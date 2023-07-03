10 effortlessly chic pieces of coffee table decor you’d never guess were from Amazon

The coffee table holds endless potential. It can be a strong design feature in itself if you choose the right one, but equally it presents the opportunity to be adorned with décor to further express your personal style.

For me, embracing the Minimaluxe trend is the best way to elevate a coffee table in your decorating scheme right now. Rich linens, heavy stone and raw wood dominate this artisanal trend - all luxury materials that really bring soul to a space.

However, as it turns out, you don't have to break the bank to go all-in on the Minimaluxe trend. Here, I've found 10 pieces of amazing coffee table decor from Amazon that will instantly elevate your living room furniture and effortlessly slot into your Minimaluxe living room.

Our top 10 Amazon finds

Livingetc knows design. We spend hours testing and comparing the latest products, bringing only our edit of the very best to you. Find out more about how we review.

Marble decorative bowl View at Amazon Price: $61

Material: Marble This beautifully sculpted marble fruit bowl screams Minimaluxe. From the organic material to its fluid form this piece was made for our favourite trend. Fill with your favorite citrus fruits or leave unadorned for an equally striking addition to your coffee table. Strutural vase View at Amazon Price: $24.99

Material: Ceramic If you are looking to add some height and textural variety to your coffee table look no further than this structural vase. So beautiful it hardly needs to be filled with flowers. Rechargable table lamp View at Amazon Price: $67.99

Material: Titanium I'm all about the philosophy of avoiding the big light, making this cordless table lamp perfect for keeping the mood set with warm dim lighting. As it is cordless it makes the perfect companion wherever you go in the house, one minute on the coffee table, the next outside on the patio. Paper bag ceramic vase View at Amazon Price: $25.99

Material: Ceramic This ceramic paper bag vase adds a bit of playfulness and personality to your space. It would look great contrasted against some more soft materials to really emphasize its oxymoronic appearance of hard ceramic depicting soft crumply paper. Japanese handmade pot View at Amazon Price: $45.99

Material: Ceramic Made by the artisans of Yokkaichi in one of Japan's leading ceramic areas, this bonsai pot leans into the rustic aesthetic. we guarantee your guests will be admiring your eclectic taste and asking when you got back from Japan. Ceramic mini vases View at Amazon Price: $18.21

Material: Ceramic Decorate your coffee table with these miniature vases filled with samples from your garden. Adding life and colour to your space whilst engaging a visual experience.

Editor's pick Scalloped edge marble tray Price: $82

Material: Marble Instantly elevate your coffee table with this ever-so-chic marble tray to organize the miscellaneous bits that currently float about your living room. Why place your candles on the coffee table when you could place them on this sleek tray?