on any vanity - it's heavier than it looks too, which makes it feel expensive and luxurious.
Price $29.96
If you have someone in your life who is a perfume or cologne collector, this is the gift for them. It's a brilliant way to organize a vanity, and has hidden storage, too.
Price: $27.99
This little catchall is so versatile, everyone will be able to find a use for it somewhere in their home, whether that's in an entryway for keys, or to keep jewelry on, for example.
Price: $29.99
Amazon has some great wooden toys for children, and this little coffee maker is our favorite find. It comes with 10 pieces so your little one can play barista.
Price: $29.95
A stylish ice bucket isn't a gift that people tend to typically buy themselves, but it's bound to be appreciated, especially during the entertaining season.
Price: $23.89
It's the time of year where a calendar for 2024 is always appreciated! I looked for the best one on Amazon, and think this might just be it.
Price: $29.87
This is such a good price for a ceramic 10" vase - and if anyone reading is buying a gift for me this year, this is what I want most from this list!
Price: $29.99
These mugs are so modern and interesting - get these for someone with a great sense of style and they'll go over great.
Price: $17.99
Amazon's latest smart speaker is on sale right now, down from $40 to just $18. It comes in a few fun new colors too, including teal and lavender.