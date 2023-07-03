10 effortlessly chic pieces of coffee table decor you’d never guess were from Amazon

From vases to incense holders, check out these ways to adorn your coffee table, inspired by our favorite new design trend

coffee table decor cut outs on a background
(Image credit: Future)
Amy McArdle
By Amy McArdle
published

The coffee table holds endless potential. It can be a strong design feature in itself if you choose the right one, but equally it presents the opportunity to be adorned with décor to further express your personal style. 

For me, embracing the Minimaluxe trend is the best way to elevate a coffee table in your decorating scheme right now. Rich linens, heavy stone and raw wood dominate this artisanal trend - all luxury materials that really bring soul to a space. 

However, as it turns out, you don't have to break the bank to go all-in on the Minimaluxe trend. Here, I've found 10 pieces of amazing coffee table decor from Amazon that will instantly elevate your living room furniture and effortlessly slot into your Minimaluxe living room.

Our top 10 Amazon finds

fruit bowl
Marble decorative bowl

Price: $61
Material: Marble

This beautifully sculpted marble fruit bowl screams Minimaluxe.  From the organic material to its fluid form this piece was made for our favourite trend. Fill with your favorite citrus fruits or leave unadorned for an equally striking addition to your coffee table.

structured vase
Strutural vase

Price: $24.99
Material: Ceramic

If you are looking to add some height and textural variety to your coffee table look no further than this structural vase. So beautiful it hardly needs to be filled with flowers.

cordless table lamp
Rechargable table lamp

Price: $67.99
Material: Titanium

I'm all about the philosophy of avoiding the big light, making this cordless table lamp perfect for keeping the mood set with warm dim lighting. As it is cordless it makes the perfect companion wherever you go in the house, one minute on the coffee table, the next outside on the patio.

ceramic paper bag vase
Paper bag ceramic vase

Price: $25.99
Material: Ceramic

This ceramic paper bag vase adds a bit of playfulness and personality to your space. It would look great contrasted against some more soft materials to really emphasize its oxymoronic appearance of hard ceramic depicting soft crumply paper. 

handmade japenese rustic bowl
Japanese handmade pot

Price: $45.99
Material: Ceramic

Made by the artisans of Yokkaichi in one of Japan's leading ceramic areas, this bonsai pot leans into the rustic aesthetic. we guarantee your guests will be admiring your eclectic taste and asking when you got back from Japan.

mini vases
Ceramic mini vases

Price: $18.21
Material: Ceramic 

Decorate your coffee table with these miniature vases filled with samples from your garden. Adding life and colour to your space whilst engaging a visual experience.

Scalloped edge marble tray
Editor's pick

Scalloped edge marble tray

Price: $82
Material: Marble

Instantly elevate your coffee table with this ever-so-chic marble tray to organize the miscellaneous bits that currently float about your living room. Why place your candles on the coffee table when you could place them on this sleek tray?

wooden incense holder
Wooden incense holder

Price: $13.99
Material: Wood

Scent is imperative when creating a space that feels calm and safe. It can dictate the entire vibe of your living room. Fortunately there is a way to enrich your space without the eyesore of an air freshener. check out this minimalist brass and wood incense holder.

wood link decor piece
Wood link chain

Price: $29.99
Material: Wood


This oversized wooden chain link acts as a focal point for your table and adds a bit of movement to an otherwise static display. Drape it over coffee table books and snake it around candles to get the perfect look.

amazon stone candle holders
Stone candle holders

Price: $42.99
Material: Travertine

These gorgeous travertine stone candle holders are the perfect dose of natural texture. We can't get enough of their unfussy appearance that would work in almost any home. P.S. they come in black too!  

