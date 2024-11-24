This Moody Hue is Having a Moment Right Now, and We've Found the Best Way to Shop It (On Sale, Of Course)
As the winter weather starts to sink in, it's time to switch out your 'unexpected red' for something a little smoother
This year (and leading into next), design trends are all about embracing subtle moments of drama. While that may sound like an oxymoron, what it looks like is wood-drenched rooms, shiny finishes like gloss paint and chrome, and deeply saturated hues with muted undertones, like oxblood.
We've already predicted that the oxblood color trend will be everywhere in 2025; the rich, "sexy" shade is an elegant evolution of the 'unexpected red theory' that took 2024 by storm. And the best time to shop it? You bet, in Black Friday's best home deals.
From smaller pieces like taper candles, to bigger finds like rugs and side tables, I've scoured the sale sections to find all the best oxblood decor to inspire you. With Christmas right around the corner, a deep red throw can easily double as on-trend holiday decor, so what are you waiting for?
Shop Stylish Oxblood Decor
Price: $11.50/set of 6, Was: $16.50
Candles are a mood-setting must-have. These taper candles from Pottery Barn are crafted of pure unscented paraffin wax with a cotton wick so that can create a glowing dreamy environment anywhere in the house.
Price: $16.99, Was: $29.50
Oxblood eucalyptus leaves were not a decor item I had in mind, but I love these faux branches from Pottery Barn. They have a wire center so they can be arranged stunningly on their own, or mixed into another bouquet.
Price: $499, Was: $849
The best part of Black Friday is that you can shop for things that have been on your wish list for a price you will not see again. Though $499 after the sale is still no easy purchase, this gorgeous marble end table is a stunning oxblood accent and at about half the price is normally is.
Price: $99.95, Was: $140
Everybody wants a Le Creuset cookware set, right? (Did you see the Le Creuset dutch oven tote bag they just dropped?) A cookware item in oxblood is just too chic. Thankfully, Williams-Sonoma has their oval gratin bakers on sale right now, in 1oz, 3oz, and as a pair.
Price: $51, Was: $68
Throws and pillows are the easiest (and most affordable) way to keep up with changing color trends and seasons. Lulu and Georgia says "With piped edges and ribbed siding, this decorative pillow adds a playful touch to any sofa or accent chair," and I couldn't agree more.
Price: $120, Was: $140
Size: Medium
I found out about this rich Mulberry tablecloth when Bed Threads' launched their holiday tableware collection. It hits the oxblood trend while also being a great score for holiday entertaining. And it comes in linen napkins, too!
Price: from $103.20, Was: $129
Sizes: 2'x3', 3'x5', 4'x6', 5'x7', 6'x9', 8'x10', 9'x12', 10'x14'
A rug is always a big purchase, so scoring one on sale is always a good idea. This rug has "a classic Persian theme with a farmhouse feel" that will go in any space, and the oxblood color is a subtle touch in this design. Use code HOLLY24 at checkout.
Price: $69.96, Was: $99.95
A chic cozy throw is all you need this holiday season, and this oxblood one from Crate and Barrel will do just fine! Crate and Barrel describes it as "A trio of knitting stitches unite in a throw blanket with a wealth of texture and coziness." And for a sale price? I am sold.
Price: $20, Was: $25
Last but not least, I had to throw a Christmas decor idea in the mix. Oxblood is the perfect way to elevate traditional Christmas decor. The rich undertones make it a chic contrast against creamy neutrals and olive greens. Pair this paper tree on a tablescape and you have the perfect holiday dinner centerpiece.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
How to Make Your Living Room Storage Look More Expensive — 8 Fabulous Tips That Will Do the Trick
Wave your clunky storage woes goodbye and welcome design-led solutions instead with our expert-approved advice
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
How to Make a Succulent Potting Mix — An Easy DIY for Healthy and Bright Plants
Treat these lovely plants to the perfect growing medium with this expert-approved recipe for healthy foliage
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
We're Crushing on Faux Trees, Right Now — They're Chic Year-Round, and a Clever Twist for Christmas
One thing I've spotted popping up in the sales right now are artificial trees, and they look so much better than I remember
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
I'm a Design Editor With Expensive Taste, but I've Completely Fallen for These 18 Under-$100 Finds
Decor doesn't have to be expensive, especially with the Black Friday sales in full swing. These mood-boosting pieces will put a smile — and some style — into your home
By Pip Rich Published
-
Finding Stylish Sofa Covers Isn't Hard — You Just Have to Know What to Look For
It's time to make sofa covers stylish again. We spoke with an interior designer for tips on crafting the chicest slip in the biz
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
I'm Ditching Classic This Christmas for Something More Cool — Here Are 12 Kitsch Decorations That Ooze Style
Lots of pink, clashes of pattern, a themed ornament here and there. This year Christmas is about novelty, nostalgia, and being a bit "on the nose"
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
We Asked a Top Interior Designer for Her Black Friday Shopping Cart, and, Yes, It's What Dreams Are Made Of
She's one of the most stylish people we know, so it's no surprise that her Black Friday wish list is full of covetable and well-curated modern classics
By Pip Rich Published
-
The “Wiggle” Is the Unusual Body Pillow You Never Knew You Needed — And It’s on Sale for Black Friday
Buffy’s “Wiggle” Pillow has earned a cult following for its wraparound design that hugs you from back to belly. Discover why it’s the chicest sleeping support I’ve ever seen
By Julia Demer Published
-
I’m Seeing Toile Bedding Everywhere This Winter — Shop My Favorite Not-So-Subtle Sheet Trend
Toile bedding might not scream winter, but this season it’s getting its chicest upgrade yet. You’ve never seen the pattern look quite this cool
By Julia Demer Published
-
This Modular Sofa From Wayfair Looks High-End Designer (But It's Actually Discounted Right Now)
It comes in different colors and configurations so you'll be sure to find a style for your space (and with a price tag you'll love)
By Olivia Wolfe Published