This Moody Hue is Having a Moment Right Now, and We've Found the Best Way to Shop It (On Sale, Of Course)

As the winter weather starts to sink in, it's time to switch out your 'unexpected red' for something a little smoother

A four by two images of product boxes where each box has a different oxblood red home decor item featured in it
(Image credit: West Elm, Crate and Barrel, Arthaus, Bed Threads, Ruggable, Lulu and Georgia, Williams Sonoma)
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Features

This year (and leading into next), design trends are all about embracing subtle moments of drama. While that may sound like an oxymoron, what it looks like is wood-drenched rooms, shiny finishes like gloss paint and chrome, and deeply saturated hues with muted undertones, like oxblood.

We've already predicted that the oxblood color trend will be everywhere in 2025; the rich, "sexy" shade is an elegant evolution of the 'unexpected red theory' that took 2024 by storm. And the best time to shop it? You bet, in Black Friday's best home deals.

From smaller pieces like taper candles, to bigger finds like rugs and side tables, I've scoured the sale sections to find all the best oxblood decor to inspire you. With Christmas right around the corner, a deep red throw can easily double as on-trend holiday decor, so what are you waiting for?

Shop Stylish Oxblood Decor

Taper Candles - Set of 6
Taper Candles in Bordeaux

Price: $11.50/set of 6, Was: $16.50

Candles are a mood-setting must-have. These taper candles from Pottery Barn are crafted of pure unscented paraffin wax with a cotton wick so that can create a glowing dreamy environment anywhere in the house.

Faux Burgundy Eucalyptus Branch
Faux Eucalyptus Branch

Price: $16.99, Was: $29.50

Oxblood eucalyptus leaves were not a decor item I had in mind, but I love these faux branches from Pottery Barn. They have a wire center so they can be arranged stunningly on their own, or mixed into another bouquet.

Solstice Round End Table
Solstice Round Red Marble End Table

Price: $499, Was: $849

The best part of Black Friday is that you can shop for things that have been on your wish list for a price you will not see again. Though $499 after the sale is still no easy purchase, this gorgeous marble end table is a stunning oxblood accent and at about half the price is normally is.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Gratin Baker - Rhone
Le Creuset Cast Iron Oval Gratin Baker in Rhone

Price: $99.95, Was: $140

Everybody wants a Le Creuset cookware set, right? (Did you see the Le Creuset dutch oven tote bag they just dropped?) A cookware item in oxblood is just too chic. Thankfully, Williams-Sonoma has their oval gratin bakers on sale right now, in 1oz, 3oz, and as a pair.

Velvet Disc Pillow by Sarah Sherman Samuel
Velvet Disc Pillow in Wine by Sarah Sherman Samuel

Price: $51, Was: $68

Throws and pillows are the easiest (and most affordable) way to keep up with changing color trends and seasons. Lulu and Georgia says "With piped edges and ribbed siding, this decorative pillow adds a playful touch to any sofa or accent chair," and I couldn't agree more.

French Flax Linen Tablecloth
Mulberry 100% French Flax Linen Tablecloth

Price: $120, Was: $140

Size: Medium

I found out about this rich Mulberry tablecloth when Bed Threads' launched their holiday tableware collection. It hits the oxblood trend while also being a great score for holiday entertaining. And it comes in linen napkins, too!

Verena Amber Red Tufted Rug
Verena Amber Red Tufted Rug

Price: from $103.20, Was: $129

Sizes: 2'x3', 3'x5', 4'x6', 5'x7', 6'x9', 8'x10', 9'x12', 10'x14'

A rug is always a big purchase, so scoring one on sale is always a good idea. This rug has "a classic Persian theme with a farmhouse feel" that will go in any space, and the oxblood color is a subtle touch in this design. Use code HOLLY24 at checkout.

Sweater Knit Throw Blanket
Sweater Knit Throw Blanket

Price: $69.96, Was: $99.95

A chic cozy throw is all you need this holiday season, and this oxblood one from Crate and Barrel will do just fine! Crate and Barrel describes it as "A trio of knitting stitches unite in a throw blanket with a wealth of texture and coziness." And for a sale price? I am sold.

Jewel Tone Decorative Paper Tabletop Tree
Jewel Tone Decorative Paper Tabletop Tree

Price: $20, Was: $25

Last but not least, I had to throw a Christmas decor idea in the mix. Oxblood is the perfect way to elevate traditional Christmas decor. The rich undertones make it a chic contrast against creamy neutrals and olive greens. Pair this paper tree on a tablescape and you have the perfect holiday dinner centerpiece.

TOPICS
Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸