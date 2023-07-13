We asked: what interior design trends are you just not on board with? And some of the answers surprised us

Some design trends are timeless, others are a flash in the pan, but I've been known to obsess over both equally in my time. The accent color wall? Had their day. Oddly-shaped vases? I’m still here for those. Matisse-style drawings? I'd say they're done and dusted.

The catch with obsessing over one trend so much is that it's easy to overdo it, and we all know how the story goes: from ‘love you’ to ‘I’m so over you’ at the speed of light.

With our new Livingetc Threads account now open, we got curious about what interior design trends our followers are just not, and never were, on board with. Here's what just a handful of you said.

1. Magnolia walls

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Crystal Sinclair Designs)

Now, this one might not surprise you - the creamy, buttery color definitely had its moment under the sun, but magnolia walls are largely confined to life as a thing of the past. The eighties and nineties to be precise. But is it though?

Judging by your messages magnolia is a definite no, but it’s had a rebrand and a refresh, resurfacing as part of our love for decorating with neutrals and natural-looking designs. Lighter than the classic magnolia, we now call it a yellow-based off-white - however, what goes around comes and around, and I have a feeling we'll be seeing more of these yellow-based neutrals come to the forefront of design shortly.

Farrow & Ball Wimborne White paint View at Farrow & Ball Price: $76

Size: Modern emulsion 2.5l This classic off-white has a warm tone, and has been a favorite of more traditional spaces for a while, but we see it becoming a more modern choice before too long, too.

2. Karate-chopped pillows

(Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Justin Charette)

We've already asked interior designers for their verdict on whether we should chop pillows, and the answer wasn't an out-right no, but it continues to prove controversial.

It’s still going strong for some who want their styling to look ‘just so’, but you told us you prefer a more relaxed look. The karate chop feels a bit too over the top these days and a bit out of touch with the latest couch pillow trends. In a modern design, it’s time to let pillows be.

Navy cushion View at Anthropologie Price: $78

Material: cotton cover A classic solid throw pillow never goes out of style, whether you're pro chop or not.

3. Teal anything

(Image credit: Future/ Paul Raeside)

Teal has been awarded Color of the Year status by paint brands before and it enjoyed a lot of attention in 2018. Made up of two very calming colors that nod to nature, green and blue, we can see why it’s been so popular. However, for interior stylists Bea Lambos, who you can find on Threads at @beaandcostyle, it's a no-go. 'Teal anything. Just. Can't. Do. It', Bea writes.

Right now, teal doesn't feel like a color that's getting much love by interior designers. Blue replaced it for a while, and now we’re seeing designers really loving warm, natural greens instead. There are so many colors that go with green too, so it's an easy-going color to use at home, too.

Green dining chair View at Wayfair Price: $263

Material: Velvet



Shades of green are inspiring designers more than teal right now.

4. Small indoor plants

(Image credit: Molly Culver. Designer: Sara Malek Barney)

We’ve all been there at some point. Small ivys, an assortment of little cacti on the shelf or coffee table. There was a time that wall-to-wall plants in small containers were what everyone was doing.

In 2023, some designers say scrap that. 'Little indoor plants like Devil's Ivy,' says interior designer Lauren Li, of Sisalla Interior Design (@sisalla_interior_design on Threads). 'I'm so over it. Big trees only please.'

While we are on board with a carefully curated plant selection, we tend to agree. Bigger plants make a room look more expensive and really create that outdoors-in vibe we’re still loving, so keep an eye out for the best indoor trees instead.

Fiddle leaf fig plant View at Fast Growing Trees Price: $79.95

Size: 3-4 feet

5. Terrazzo

(Image credit: Paolo Abate. Design: MoDus Architecture)

Terrazzo flooring and tiles were a huge interiors trend a little while back, but it appears it hasn't held up to scrutiny in some of its uses. Interior designer Emily Finch (@emilyfinchdesign) says, 'I love it when it's appropriate (like, in Italy), but not all over every bathroom.'

6. Color, and not color

(Image credit: Matthew Williams)

It's fair to say that the most popular answer to our question was all about the all-grey-and-white interiors that are so often used in modern new builds, with our followers asking for a bit more color in their spaces.

However, interior designer Rebekkah Davies (@rebekkahdaviesid) had a counterpoint of being tired of 'color as a virtue. Lots of colors is not for everyone,' the designer says. 'Doesn't mean they're not "brave" or "bold" or even fun - it just means they are people who don't like lots of color.'