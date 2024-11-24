This Moody Hue is Having a Moment Right Now, and We've Found the Best Way to Shop It (On Sale, Of Course)

This year (and leading into next), design trends are all about embracing subtle moments of drama. While that may sound like an oxymoron, what it looks like is wood-drenched rooms, shiny finishes like gloss paint and chrome, and deeply saturated hues with muted undertones, like oxblood.

We've already predicted that the oxblood color trend will be everywhere in 2025; the rich, "sexy" shade is an elegant evolution of the 'unexpected red theory' that took 2024 by storm. And the best time to shop it? You bet, in Black Friday's best home deals.

From smaller pieces like taper candles, to bigger finds like rugs and side tables, I've scoured the sale sections to find all the best oxblood decor to inspire you. With Christmas right around the corner, a deep red throw can easily double as on-trend holiday decor, so what are you waiting for?

Shop Stylish Oxblood Decor

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors